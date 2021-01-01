« previous next »
Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
Reply #640 on: Today at 12:40:13 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:26:54 am
We were doing okay until the ref didn't blow for the foul on Hendo.

Yeah, the ref is getting away with it this time simply because we were awful. But the fact that we were awful and barely deserved the point we got doesn't change the fact that we scored two good goals (flukey or not), while neither of theirs should have stood.
Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
Reply #641 on: Today at 12:51:38 pm
Anyone who doubts Klopp, Sky are showing the United Away 2010 under Hodge.
Poulsen Cole Konchesky- face rubs galore. And Howard Webb doing what Fergie wanted as well.
Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
Reply #642 on: Today at 12:53:20 pm
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 03:00:51 pm
He done enough today to start in my opinion. Even if Thiago is fit.  Always looking forward, brings Mo into the game more.  I really like him.
Exactly. Mo seemed more active and dominant in play when Elliot came in.

He understood where and where the movement of Mo and the direction of running had been made before the forward (winger too) reached the intended area.

Elliot was great there in midfield. Boss.

Mo must be happy when there is a midfielder understands him.
Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
Reply #643 on: Today at 12:56:49 pm
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 12:40:13 pm
Yeah, the ref is getting away with it this time simply because we were awful. But the fact that we were awful and barely deserved the point we got doesn't change the fact that we scored two good goals (flukey or not), while neither of theirs should have stood.
It was huge as it gave them momentum. Before the goal, they were huffing and puffing and we would have put them to the sword after they tired in the second half. The ref was a disgrace.
Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
Reply #644 on: Today at 12:59:15 pm
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 02:47:19 pm
If that's a pen then I'll expect about 10 for Salah this season - he gets pulled down far worse than that and nothing is ever given.
And this. Needs to be mentioned though.
Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
Reply #645 on: Today at 01:00:44 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:56:49 pm
It was huge as it gave them momentum. Before the goal, they were huffing and puffing and we have would have put them to the sword after they tired in the second half. The ref was a disgrace.

Good to know some things haven't changed this season.
Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
Reply #646 on: Today at 01:08:50 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 01:00:44 pm
Good to know some things haven't changed this season.
He was really bad. They made some tackles that could have resulted in serious injuries on another day but he didn't lay down a marker. Anytime we got near a Fulham man, it was automatically a foul. Very subtle.
Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
Reply #647 on: Today at 01:24:09 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 01:00:44 pm
Good to know some things haven't changed this season.
I dont really have a problem with their first goal, it was a soft touch on Henderson. If it was the other way round Id be gutted if that was disallowed.

The penalty though was scandalous. He couldnt wait to give it, think hed blown his whistle before Mitrovic had hit the floor.
Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
Reply #648 on: Today at 01:29:57 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:03:32 pm
Wouldn't we have finished 2nd on goal difference?  Sorry Nick!

Maybe. Blanked it out. :D

Ok, had City not taken a point at West Ham as well we could have won it. Basically, draws can make a difference.
Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
Reply #649 on: Today at 01:30:55 pm
Some heads have gone in here already, after one game. Bloody hell.

It's incongruous to love Jurgen Klopp and at the same time think he's got some massive blind spot about midfield. I know you don't like it when people say that, but it's true.

We were crap yesterday and still got a draw. Elliott will replace Thiago as he was our best player early last season up til his injury.  Life goes on. Anyone talking about 2 points dropped already is fucking loopy.
Reply #650 on: Today at 01:44:00 pm
Quote from: JP! on Today at 01:30:55 pm
Some heads have gone in here already, after one game. Bloody hell.

It's incongruous to love Jurgen Klopp and at the same time think he's got some massive blind spot about midfield. I know you don't like it when people say that, but it's true.

We were crap yesterday and still got a draw. Elliott will replace Thiago as he was our best player early last season up til his injury.  Life goes on. Anyone talking about 2 points dropped already is fucking loopy.
It's a good thing when you look at it from the POV that we expect to win every game. It's not realistic but we've been spoilt by these mentality monsters. We are so used to winning now that losing is an aberration.

