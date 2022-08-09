« previous next »
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace (Premier League) - 20:00, Monday 15th August

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace (Premier League) - 20:00, Monday 15th August
August 9, 2022, 01:59:40 pm
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

20:00, Monday 15th August
Anfield, Liverpool
Premier League
Referee: Paul Tierney


The Anfield turnstiles open for competitive football again on Monday evening, welcoming supporters for the first time since the emotional rollercoaster of Liverpools final-day meeting with Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Reds never quite managed to occupy top spot during the course of that day, with Jurgen Klopps side turning deficit into a 3-1 victory only after Man City had turned around a 2-0 deficit to beat Aston Villa 3-2  by full-time, and the seasons curtain call, the table reset itself to its morning state: Pep Guardiolas side claiming the title by a single point, with goal difference in hand. Theres nothing quite like Anfield under the floodlights, and theres nothing quite like the prospect of injecting some momentum into yet another season when Liverpool will be looking to compete on all fronts.

Crystal Palace are Anfields visitors on Monday evening, with Patrick Vieira bringing his side north off the back of a 2-0 opening night defeat to Arsenal  the club with whom he gained legendary status during his successful time with the club (partly as captain) between 1996 & 2005. Palace are now a long-established Premier League club  having been promoted in 2013, they're enjoying their longest top-flight stay by some distance and their tenure is only bettered by the six ever-presents, Man City (2002), and Southampton & West Ham (2012). In their nine seasons back, theyve achieved one top-half finish (2014-15) and otherwise finished in the top 15 on every occasion. Theyre reasonably good value for this apparent stability too: only either side of the short-lived spell under Frank de Boer (around which they played & lost 7, failed to score, and conceded 17) in 2017 and ahead of the 2021-22 season (when the squad appeared unstable as they welcomed Vieira as their new but notably inexperienced manager) have genuine questions been asked about the Eagles survival.


Though not unwarranted, the pre-season concern last time out proved unnecessary  despite a slow start to the campaign, Vieiras Palace went two months unbeaten in the league during the autumn and would later take six wins and four draws from the final third of the campaign. A 12th place finish represented a respectable start to the Senegal-born Frenchmans time at the club, but some of the underlying statistics are indicative of further progress: Palace found the net relatively well (50 goals being just 1 short of their recent best) and put in mean defensive performance (46 being their recent best), achieving a goal difference of +4 (8 better than their previous best) and falling just 1 short of their recent 49-point record. Not always the most exciting of clubs from an outside perspective, it does however seem as though Palaces raucous home support is warranted as they seem to progress well under Vieira.

The recent meetings between the sides that come most easily to mind for Liverpool supporters are of course the penultimate game of the 2013-14 season, in which the Reds aimed high but fell flat during their title-challenging campaign, and Steven Gerrards final Anfield appearance for Liverpool, a 3-1 defeat  also on the penultimate day  a year later. More positively for the home support, Klopps side achieved a 3-0 Anfield victory in the 5th game of last season before claiming a 3-1 victory at Selhurst Park in January  an international break followed, prior to an almost relentless run to the end of a season in which Liverpool challenged on all fronts. Last seasons meetings are representative of recent form, with the Reds having won all ten of the league meetings during the last five seasons.


Crystal Palace had something of a mixed pre-season, with Covid-19 vaccination status meaning their senior squad was split between a tour of Singapore & Australia (yielding 2-0 and 3-1 draws to Liverpool and Manchester United, respectively, and a 1-1 draw with Leeds) and behind-closed-doors fixtures at their training ground. Squad re-united, the Eagles closed out pre-season with a 4-2 victory over Ligue 1 mid-table counterparts Montpellier. Former Reds Martin Kelly and Christian Benteke both left Palace during the summer, following frustrating to mixed-at-best periods at the club, whilst Conor Gallaghers return from loan to Chelsea represents their most impactful departure. New arrivals seem equally low key, with Cheick Doucoure  a young Malian midfielder signed from Lens  the highest profile signing to date and putting in a decent first shift on Friday evening against the Gunners. No doubt feeling much like a new signing for many Palace supporters, if youll excuse the cliché, is Eberechi Eze  the attacking midfielder impressed during 2020-21 but was injured for much of last season and will be key figure as Vieiras project looks to gain momentum into 2022-23.


With Liverpool and Palace having taken just a point between them during the opening weekend, thanks to Klopps sides double-comeback away to Fulham, both will be keen to get their season kick-started. Palace did take three consecutive league victories at Anfield from 2014-15 to 2016-17, but the pressure will be off as they know that this ultimately isnt their fight. Jurgen Klopp, meanwhile, will be keen to ensure that it doesnt become his sides fight in the short-term  whilst individual incidents can be debated, his team took a long time to get going against Fulham, whos energetic and combative approach on Saturday will give others hopes of taking points off the Reds this season.
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace (Premier League) - 20:00, Monday 15th August
August 9, 2022, 02:07:18 pm
Has there ever been a week in the history of this club where we weren't refereed by a man from the Salford and/or Greater Manchester area?
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace (Premier League) - 20:00, Monday 15th August
August 9, 2022, 02:09:48 pm
Tierney still getting games at Anfield is laughable.

