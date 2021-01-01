- DramaOne of those films that when you watch it as a kid you connect to all the characters around your age and enjoy it as a wild ride/fun coming-of-age story, but when you re-watch as an adult it becomes a far more emotional and moving journey about the magic of childhood and the loss of youth. It almost gets sadder with each re-watch as you age yourself. I don't think I can do the film justice in my few words here. Just watch it if by some miracle you never have.