« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Sandman on Netflix  (Read 1478 times)

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,484
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
The Sandman on Netflix
« on: August 9, 2022, 01:13:16 am »
Its based upon Neil Gaimans comics of the same name.

I havent read them, but I can say the first episode pulled me in, and is apparently faithful to the first issue.

Its Netflix, so all the episodes are out. Fill your boots!
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,259
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The Sandman on Netflix
« Reply #1 on: August 9, 2022, 02:15:38 am »
Its bananas  absolutely bananas in every way.

3 episodes in and I have no idea what is going on (Jenn Coleman lesbian sex scene was unexpected to be honest)


But its real fun.

Robert Smith from the Cure, meets crow from banana man meets goodness gracious me.

Bonkers.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,097
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The Sandman on Netflix
« Reply #2 on: August 9, 2022, 11:20:09 am »
Its brilliant. Although they recast a few things which threw me off a bit. But o loved it. Cant wait for season 2
Logged

Offline Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,431
  • Trada
Re: The Sandman on Netflix
« Reply #3 on: August 9, 2022, 12:17:07 pm »
I really enjoyed the series I have never read the material it's based on really enjoyed episodes 4,5 and 6.

I think my fav was 6 really all about death and when would happen if you gave someone enteral life. Mind you the diner one ran it close.

Logged
Don't blame me I voted for Jeremy Corbyn!!

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,097
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The Sandman on Netflix
« Reply #4 on: August 9, 2022, 12:21:09 pm »
Quote from: Trada on August  9, 2022, 12:17:07 pm
I really enjoyed the series I have never read the material it's based on really enjoyed episodes 4,5 and 6.

I think my fav was 6 really all about death and when would happen if you gave someone enteral life. Mind you the diner one ran it close.



I highly highly highly, cannot say that enough times, recommend reading the graphic novels.
Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,219
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The Sandman on Netflix
« Reply #5 on: August 9, 2022, 12:37:54 pm »
Ive got some of the early Death graphic novels. I hope theyve become a good investment (assuming mice havent gotten to them). The show looks brilliant, and had a cracking cast in episode 1, including the younger Alex who seems to specialise as creepy wee boys in creepy mansions.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,124
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Sandman on Netflix
« Reply #6 on: August 9, 2022, 12:56:52 pm »
That's a really good point, I bought a bunch of original Sandman comics off someone 15 years ago, I should probably check how much they're going for these days.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,442
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The Sandman on Netflix
« Reply #7 on: August 9, 2022, 03:50:21 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/CX45pYvxDiA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/CX45pYvxDiA</a>
Logged
Poor.

Offline Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,822
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: The Sandman on Netflix
« Reply #8 on: August 9, 2022, 04:29:55 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on August  9, 2022, 02:15:38 am
Its bananas  absolutely bananas in every way.

3 episodes in and I have no idea what is going on (Jenn Coleman lesbian sex scene was unexpected to be honest)


But its real fun.

Robert Smith from the Cure, meets crow from banana man meets goodness gracious me.

Bonkers.

Not that I'm interested in those kind of things obviously, But just out of interest what episode is that in?
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,259
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The Sandman on Netflix
« Reply #9 on: August 9, 2022, 04:45:39 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on August  9, 2022, 04:29:55 pm
Not that I'm interested in those kind of things obviously, But just out of interest what episode is that in?
:lmao


Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,262
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The Sandman on Netflix
« Reply #10 on: August 9, 2022, 04:48:00 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on August  9, 2022, 04:29:55 pm
Not that I'm interested in those kind of things obviously, But just out of interest what episode is that in?

A friend of mine has asked a similar question - were they in the nip?
Logged

Offline Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,965
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: The Sandman on Netflix
« Reply #11 on: August 9, 2022, 10:47:15 pm »
there was a lesbian scene? i dont recall that

oh hang on, you mean the 'constantine' (dont get me started...) brief grope?
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline Gili Gulu

  • Something very fishy about that - is rice, lid!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,424
Re: The Sandman on Netflix
« Reply #12 on: August 9, 2022, 11:34:20 pm »
I really enjoyed this, bombed through the season in two sittings. I hadn't read the original, but I knew the characters etc from Wikipedia reading about the backgrounds of Lucifer and Constantine.

I wasn't a fan of the Johanna Constantine change at all which seemed a bit of stunt casting, I'd have preferred one crossover casting and had Matt Ryan play the character again, he's so good.

I didn't mind Lucifer at all, there's time for the character to develop and I think the actress put in a strong performance as Brienne of Tarth in GoT so she's got the acting chops. Angels are supposed to be androgynous anyway. Will be interesting to see if get through Lucifer's full arc.