Elliott deserves to start this one, liked his cameo against Fulham and looks sharp again. Lets unleash Darwin from the start too
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace (Premier League) - 20:00, Monday 15th August
August 9, 2022, 02:23:04 pm
Guessing we'll get a stonewall penalty turned down and be told "not all contact is a penalty" after hearing the opposite v Fulham. These can be a pain in the arse to play but hopefully we beat them and they take points off City again. I quite like these and what their fans stand up for etc.

Darwin and Harvey have to start. Naby in for Hendo too if he's fit.
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace (Premier League) - 20:00, Monday 15th August
August 9, 2022, 03:06:53 pm
Thanks jackh.  I think you're bantering us though with the photo you chose of our brittle midfielders  ;D

We were all a bit over-confident against Fulham but I'll not learn my lesson - I think we'll win 3-0.  Palace had a farce of a pre-season and we'll control the game much, much better than at the weekend.

The team mostly picks itself based on who is available but it will be interesting if Firmino starts again or if Nunez gets the nod.  For me Nunez looks a bit chaotic in our system still but it's hard to argue with the impact he'd had in his two sub appearances.

Tierney will hopefully keep it low key after his ridiculous performance in the Man U vs. Brighton game.
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace (Premier League) - 20:00, Monday 15th August
August 9, 2022, 03:29:16 pm
Will be a tough game, need the crowd right up for it.

I'd go: Alison, Trent Matip Virgil Robbo, Fabinho Henderson Keita, Diaz Nunez Salah
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace (Premier League) - 20:00, Monday 15th August
August 9, 2022, 04:59:18 pm
I wish Jota was fit for this, need his goalscoring ability.

Don't really want Firmino and Diaz lining up together, that blunts our goals. Nunez to start and I wouldn't play Fabinho either.
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace (Premier League) - 20:00, Monday 15th August
August 9, 2022, 05:16:02 pm
Henderson, Keita, and Elliott in midfield please.
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace (Premier League) - 20:00, Monday 15th August
Yesterday at 11:35:53 am
I really wasn't expecting to open this and find two people calling for Fabinho to be dropped!  We're already without our 'controller' in Thiago so I'd be amazed if Klopp decided to take out our holding midfielder as well.  It would make for a very open midfield.

Barring injuries I'd say Fabinho and Hendo are definite starters.  It's then down to whether Keita or Harvey start as the third midfielder.
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace (Premier League) - 20:00, Monday 15th August
Yesterday at 12:07:47 pm
Referee: Paul Tierney. Assistants: Dan Cook, Dan Robathan. Fourth official: Craig Pawson. VAR: Andre Marriner. Assistant VAR: Nick Hopton.
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace (Premier League) - 20:00, Monday 15th August
Yesterday at 12:25:06 pm
Riley doesn't even need to try and hide it anymore. We'll get Manc refs every week. Fully expect Taylor for the United game and then Kavanagh for the derby.
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace (Premier League) - 20:00, Monday 15th August
Yesterday at 12:59:43 pm
Paul Tierney...

Dec 20, 2021. By Neil Andrew.

Harry Kane was booked for a horrible tackle on Andy Robertson. VAR did not intervene but the England captain should have seen red.

Tierney then failed to give Liverpool a penalty just before half-time after Diogo Jota was bundled over in the box by Emerson Royal who was already on a yellow card.

Andy Robertson was then sent off for a bad tackle on Royal in the second half after initially being booked by Tierney before VAR intervened to give the Scotland captain his marching orders.

Klopp looked bemused at full time during handshakes with the officials and in his post match press conference claiming, "I don't know what his problem is with me".

- https://www.si.com/soccer/liverpool/news/amazing-statistic-that-proves-liverpool-manager-jurgen-klopp-was-correct-about-referee-paul-tierney

-- Tierney, Salford, Greater Manchester --  ;D  ;D

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace (Premier League) - 20:00, Monday 15th August
Yesterday at 01:50:25 pm
Thanks for the OP jack :)

Like us, Palace looked a bit undercooked in their first game but hopefully we'll be on it. Just a shame we have to wait past the weekend to get the Fulham game out of our system. Still though, can't wait for this.
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace (Premier League) - 20:00, Monday 15th August
Yesterday at 02:28:51 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 11:35:53 am
I really wasn't expecting to open this and find two people calling for Fabinho to be dropped!  We're already without our 'controller' in Thiago so I'd be amazed if Klopp decided to take out our holding midfielder as well.  It would make for a very open midfield.

Barring injuries I'd say Fabinho and Hendo are definite starters.  It's then down to whether Keita or Harvey start as the third midfielder.
Fabinho was way off the pace at the weekend and starting both him and Henderson seems overkill. Henderson and Keita have an excellent record together if I remember correctly.
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace (Premier League) - 20:00, Monday 15th August
Yesterday at 02:39:42 pm
Glad we are back at Anfield. Wouldn't like to face these away with that referee right now.

Palace looked very average against Arsenal - you could see that their plan was to give it to Zaha and hope for the best for large spells of the game. He did look threatening so Trent needs to be far more on his game than he was at Fulham. Other than that there wasn't much that I saw that can trouble us.

