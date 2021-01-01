Disappointing today. Too many below par. Not enough fight, not enough football on our end.



It might actually end up being a gift to us. We have been so good, for a while now, that the temptation is there to think we will win just by virtue of turning up. But that is never the case. You have to fight, and match their fight, and then if your quality is better it will come through.



Far too many of our players were too lackadaisical. If we respond well then today might actually prove to have been of use to us, for the season ahead.



It seems obvious we will refresh the midfield next summer. This summer? Today it felt like we needed one.