It was surprising in some ways how we came out and performed yesterday, taking into account the way we played v City. Whether it was intentional from City to not put so much effort in or whatever but to go from that and then the drop off against Fulham was bad. I know there would be a case as well that Fulham were very much up for it and they showed that by not letting us play but it must be said that we were very laboured throughout the game and I would honestly say also quite lucky to have walked away with a point.



It is 2 points dropped and if we have ambitions of winning the league then we will be hurt by this, unfortunately the way games are nowadays and with how City are, every point counts we certainly cant afford to drop many more points from now on and now we will be putting pressure on ourselves which is going to impact.



I would also say that for instance Bobby Firmino yesterday was quite frankly dire and if that was his idea of grasping an opportunity to start games then hes done it a lot of harm. I would have said similar about Salah esp first half but we dont have many options to replace him but Darwin Nunez I think will now likely start more games. our midfield is also looking a bit light esp in light of Thiagos injury and I wonder if we do need to dip into the market this window to pick up someone to supplement it as otherwise its risky really. Possibly going slightly overboard but you never know.