Episodes once a week or all at once?

Episodes once a week or all at once?
« on: Today at 01:28:57 am »
What is your preference?

I was all for the binge; if there was a bad episode it barely registered, as I was onto the next one.

But Ive totally reversed on that.

And its because of the discussions to be had, good or bad. Because I do enjoy those.

I binged The Umbrella Academy over the weekend and loved it. I went to find the thread on here, and there are about 20 posts on the season, mainly discussing a single aspect.

Whereas another show I love is Better Call Saul. Its an episode once a week, and the thread has twenty or more replies per episode.

So what is your preference?