I agree the season peaked around the journey to the Diner, the Diner episode, Thewlis was amazing, and then I really loved the actress who played Death, and the story of Dream's "friend" who he meets up with over time.
« Last Edit: August 9, 2022, 11:36:51 pm by Gili Gulu »
Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,219
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The Sandman on Netflix
« Reply #13 on: August 10, 2022, 09:06:39 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on August  9, 2022, 04:48:00 pm
A friend of mine has asked a similar question - were they in the nip?

It`s a bit of a snog.

The show is really good, i liked the Johanna Constantine character (had to wiki her though bells were ringing re; John Constantine) and all the side plots.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,257
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Sandman on Netflix
« Reply #14 on: August 10, 2022, 09:14:33 am »
I'm still a couple of episodes from the end, but I've really loved it. Think the highlight is how they mess with the format from one episode to the next - the diner episode was an obvious highlight, starts light and just becomes this incredibly dark story. And then the next episode is probably my favourite, his walk with Death and then him continuing to meet up with Hob in what ended up being a really cheerful, positive episode.

There's a scene in one of the Hob visits where it just looks like Noel Fielding playing the character and that gave me a proper chuckle  ;D
Logged

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,112
Re: The Sandman on Netflix
« Reply #15 on: August 17, 2022, 11:16:44 am »
Me and the Mrs binged this over a a few days. We loved it - as others have said episode 6 was a brilliant bit of television, quite emotional really.

Second season surely in the works.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,431
  • Trada
Re: The Sandman on Netflix
« Reply #16 on: August 19, 2022, 08:27:17 am »
Just reading that Netflix have just dropped an extra 2 part bonus episode

Netflixs..

Surprise!

A two-part bonus episode of The Sandman  based on the stories Calliope and A Dream of a Thousand Cats  is now on Netflix

« Last Edit: August 19, 2022, 08:32:16 am by Trada »
Logged
Don't blame me I voted for Jeremy Corbyn!!

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,259
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The Sandman on Netflix
« Reply #17 on: August 19, 2022, 09:01:42 am »
Oh yes!
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,431
  • Trada
Re: The Sandman on Netflix
« Reply #18 on: August 19, 2022, 09:08:32 am »
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/XFfyRr8vm7U" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/XFfyRr8vm7U</a>
Logged
Don't blame me I voted for Jeremy Corbyn!!

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,259
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The Sandman on Netflix
« Reply #19 on: August 19, 2022, 09:00:51 pm »
Absolutely brilliant episode

I do hope they make another series theres a couple of duff episodes that could be dr who, but the rest are absolute diamonds
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,484
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: The Sandman on Netflix
« Reply #20 on: August 20, 2022, 06:35:26 pm »
All signs point to another series.

A bonus episode was released, containing two stories.

Both are side stories, but I would consider at least the second one essential viewing. My favourites of the ones were the diner and the pub. Id put the bonus one, Caliope about as good ot just below those two.
Logged

Offline Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,041
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Sandman on Netflix
« Reply #21 on: August 21, 2022, 02:30:12 pm »
I didnt mind this, not what I was expecting. Ive not read the comics but heard a lot about them, the show is a low more sentimental than I thought it would be.

Wasnt a fan of the lucifer portrayal, but thats a small bug bear.
Logged

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,112
Re: The Sandman on Netflix
« Reply #22 on: August 21, 2022, 03:59:29 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on August 20, 2022, 06:35:26 pm
All signs point to another series.

A bonus episode was released, containing two stories.

Both are side stories, but I would consider at least the second one essential viewing. My favourites of the ones were the diner and the pub. Id put the bonus one, Caliope about as good ot just below those two.

Just saw it and whilst it was good, wouldn't class it as essential, not sure why it was tagged on at the end, felt like it should have been maybe half way through the series.

The cat one didn't do it for me, skipped most of it.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,484
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: The Sandman on Netflix
« Reply #23 on: August 21, 2022, 05:23:45 pm »
I say essential because I think Calliope will show up again.
Logged

Offline Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,012
Re: The Sandman on Netflix
« Reply #24 on: August 29, 2022, 09:42:51 pm »
I just finished this tonight. I loved it. Really hope they make more.  :)
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,259
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The Sandman on Netflix
« Reply #25 on: August 29, 2022, 10:12:21 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on August 29, 2022, 09:42:51 pm
I just finished this tonight. I loved it. Really hope they make more.  :)
I havent stopped thinking about bits and pieces of it since I watched it. Im going to watch it again I think.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,442
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The Sandman on Netflix
« Reply #26 on: August 31, 2022, 12:31:08 am »
Watched the first two today.

