In, but I'd suggest tweaking the categories a little to reflect the different make-up of 80's cinema:



Category eight now family/teen films, as the 80's are full of great teen films and they don't really fit into comedy or drama;



Sci-fi and fantasy together, given the big crossover there;



Action as a distinct category, due to this being THE action decade;



Wildcard as the low-budget pick - again, just too many choices in the low-budget space that don't really fit into the other genres.



Oh, and Wikipedia as the genre judge.





There are loads of great teen movies, but not sure that the 80s comedy section stands up on it's own without said 'teen' type movies. Also, agree with Mongoose that it would get pretty messy trying to separate them.I don't disagree that there's loads of crossover between Sci-fi and Fantasy, but there are also bucket loads of films in those two categories. Loads of classics will end up unpicked if we merge them together.You could have a point re action. But where would War/Westerns then go? They don't really fit in any other category and there aren't enough of them to stand alone IMO.