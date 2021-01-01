« previous next »
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
In, but I'd suggest tweaking the categories a little to reflect the different make-up of 80's cinema:

Category eight now family/teen films, as the 80's are full of great teen films and they don't really fit into comedy or drama;

Sci-fi and fantasy together, given the big crossover there;

Action as a distinct category, due to this being THE action decade;

Wildcard as the low-budget pick - again, just too many choices in the low-budget space that don't really fit into the other genres.

Oh, and Wikipedia as the genre judge.
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
I had thought of making IMDB and Letterboxd as the genres judges. Wiki gets a little too specific with their definition, while those two are a bit more general and easier too fit.

The rest of the suggestions are fine, I think we could easily have 10 categories on this one.
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
It would be a total nightmare trying to separate "teen" films from "comedies" or "dramas," especially in that decade.

Like I said earlier, there weren't really any such thing as "low-budget" films in the 80s, as no one spoke about budgets. That was a product of the 90s that has carried on. I think the wildcard can just be anything you want, as some of the categories are full to bursting with options so that you could pick two from them easily and use one as a wildcard.
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
Will Chaks come for me again If i pick the 80's equivalent of Showgirls?
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
There are loads of great teen movies, but not sure that the 80s comedy section stands up on it's own without said 'teen' type movies. Also, agree with Mongoose that it would get pretty messy trying to separate them.

I don't disagree that there's loads of crossover between Sci-fi and Fantasy, but there are also bucket loads of films in those two categories. Loads of classics will end up unpicked if we merge them together.

You could have a point re action. But where would War/Westerns then go? They don't really fit in any other category and there aren't enough of them to stand alone IMO.
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
Like I said earlier, there weren't really any such thing as "low-budget" films in the 80s, as no one spoke about budgets. That was a product of the 90s that has carried on.
Pretty sure everyone was talking about budgets from the late 60's and Easy Rider onwards.

There are loads of great teen movies, but not sure that the 80s comedy section stands up on it's own without said 'teen' type movies.

How many teen films are all out comedies? They're pretty much all a mixture, a genre unto themselves.
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
I tend to agree with you and Betty on this. I think the categories are good as they are.

We can also use IMDB for the categories but as before, if there are any contentious films, we can decide. Same with what constitutes a female lead as that may not be immediately obvious either.
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
Debbie does Dallas?
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
But wasn't that a feature of that decade? There were of course many straight up comedies, but there was also a swathe of these more layered 'teen' oriented comedies too. Sticking them with family almost does them an injustice. I don't think people have been judging the comedy section on purely what makes them laugh. At least I wasn't anyway. I was always looking to what I found the best film in the realms of the comedy genre, which could include more dramatic type comedy, dark comedy, teen comedy, satire, romcom etc.
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
As long as Im ahead of you in the order, I assure you, Ill be picking Porkies.
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
I've set up the selection thread here:

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352861.new#new

We'll start tomorrow morning but picks can be made in the meantime. Any questions, give me a shout :)
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
Selection order:

Nicholls
dis_1
vivabobbygraham
Big Dick Nick
Samie
red mongoose
El Lobo
Max Powers
Hazell
Lastrador
Chakan
Sheer Magnetism
Betty Blue
Lastrador
Musketeer Gripweed
tubby

Honestly wasn't planned :lmao
