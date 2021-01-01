« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Down

Author Topic: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion  (Read 6533 times)

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,812
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #520 on: Today at 06:34:36 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 06:33:54 pm
Wildcard.

Excalibur was the movie I wanted to pick but couldn't fit in.  If you've seen it.  After that, I dunno, Tootsie?
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,864
  • JFT96
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #521 on: Today at 06:35:29 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 06:29:36 pm
Any suggestions gratefully received. Im this close to choosing Naked Gun.

Might I suggest this all-time classic

Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 98,123
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #522 on: Today at 06:37:09 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:34:31 pm
Do you want my suggestions Nick?

On the basis that Im hot and bothered and now have a new dog to play with, yes please.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,359
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #523 on: Today at 06:39:25 pm »
Brewster's Millions
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,265
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #524 on: Today at 06:41:00 pm »
Stir Crazy.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,812
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #525 on: Today at 06:42:03 pm »
Howard The Duck?  Over The Top?
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,864
  • JFT96
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #526 on: Today at 06:43:37 pm »
I've got you, Nick

Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,870
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #527 on: Today at 06:44:31 pm »
Willow, short circuit, Batman, top secret, twins, war games , teen wolf , the three amigos , risky business,  wrath of khan, critters
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 98,123
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #528 on: Today at 06:44:39 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:41:00 pm
Stir Crazy.

Thought about that.

Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:39:25 pm
Brewster's Millions

Ditto but is John Candy classed as a leading role?
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 98,123
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #529 on: Today at 06:45:44 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 06:44:31 pm
Willow, short circuit, Batman, top secret, twins, war games , teen wolf , the three amigos , risky business,

Cant have Twins (unlike any which way) or Teen Wolf as I have Arnie and Michael J Fox.

Batman and Risky Business were under consideration.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,359
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #530 on: Today at 06:46:14 pm »
Richard Pryor is the leading role mate.  :D
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,265
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #531 on: Today at 06:46:28 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 06:43:37 pm
I've got you, Nick

I'll be honest, I share Homer Simpson's view on thriller Police Academy movies, right down to that guy who does sound effects.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,870
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #532 on: Today at 06:46:57 pm »
Batteries not included is lovely feel good movie
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 98,123
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #533 on: Today at 06:47:57 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:46:14 pm
Richard Pryor is the leading role mate.  :D

Haha well yeah, Im not quite that bad! But Candys on the poster, wasnt sure what the definition was!
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,870
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #534 on: Today at 06:50:45 pm »
Honey I shrunk the kids?
Logged

Offline Lawnmowerman

  • Got married to Pique in April. Shakira isn't happy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,248
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #535 on: Today at 06:51:55 pm »
Lethal weapon 2 yer knob
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,864
  • JFT96
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #536 on: Today at 06:52:11 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 06:46:57 pm
Batteries not included is lovely feel good movie

That reminds me of Short Circuit. Pretty sure it's a bit shit now, but loved it as a kid.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,265
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #537 on: Today at 06:52:12 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 06:44:31 pm
Willow

I was deciding between this and Labyrinth, loved it.

Have you seen this trailer for the new one, it's got Warwick Davies in it and it's absolutely brilliant:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/t1MWEUCQda4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/t1MWEUCQda4</a>
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,265
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #538 on: Today at 06:52:43 pm »
Ghostbusters 2? It gets a bad rep but I like it.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,880
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #539 on: Today at 06:53:41 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 06:29:36 pm
Any suggestions gratefully received. Im this close to choosing Naked Gun.

I was expecting you to pick that about a week ago
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,864
  • JFT96
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #540 on: Today at 06:55:36 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 06:53:41 pm
I was expecting you to pick that about a week ago

Same  ;D

It's the most Nick pick possibly conceivable in this entire draft.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Up
« previous next »
 