I love the fact that it's slow.The pacing of the first episode was perfect for me - don't want to give away too much for anyone who hasn't seen it yet but it was all about the passage of time and how if you're one of the Endless, sitting and waiting in a cage for 100 years is nothing.As others have said, the John Dee diner episode is brilliant. Horrific but brilliant.Also loved the Hob Gadling episode.I read the comics back when they first came out. They were soooo good. I remember avidly waiting for each new instalment and each one being thrilling - no binging available in those days.There has to be at least another series - there's so much of the comics that they haven't covered, so much more that could be told.My other favourite from that time was Zenith in 2000AD. Would love to see that given a similar TV treatment some time.