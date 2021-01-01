« previous next »
Author Topic: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion  (Read 2290 times)

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 52,291
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #200 on: Today at 07:21:19 pm »
Bloodsport = Rawk Drafts
Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 50,794
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #201 on: Today at 07:22:26 pm »
I hope Im not ruining any ones pick but.

Van Damme was nominated for a Golden Raspberry Award for Worst New Star, but "lost" to Ronald McDonald in Mac and Me.
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 52,291
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #202 on: Today at 07:23:36 pm »
Motherfucker you better not come for Bloodsport!
Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 84,776
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #203 on: Today at 07:24:38 pm »
I like Bloodsport.

jean claude van damme i'm good!
Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 50,794
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #204 on: Today at 07:26:52 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:23:36 pm
Motherfucker you better not come for Bloodsport!

Dont worry, if I get my picks Ive got some proper shite on the way
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 8,990
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #205 on: Today at 07:28:01 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 07:22:26 pm
I hope Im not ruining any ones pick but.

I think that's because unsophisticated audiences and critics, couldn't grasp the subtle acting skills of a Shakespearian actor like Van Damme. They came around to him and he later did end up winning the award.
Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 8,738
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #206 on: Today at 07:48:03 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 07:28:01 pm
I think that's because unsophisticated audiences and critics, couldn't grasp the subtle acting skills of a Shakespearian actor like Van Damme. They came around to him and he later did end up winning the award.

At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 69,173
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #207 on: Today at 07:59:39 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 06:48:35 pm
Maybe I should have filed Goonies under Family. Take it were not allowed to change genres?

Go for it.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 69,173
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #208 on: Today at 08:01:39 pm »
dis, you've ruined my next pick!

Love Spinal Tap.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online dis_1

  • Main Stander
  • Posts: 110
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #209 on: Today at 08:03:10 pm »
ahh sorry! i just couldn't leave it in the shortlist any longer!!
