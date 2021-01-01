My Neighbour Totoro (1988) - Animation/Family + Female lead
Arguably Hiyao Miyazaki's first true masterpiece, Totoro is the story about two young girls who move to the countryside as their mother tries to recover after a lengthy illness and end up making friends with a group of forest spirits. It's wonderfully creative and emotionally articulate, capturing the nature of childhood by striking a balance between worrying about what you can't change and the notion there's an entire world out there waiting to be discovered.
This is probably the most famous scene. Check out those sound effects and how imaginative the animation is on that cat bus:
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/nqAxRJhUT3k" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/nqAxRJhUT3k</a>