The team for us picks itself in defence and the front 3 IMO. Midfield will be Fabinho, Hendo and Elliot I think. Keita may be back but Elliot did enough to warrant a place in Thiago's absence and Klopp threw him in to a lot of games at the start of last season before his injury so he's a player I think he trusts.

I'm sure the players will be angry after that first game, it's not often you could say they let the fans down but I think they'll know their application just wasn't up to scratch.

Think the first goal will be important for us. Reckon we win 3-0.
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace (Premier League) - 20:00, Monday 15th August
Yesterday at 02:55:22 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 01:50:25 pm
Thanks for the OP jack :)

Like us, Palace looked a bit undercooked in their first game but hopefully we'll be on it. Just a shame we have to wait past the weekend to get the Fulham game out of our system. Still though, can't wait for this.

Never tend to drop in on the HT threads, but it'll be one to avoid if we're 4/5 points of the pace 'as it stands'!
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace (Premier League) - 20:00, Monday 15th August
Yesterday at 03:06:20 pm
With a heatwave this weekend probably does us a favour to be the Monday night game in that respect. The heat on Saturday didn't seem to help us.
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace (Premier League) - 20:00, Monday 15th August
Yesterday at 03:24:44 pm
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Yesterday at 02:28:51 pm
Fabinho was way off the pace at the weekend and starting both him and Henderson seems overkill. Henderson and Keita have an excellent record together if I remember correctly.
I agree that he had a poor game and he can't really have had any complaints about being substituted.  I've always felt that he takes a few games to find his form and during that time he can look leaden footed.  I'd rather he worked his match sharpness up now rather than at Old Trafford (although there's every chance this game will be tougher based on last season!).

I also think even a leaden footed Fabinho is better than any other option we have in that role.  As much as he wasn't playing well at the weekend I don't think he'd have been taken off were we not chasing the game.
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace (Premier League) - 20:00, Monday 15th August
Yesterday at 03:35:46 pm
Quote from: jackh on Yesterday at 02:55:22 pm
Never tend to drop in on the HT threads, but it'll be one to avoid if we're 4/5 points of the pace 'as it stands'!

Ha ha half time threads are poison, no chance I'll be in those any time soon.
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace (Premier League) - 20:00, Monday 15th August
Yesterday at 03:39:05 pm
Just to shit Palace up a bit.  ;D

Darwin Nunez recorded the fastest top speed by any player in the league last week.   8)

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace (Premier League) - 20:00, Monday 15th August
Yesterday at 04:09:37 pm
Paul Tierney getting the the game is a disgrace. The most corrupt official in the league.
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace (Premier League) - 20:00, Monday 15th August
Yesterday at 08:48:10 pm
this was posted in injury thread but I think is more appropriate here.

[Quote from: gray19lfc on Yesterday at 08:59:53 pm
Wonder if we go 4-2-3-1 with so many of the midfielders out?

2 from Fab, Hendo, Milner and Naby

Diaz and Salah, plus Bobby or Carvalho behind Nunez][/i]

my reply (sorry about edit skills.

That would be my shout - why not give it a try against Palace. Having Bobby and Nunez and then Carvalho to come on.
I would add Elliot to the mix in Midfield 2 as well. First as sub or in League cup match
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace (Premier League) - 20:00, Monday 15th August
Yesterday at 09:09:35 pm
Im actually glad we arent playing Saturday afternoon with temperatures at 3 pm forecast to be 31 degrees. It will be a struggle for teams playing then. Monday evening is forecast much cooler.
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace (Premier League) - 20:00, Monday 15th August
Today at 01:57:05 am
Nice one Jack, Palace were impressive at times last season considering what Vieira had to work with after Roy left. I would have preferred to play them last week, they started so slow against Arsenal. I'm sure they've had a hard week of graft and will be ready for us, they will be dangerous. Eze looks a great player although he had a bad injury I think didn't he?
We need to Keep the ball, be patient and get an early goal  ;D
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace (Premier League) - 20:00, Monday 15th August
Today at 03:07:37 am
What? Another owl pellet? That's two in a row.

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace (Premier League) - 20:00, Monday 15th August
Today at 06:28:44 am
Just checked twitternow in the process of wondering how many goals Liverpool will lose by.
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace (Premier League) - 20:00, Monday 15th August
Today at 08:09:41 am
Prediction: We are going to get a penalty in this game.  8)
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace (Premier League) - 20:00, Monday 15th August
Today at 08:33:03 am
Quote from: Lfc19ynwa on Yesterday at 12:07:47 pm
Referee: Paul Tierney. Assistants: Dan Cook, Dan Robathan. Fourth official: Craig Pawson. VAR: Andre Marriner. Assistant VAR: Nick Hopton.


 :lmao
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace (Premier League) - 20:00, Monday 15th August
Today at 08:40:24 am
In terms of midfield personnel, Elliott has tended to occupy the right central spot, so I would imagine any change would be for Henderson (or a move for Hendo to 6).

Keita or perhaps Carvalho would be the more natural left sided central replacement for Thiago
