Offline Samie

Reply #200 on: Yesterday at 07:21:19 pm
Bloodsport = Rawk Drafts
Online El Lobo

Reply #201 on: Yesterday at 07:22:26 pm
I hope Im not ruining any ones pick but.

Quote
Van Damme was nominated for a Golden Raspberry Award for Worst New Star, but "lost" to Ronald McDonald in Mac and Me.
Offline Samie

Reply #202 on: Yesterday at 07:23:36 pm
Motherfucker you better not come for Bloodsport!
Offline Chakan

Reply #203 on: Yesterday at 07:24:38 pm
I like Bloodsport.

jean claude van damme i'm good!
Online El Lobo

Reply #204 on: Yesterday at 07:26:52 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:23:36 pm
Motherfucker you better not come for Bloodsport!

Dont worry, if I get my picks Ive got some proper shite on the way
Offline Max_powers

Reply #205 on: Yesterday at 07:28:01 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 07:22:26 pm
I hope Im not ruining any ones pick but.

I think that's because unsophisticated audiences and critics, couldn't grasp the subtle acting skills of a Shakespearian actor like Van Damme. They came around to him and he later did end up winning the award.
Offline red mongoose

Reply #206 on: Yesterday at 07:48:03 pm
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 07:28:01 pm
I think that's because unsophisticated audiences and critics, couldn't grasp the subtle acting skills of a Shakespearian actor like Van Damme. They came around to him and he later did end up winning the award.

Online Hazell

Reply #207 on: Yesterday at 07:59:39 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 06:48:35 pm
Maybe I should have filed Goonies under Family. Take it were not allowed to change genres?

Go for it.
Online Hazell

Reply #208 on: Yesterday at 08:01:39 pm
dis, you've ruined my next pick!

Love Spinal Tap.
Offline dis_1

Reply #209 on: Yesterday at 08:03:10 pm
ahh sorry! i just couldn't leave it in the shortlist any longer!!
Online El Lobo

Reply #210 on: Yesterday at 08:16:14 pm
Fucking superb film. Tap Tap Tap Tap!
Online Hazell

Reply #211 on: Yesterday at 08:33:05 pm
Quote from: dis_1 on Yesterday at 08:03:10 pm
ahh sorry! i just couldn't leave it in the shortlist any longer!!

Great pick, easily one of the best comedies of all time.
Online Hazell

Reply #212 on: Yesterday at 08:37:01 pm
Quote from: red mongoose on Yesterday at 07:48:03 pm


That's from Kickboxer right? That's actually an entertaining film, even if it's not all intentional.
Offline Samie

Reply #213 on: Yesterday at 08:39:59 pm
Yes, not as good as Bloodsport but a good follow up.
Online Hazell

Reply #214 on: Yesterday at 08:41:16 pm
I've not seen Bloodsport, philistine that I am.
Offline Samie

Reply #215 on: Yesterday at 08:42:03 pm
Why are you in my presence then Haze?  :o
Offline Max_powers

Reply #216 on: Yesterday at 08:44:59 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:41:16 pm
I've not seen Bloodsport, philistine that I am.

It's a B-movie version of Enter the Dragon
Online Crosby Nick

Reply #217 on: Yesterday at 09:01:17 pm
All three of my picks from 1985 so far. Must have been the greatest year for movies ever!
Offline Max_powers

Reply #218 on: Yesterday at 09:02:27 pm
Commando is a great pick. But thriller? I guess it's listed as such on Letterboxd. Also listed in the adventure category.

It's one of the best action films of all time for me. Great one-liners and some iconic scenes.
Online Crosby Nick

Reply #219 on: Yesterday at 09:06:02 pm
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 09:02:27 pm
Commando is a great pick. But thriller? I guess it's listed as such on Letterboxd. Also listed in the adventure category.

It's one of the best action films of all time for me. Great one-liners and some iconic scenes.

I know. My genres are all over the place as I have Back to the Future as Sci Fi. But playing the hand Im dealt with letterboxd. If people think theyre a bit cheesy I can re categorise.

