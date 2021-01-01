Van Damme was nominated for a Golden Raspberry Award for Worst New Star, but "lost" to Ronald McDonald in Mac and Me.
Motherfucker you better not come for Bloodsport!
I hope Im not ruining any ones pick but
.
I think that's because unsophisticated audiences and critics, couldn't grasp the subtle acting skills of a Shakespearian actor like Van Damme. They came around to him and he later did end up winning the award.
Maybe I should have filed Goonies under Family. Take it were not allowed to change genres?
ahh sorry! i just couldn't leave it in the shortlist any longer!!
I've not seen Bloodsport, philistine that I am.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Commando is a great pick. But thriller? I guess it's listed as such on Letterboxd. Also listed in the adventure category.It's one of the best action films of all time for me. Great one-liners and some iconic scenes.
Why are you in my presence then Haze?
I know. My genres are all over the place as I have Back to the Future as Sci Fi. But playing the hand Im dealt with letterboxd. If people think theyre a bit cheesy I can re categorise.But yeah, a great action movie. One we watched at a mates party when we were about 10! And I cant get on a plane any more without miming breaking my wifes neck and asking for a blanket for my friend. How we laugh.
Angel Heart is a brilliant movie. Great pick.
Well, I better look for a new Sci Fi movie now.
I knew "Brazil" was going to be popular in here - I'm a little surprised it lasted as long as it did.
Commando, Spinal Tap, Brazil: the good ones are all being snapped up now. I've probably seen Commando more than any other film ever made. Absolutely glorious.
Yes, not as good as Bloodsport but a good follow up.
IT'S TURNING LEFT!
