Commando is a great pick. But thriller? I guess it's listed as such on Letterboxd. Also listed in the adventure category.



It's one of the best action films of all time for me. Great one-liners and some iconic scenes.



I know. My genres are all over the place as I have Back to the Future as Sci Fi. But playing the hand Im dealt with letterboxd. If people think theyre a bit cheesy I can re categorise.But yeah, a great action movie. One we watched at a mates party when we were about 10! And I cant get on a plane any more without miming breaking my wifes neck and asking for a blanket for my friend. How we laugh.