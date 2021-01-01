Thought Fulham did well, tactically well set-up bar the few occasions when they should have made the call to drop deep but played a mid block and made it easy for our through passes when the pressure from their attackers + midfielders went missing, even for a couple of seconds. Got our goals there, from our moves starting at that point.
Well organised in pressing our backline, especially when our players were on the turn looking to face play, got their numbers in units covering the passing options accurately, won it back a fair bit. Silva's a much better manager than his Everton stint.
While we look at what we could've done better, ultimately it's two sides contesting the game. Fulham did well, earned their point.
Great start for Nunez, Elliot looks useful cutting in from wide, picking passes into the final third. Trent has been shite since his buff Prince of Persia makeover...