I really enjoyed this, bombed through the season in two sittings. I hadn't read the original, but I knew the characters etc from Wikipedia reading about the backgrounds of Lucifer and Constantine.



I wasn't a fan of the Johanna Constantine change at all which seemed a bit of stunt casting, I'd have preferred one crossover casting and had Matt Ryan play the character again, he's so good.



I didn't mind Lucifer at all, there's time for the character to develop and I think the actress put in a strong performance as Brienne of Tarth in GoT so she's got the acting chops. Angels are supposed to be androgynous anyway. Will be interesting to see if get through Lucifer's full arc.



I agree the season peaked around the journey to the Diner, the Diner episode, Thewlis was amazing, and then I really loved the actress who played Death, and the story of Dream's "friend" who he meets up with over time.