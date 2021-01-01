What is your preference?
I was all for the binge; if there was a bad episode it barely registered, as I was onto the next one.
But Ive totally reversed on that.
And its because of the discussions to be had, good or bad. Because I do enjoy those.
I binged The Umbrella Academy over the weekend and loved it. I went to find the thread on here, and there are about 20 posts on the season, mainly discussing a single aspect.
Whereas another show I love is Better Call Saul. Its an episode once a week, and the thread has twenty or more replies per episode.
