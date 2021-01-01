but you can't argue that Harvey creates a lot more than Hendo.



You certainly can argue it, because any comparison highlight reels of assists (let alone chances created) by the two will show a huge discrepancy and not in Harvey's favour. Of course, he's played a fraction of the games. But the problem is, you're not really talking about creativity (creating chances), but about flair, touch and technique (the ability to play in tight spaces). Henderson creates tons of chances - through balls, crosses, whipped diagonals, with the counter-press. Fewer than he used to? Possibly. Where he lacks (relatively), is in flair, touch and technique.The point is, the evidence suggests that Klopp doesn't necessarily prioritise those over 'mere' creativity. Someone like Thiago provides the full package - only lacking the ability to stay healthy for long periods. So does Keita, perhaps, to a lesser degree (and the same flaw in fitness). But Klopp retained Henderson (and usually plays him) and signed Ox, rather than prioritising more technical signings. Elliott (and Jones) may allow us to transition over time, though it remains to be seen exactly how both develop and precisely how they're used.The injury to Thiago gives us an opportunity to see how Elliott (and/or Keita, maybe Jones) can take the opportunity. Presumably Henderson will spend more time in Thiago's 6-and-a-bit role, though it may need us to switch which side that role plays, depending on who is the 8.