But yeah, a great action movie. One we watched at a mates party when we were about 10! And I cant get on a plane any more without miming breaking my wifes neck and asking for a blanket for my friend. How we laugh.
Online Hazell

Reply #220 on: Yesterday at 09:09:24 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:42:03 pm
Why are you in my presence then Haze?  :o

It's on my watchlist, along with other such greats like American Ninja and Universal Soldier 2 - The Return.
Offline Max_powers

Reply #221 on: Yesterday at 09:13:24 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:06:02 pm
I know. My genres are all over the place as I have Back to the Future as Sci Fi. But playing the hand Im dealt with letterboxd. If people think theyre a bit cheesy I can re categorise.

But yeah, a great action movie. One we watched at a mates party when we were about 10! And I cant get on a plane any more without miming breaking my wifes neck and asking for a blanket for my friend. How we laugh.

She must be dead tired of it now.
Online Musketeer Gripweed

Reply #222 on: Yesterday at 09:31:57 pm
Angel Heart is a brilliant movie. Great pick.
Online Hazell

Reply #223 on: Yesterday at 09:35:02 pm
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Yesterday at 09:31:57 pm
Angel Heart is a brilliant movie. Great pick.

Haven't seen if for a long time and can't remember everything in it but I remember liking it a lot. Definitely need to watch that one again.
Online Musketeer Gripweed

Reply #224 on: Yesterday at 09:38:05 pm
Well, I better look for a new Sci Fi movie now. :(
Offline red mongoose

Reply #225 on: Yesterday at 09:40:14 pm
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Yesterday at 09:38:05 pm
Well, I better look for a new Sci Fi movie now. :(

I knew "Brazil" was going to be popular in here - I'm a little surprised it lasted as long as it did.
Offline Max_powers

Reply #226 on: Yesterday at 09:48:14 pm
Quote from: red mongoose on Yesterday at 09:40:14 pm
I knew "Brazil" was going to be popular in here - I'm a little surprised it lasted as long as it did.

It's Gilliam's best film IMO. So many relatable scenes if you have ever worked in big bureaucracy.
Offline Chakan

Reply #227 on: Yesterday at 10:23:45 pm
Bollocks NICHOLLS, I knew I should have picked it this round :(
Online Sheer Magnetism

Reply #228 on: Yesterday at 10:29:32 pm
Commando, Spinal Tap, Brazil: the good ones are all being snapped up now. I've probably seen Commando more than any other film ever made. Absolutely glorious.
Online Crosby Nick

Reply #229 on: Yesterday at 10:33:37 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 10:29:32 pm
Commando, Spinal Tap, Brazil: the good ones are all being snapped up now. I've probably seen Commando more than any other film ever made. Absolutely glorious.

I think The Goonies might be my most watched. Just looking at comedies and theres so many belters from this decade! Will need plenty picked before I go again to help me make a decision!
Online Lastrador

Reply #230 on: Yesterday at 11:56:06 pm
Well this is going fast.
Offline Buck Pete

Reply #231 on: Today at 12:25:30 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:39:59 pm
Yes, not as good as Bloodsport but a good follow up.



This has been my goto link for many years to remember every fighter in Bloodsport

Some of the write ups are quite funny too :)

http://www.lasertimepodcast.com/2015/06/06/every-fighter-in-bloodsport-ranked-from-lamest-to-coolest
Offline Buck Pete

Reply #232 on: Today at 12:33:31 am
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 09:02:27 pm
Commando is a great pick. But thriller? I guess it's listed as such on Letterboxd. Also listed in the adventure category.

It's one of the best action films of all time for me. Great one-liners and some iconic scenes.

Totally agree.

"Let off some steam Bennett".




Offline Samie

Reply #233 on: Today at 12:54:35 am
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 12:25:30 am


This has been my goto link for many years to remember every fighter in Bloodsport

Some of the write ups are quite funny too :)

http://www.lasertimepodcast.com/2015/06/06/every-fighter-in-bloodsport-ranked-from-lamest-to-coolest

Haha, nice one Pete.

Someone made a fan made trailer of Bloodsport 2 called Bloodsport Redux with Van Damme set in the present day. Check it out.
Online Hazell

Reply #234 on: Today at 09:48:37 am
Can I leave my next pick with someone?
Online El Lobo

Reply #235 on: Today at 09:48:51 am
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:48:37 am
Can I leave my next pick with someone?

:thumbup