At least we are not scapegoating players for errors because we are grateful to them.
Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
Reply #651 on: Today at 01:49:57 pm
Quote from: RichardM on Today at 10:40:47 am
We weren't up to it but credit should be given to Fulham. They were fantastic

They really were not fantastic. They had a game plan and they followed it well, and it caused us problems, but we made them look much better than they were.

If they had been fantastic they would have won the game comfortably, given how bad we were.

If thats them at their best, they wont survive long in this league.
Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
Reply #652 on: Today at 01:50:34 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:22:16 pm
but you can't argue that Harvey creates a lot more than Hendo.
You certainly can argue it, because any comparison highlight reels of assists (let alone chances created) by the two will show a huge discrepancy and not in Harvey's favour. Of course, he's played a fraction of the games. But the problem is, you're not really talking about creativity (creating chances), but about flair, touch and technique (the ability to play in tight spaces). Henderson creates tons of chances - through balls, crosses, whipped diagonals, with the counter-press. Fewer than he used to? Possibly. Where he lacks (relatively), is in flair, touch and technique.

The point is, the evidence suggests that Klopp doesn't necessarily prioritise those over 'mere' creativity. Someone like Thiago provides the full package - only lacking the ability to stay healthy for long periods. So does Keita, perhaps, to a lesser degree (and the same flaw in fitness). But Klopp retained Henderson (and usually plays him) and signed Ox, rather than prioritising more technical signings. Elliott (and Jones) may allow us to transition over time, though it remains to be seen exactly how both develop and precisely how they're used.


The injury to Thiago gives us an opportunity to see how Elliott (and/or Keita, maybe Jones) can take the opportunity. Presumably Henderson will spend more time in Thiago's 6-and-a-bit role, though it may need us to switch which side that role plays, depending on who is the 8.


Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
Reply #653 on: Today at 01:56:44 pm
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 12:40:13 pm
Yeah, the ref is getting away with it this time simply because we were awful. But the fact that we were awful and barely deserved the point we got doesn't change the fact that we scored two good goals (flukey or not), while neither of theirs should have stood.

Yeah.  As bad as we were, the ref still gifted them the win!

But we know that will happen.
Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
Reply #654 on: Today at 01:57:25 pm
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 01:49:57 pm
They really were not fantastic. They had a game plan and they followed it well, and it caused us problems, but we made them look much better than they were.

If they had been fantastic they would have won the game comfortably, given how bad we were.

If thats them at their best, they wont survive long in this league.
This is just needlessly salty. They played a very brave game and pushed high up the pitch against us knowing the risks and made us suffer physically, thats not easy for a team to do. We were shit yes, but they were equally good.
Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
Reply #655 on: Today at 02:00:37 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:51:39 pm
And for once, it's not from Andy.

Er, I'm usually pretty positive when it comes to the Reds.

Well, I think I am :D
Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
Reply #656 on: Today at 02:02:12 pm
Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
Reply #657 on: Today at 02:12:02 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:43:49 am
Thry clearly dropped off after our first goal and would have struggled to get back in the game if we scored the next goal. They did well but the ref helped too.

I'm not going to blame the referee yesterday because ultimately we gave him that chance to make a controversial call. Matip giving away the ball stupidly that led to the penalty, and some rare clumsiness from Van Dijk was indeed alarming to see from two of the most reliable men.

I'm not sure what was going through the players heads yesterday but they were all so poor, aside from the subs who came on. Is it a lack of sharpness, were they out of rhythm? Who knows, but they better run through a brick wall on the training field this week to make sure they don't do it again.
Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
Reply #658 on: Today at 02:14:03 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:44:00 pm
It's a good thing when you look at it from the POV that we expect to win every game. It's not realistic but we've been spoilt by these mentality monsters. We are so used to winning now that losing is an aberration.

At least we are not scapegoating players for errors because we are grateful to them.

I guess it's a good thing in a way in that it shows how good Klopp has made us that any dropped points are met with frustration and disappointment because they're quite rare, in particular against non top 6 sides. The flipside is that any set of dropped are met with wildly over the top reactions by some - the same thing happened last season as well.
Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
Reply #659 on: Today at 02:20:49 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 02:00:37 pm
Er, I'm usually pretty positive when it comes to the Reds.

Well, I think I am :D

True, we need more of that!