Bit slow, but perhaps might be good.
Logged
Poor.

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,262
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The Sandman on Netflix
« Reply #27 on: August 31, 2022, 09:26:52 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on August 31, 2022, 12:31:08 am
Watched the first two today.

Bit slow, but perhaps might be good.

It doesnt speed up but maybe thats an attempt to give it a dream like feel.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,581
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Sandman on Netflix
« Reply #28 on: August 31, 2022, 10:50:58 am »
I gave up during episode 2. Dreams voice and the constantly unnecessary background music gave me the shits. Looks like an amazing story and if it's how the comics are, I'd be happy to read them instead.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,442
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The Sandman on Netflix
« Reply #29 on: August 31, 2022, 12:40:37 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on August 31, 2022, 10:50:58 am
I gave up during episode 2. Dreams voice and the constantly unnecessary background music gave me the shits. Looks like an amazing story and if it's how the comics are, I'd be happy to read them instead.

Didn't think his voice was that deep to be honest
Logged
Poor.

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,259
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The Sandman on Netflix
« Reply #30 on: August 31, 2022, 04:36:53 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on August 31, 2022, 10:50:58 am
I gave up during episode 2. Dreams voice and the constantly unnecessary background music gave me the shits. Looks like an amazing story and if it's how the comics are, I'd be happy to read them instead.
Youve given up too early

You have to watch the first 2/3 fir the rest to make any sense 4 and 5 are breathtaking
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,916
Re: The Sandman on Netflix
« Reply #31 on: August 31, 2022, 04:49:26 pm »
Off the back of this i watched the fan inspired take on the Diner episode - well worth searching out on Youtube - i'll post if i can find it again
Logged

Offline smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,234
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Sandman on Netflix
« Reply #32 on: August 31, 2022, 06:43:41 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on August 31, 2022, 12:31:08 am
Bit slow, but perhaps might be good.

I love the fact that it's slow.

The pacing of the first episode was perfect for me - don't want to give away too much for anyone who hasn't seen it yet but it was all about the passage of time and how if you're one of the Endless, sitting and waiting in a cage for 100 years is nothing.

As others have said, the John Dee diner episode is brilliant. Horrific but brilliant.

Also loved the Hob Gadling episode.

I read the comics back when they first came out. They were soooo good. I remember avidly waiting for each new instalment and each one being thrilling - no binging available in those days.

There has to be at least another series - there's so much of the comics that they haven't covered, so much more that could be told.

My other favourite from that time was Zenith in 2000AD. Would love to see that given a similar TV treatment some time.
Logged

Offline Hendollama

  • Baldanovski stan. Injustice can be committed only by persons who cannot be touched, only by persons who have power and authority.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,077
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Sandman on Netflix
« Reply #33 on: September 1, 2022, 07:08:18 am »
Quote from: stewil007 on August 31, 2022, 04:49:26 pm
Off the back of this i watched the fan inspired take on the Diner episode - well worth searching out on Youtube - i'll post if i can find it again
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/5kIP70LAIBI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/5kIP70LAIBI</a>

This?
Logged
Happy is the man who avoids hardship, but how fine is the man who is afflicted and shows endurance.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,464
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The Sandman on Netflix
« Reply #34 on: September 1, 2022, 05:25:13 pm »
I wish Netflix would have taken on American Gods, which is now left in limbo as it's been cancelled by Starz (like many of these projects, they tried to elongate it with padding storylines, which just made it too meandering). One of my favourite books, too.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,438
Re: The Sandman on Netflix
« Reply #35 on: Yesterday at 11:13:00 pm »
Started this tonight, 2 episodes in and its a bit Dr Whoey and cheesy no?
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,097
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The Sandman on Netflix
« Reply #36 on: Yesterday at 11:13:35 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 11:13:00 pm
Started this tonight, 2 episodes in and its a bit Dr Whoey and cheesy no?
No.
Logged

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,438
Re: The Sandman on Netflix
« Reply #37 on: Yesterday at 11:25:43 pm »
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,097
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The Sandman on Netflix
« Reply #38 on: Yesterday at 11:36:24 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 11:25:43 pm
;D

I dunno I just loved the graphic novels so much, they are my favorite. I found the series enthralling and entertaining.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,442
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The Sandman on Netflix
« Reply #39 on: Today at 01:16:19 am »
I did give up with this - but due to work  - no time to do fuck all.

Might give it another go
Logged
Poor.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 