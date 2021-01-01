« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)  (Read 1222 times)

Offline JoeH

  • Slightly obsessed with things up the bum - thinks it's funny.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,781
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #40 on: Today at 11:46:39 am »
Looking back on these films and then realising that they are over 30 years ago and I was in my teenage years is disturbing, it only seems like yesterday!
Logged

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,513
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #41 on: Today at 11:56:21 am »
Glory - 1989 - War - Dir: Edward Zwick

Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,830
  • JFT96
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #42 on: Today at 12:07:49 pm »
Mad Max 2 (The Road Warrior) - Sci-Fi





Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,528
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #43 on: Today at 12:20:12 pm »
My Neighbour Totoro (1988) - Animation/Family + Female lead


Arguably Hiyao Miyazaki's first true masterpiece, Totoro is the story about two young girls who move to the countryside as their mother tries to recover after a lengthy illness and end up making friends with a group of forest spirits. It's wonderfully creative and emotionally articulate, capturing the nature of childhood by striking a balance between worrying about what you can't change and the notion there's an entire world out there waiting to be discovered.

This is probably the most famous scene. Check out those sound effects and how imaginative the animation is on that cat bus:


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/nqAxRJhUT3k" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/nqAxRJhUT3k</a>

Logged

Online Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,139
  • Not Italian
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #44 on: Today at 01:04:07 pm »

Blow Out (1981) - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime








Escape from New York (1981) - Cat 7. Sci-Fi







Logged

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,528
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #45 on: Today at 01:25:14 pm »
Paris Texas (1984) - Drama/Romance


A stunningly shot film with a brilliant Ry Cooder score, Paris Texas hits you right in the heart. A man emerges disheveled from the desert after four years and reunites with his small son, before going to look for his estranged wife. Harry Dean Stanton and Natassja Kinski give career-best performances and the brilliant direction gives space for the sparse dialogue to resonate. Such a beautiful film.

The iconic peep show booth scene is one of the greatest scenes in cinema but it's 20 minutes long. So here's the opening scene. No dialogue, just movement and music and artistry:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0YMCWR8jzpU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0YMCWR8jzpU</a>

Logged

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,830
  • JFT96
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #46 on: Today at 01:57:33 pm »
Stand By Me - Drama



One of those films that when you watch it as a kid you connect to all the characters around your age and enjoy it as a wild ride/fun coming-of-age story, but when you re-watch as an adult it becomes a far more emotional and moving journey about the magic of childhood and the loss of youth. It almost gets sadder with each re-watch as you age yourself. I don't think I can do the film justice in my few words here. Just watch it if by some miracle you never have.





Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,611
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #47 on: Today at 02:15:49 pm »
Action - The Blues Brothers - 1980

Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,185
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #48 on: Today at 02:41:49 pm »
Near Dark - Horror

Director - Kathryn Bigelow

Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,513
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #49 on: Today at 03:21:00 pm »
Mississippi Burning - 1988 - Thriller - Dir: Alan Parker

Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online NICHOLLS1986

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,780
  • Ohhhhh ya beauty, what a hit son, what a hit!
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #50 on: Today at 03:51:13 pm »


Grave of the Fireflies
(1988)
Dir. Isao Takahata

Cat 8. Animation/Family


My next pick is my favourite animated film of all time - a film so emotionally powerful, and whose anti-war message is so strong, it stands among the all-time greatest dramas and war films. It still makes me cry every time  :'( People may disregard anime, but they'd be missing out on this profound, humane and moving experience (staplemark qualities of the great Japanese cinema from the 50s and 60s). 

Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 