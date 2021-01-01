« previous next »
For me I think the Thiago/Henderson/Fabinho midfield axis has had its time. There just isnt the energy or creativity in there anymore and in too many games they are being got at. They had an amazing game last week against City but too many games right now we are missing something.

Two of those and a more energetic, creative presence is required and for me its only Keita or Elliott.
Quote from: redmark on Yesterday at 05:24:57 pm
You quoted a bit, but then ignored it: 'Fewer than he used to?'.

Anyway - 5 assists was (joint) 27th, not 37th. How many of those above him were central midfielders? You can just use the 8s if you like, though Henderson spent time at 6, too. From a quick scan down the list, 3 maybe 4 above him who played a similar role (more consistently attacking, without his defensive responsibility at times, particularly if played at 6): Mount, Pogba, De Bruyne and Fernandes.

Whether it's fewer or not, and you don't give any figures, you said he creates "tons of chances" and he simply doesn't. It's irrelevant citing other players.
Quote from: number 168 on Today at 12:14:14 am
Whether it's fewer or not, and you don't give any figures, you said he creates "tons of chances" and he simply doesn't. It's irrelevant citing other players.
You (incorrectly) claimed he was 37th in the PL, thus comparing him with other players. I was pointing out that all but 3 or 4 of them don't play in his position, those that do have with less defensive responsibility and are amongst the best attacking midfielders in the league.

No, he's not Kevin De Bruyne. Nobody is.

Quote from: redmark on Today at 12:21:16 am
You (incorrectly) claimed he was 37th in the PL, thus comparing him with other players. I was pointing out that all but 3 or 4 of them don't play in his position, those that do have with less defensive responsibility and are amongst the best attacking midfielders in the league.

No, he's not Kevin De Bruyne. Nobody is.

No, sorry mate, you said he creates "tons of chances" and he doesn't. No matter how you try and wriggle out of it your claim was bogus. Not criticising Hendo, he does a good job and always gives 100%, but to claim he creates "tons of chances" is ridiculous.
Just looking at some stuff from yesterday and it seems pretty clear to me that Bobby and Hendo were just way off which was a huge problem. As always when talking about analytics the problem you get is "game state" in that the subs were after we were already losing so Fulham weren't as front foot as they were at the start. So it's hard to say that Nunez or Elliott would have been better in that first 50 minutes, but it's hard to think Firmino or Hendo could have been worse as well. Having your striker in midfield and your 8 the de facto striker is a bit odd for a Klopp system, not sure I've ever seen that before.





Finally got around to watching the highlights, don't have the energy to watch a full replay yet, I'm as undercooked for this season as many of the players apparently are.

Despite a rank performance by our standards, it still seems like we had the better chances to win the game. The penalty was farcical IMO; yes there was contact but never enough to cause any interference at all, Mitrovic just threw himself into it and conned the ref. The bar for "clear and obvious" is too high, surely that was worth a look so the ref could confirm that the replay was exactly as he saw it. There is no way any of our forwards would have got that one; if by some miracle we had, you can be certain the general public would be shouting LiVARpool for the rest of the season.

The BBC ran an article suggesting it's time for us to panic because City will almost certainly be 5 points ahead by the time we play Palace. Makes me want to just give up on the game to be honest, it's just exhausting.

Great start for Darwin, though.
For me probably controversial but I thought the penalty was a penalty. Its soft for sure and hes looking for it but for me VVD needs to sharpen up as surely he would have realised that there was no way he was doing anything but to look for some contact and VVD obliged.

