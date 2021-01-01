« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'  (Read 17097 times)

Offline kaesarsosei

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #560 on: Yesterday at 10:32:34 pm »
Ive consciously taken my interest down a level following the CL final, and am glad of that today. Makes it easier to keep perspective ahead of a long season. Didnt see the match but sounds from the radio like draw was fair result, so this isnt the predictability problem that has been talked about in recent months.

If I wanted to panic, it would definitely be about the midfield, especially if Thiago is out until September as is likely.
Offline RK7

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #561 on: Yesterday at 10:43:32 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:00:07 pm
Was that Klopp at his angriest? Never really heard comments like that from him before.

He was right. Van Dijk, Trent, Fabinho. The arrogance reeked from them.

Arrogance is how I would describe it too, at least, that's how it looks.
Offline Passmaster Molby

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #562 on: Yesterday at 10:58:56 pm »
Worst half of football from us since Villarreal away. Others have said it but the arrogance was inexcusable and we got punished for it. Improvement really isnt an option and judging by Klopps demeanour post match it will happen.

Also our midfield was awful, and more injuries mean we must get some quality new blood in there this summer.
Offline killer-heels

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #563 on: Yesterday at 10:59:27 pm »
Everytime we play Fulham, it seems to be a tough game. Dont know what it is, but its never easy.
Offline jillc

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #564 on: Yesterday at 11:00:15 pm »
Quote from: RK7 on Yesterday at 10:43:32 pm
Arrogance is how I would describe it too, at least, that's how it looks.

Not just arrogance as that doesnt credit the effort Fulham put into their performance, we shouldnt not acknowledge that. Hopefully its a valuable lesson which the squad will learn from.
Offline jillc

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #565 on: Yesterday at 11:02:43 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:59:27 pm
Everytime we play Fulham, it seems to be a tough game. Dont know what it is, but its never easy.

The crowd is very close to the pitch and they always make a good atmosphere. We know from Anfield that can affect teams which are not 100 per cent on it. It was a combination of things today which we need to learn from.
Offline Izzy

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #566 on: Yesterday at 11:02:55 pm »
One thing ill say about city players compared to ours, and i watch pretty much as much footy on tv as i can - its not that teams roll over for city.rather its that city never ever turn up to a game thinking all they need to do is turn up to win. Whether theyre playing us at home or away to rochdale in the cup, they put max effort in. Pep demands that and he has those kinds of players who will listen and hang on to every word of his. Klopp is equally demanding but i just get the feeling that sometimes players like trent, robbo (who has been shit for a while now), virgil (who also has shown signs of severe regression last season) end believing their own hype too much and play lazily. City never ever play lazily, thats why they win easily whilst we struggle at times. How many games have we conceded first in now in the last 20 league games? Anyone know? Its down to laziness and arrogance sometimes. Something that pep and his players dont ever suffer from. Yes they come across as pretentious twats, but they never are arrogant in the sense that they feel like the game is already won and they can play with their sunglasses and swimming kit on
Offline killer-heels

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #567 on: Yesterday at 11:03:49 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 11:02:43 pm
The crowd is very close to the pitch and they always make a good atmosphere. We know from Anfield that can affect teams which are not 100 per cent on it. It was a combination of things today which we need to learn from.

The middle classes down there can be pretty scary.
Offline AlphaDelta

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #568 on: Yesterday at 11:09:01 pm »
Yes, the arrogance was there in abundance today with a few being guilty more than others.

Frustrating because we were literally bullied by a team which I think will go down, we made them look decent because as far as I'm concerned they are a team of yard dogs with Mitrovic being the prime example.

I'm hoping we are in the market for a midfielder before the window ends.
Offline jillc

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #569 on: Yesterday at 11:14:15 pm »
Quote from: Izzy on Yesterday at 11:02:55 pm
One thing ill say about city players compared to ours, and i watch pretty much as much footy on tv as i can - its not that teams roll over for city.rather its that city never ever turn up to a game thinking all they need to do is turn up to win. Whether theyre playing us at home or away to rochdale in the cup, they put max effort in. Pep demands that and he has those kinds of players who will listen and hang on to every word of his. Klopp is equally demanding but i just get the feeling that sometimes players like trent, robbo (who has been shit for a while now), virgil (who also has shown signs of severe regression last season) end believing their own hype too much and play lazily. City never ever play lazily, thats why they win easily whilst we struggle at times. How many games have we conceded first in now in the last 20 league games? Anyone know? Its down to laziness and arrogance sometimes. Something that pep and his players dont ever suffer from. Yes they come across as pretentious twats, but they never are arrogant in the sense that they feel like the game is already won and they can play with their sunglasses and swimming kit on

Im sorry a lot of this is not true, City are not perfect they have performances that do not go as planned. Thats before you even mention the likes of Grealish who still doesnt seem to know whats expected of him. Players have ups and downs that is normal, you seem to have swallowed all the hype about City without looking at their off days. As for our players their standards have been incredible over the past season, we were in the running for four trophies and only just ran short at the end. Of course, sometimes players lose form, but ours have played more, while City have a bigger squad. No reason why we cant continue to improve and take the fight to them again.
Offline 4pool

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #570 on: Yesterday at 11:16:38 pm »
Jesus there's some bedwetters in here.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #571 on: Yesterday at 11:18:42 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 02:26:11 pm
Cant be dropping points to promoted sides. We should have learnt that lesson last season.

You make it sound like that was the plan.
Offline Elzar

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #572 on: Yesterday at 11:27:06 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 11:16:38 pm
Jesus there's some bedwetters in here.

Yep, relegation isnt something we should be thinking of. Im confident in a top 10
Offline rushyman

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #573 on: Yesterday at 11:31:34 pm »
God I wish I could mute the word bedwetter from this site

Such an umbrella term to mix serious critique and thoughtful posts (not to mention peoples actual mental health) with people just going over the top about a draw on opening day
Offline TSC

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #574 on: Yesterday at 11:42:15 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:31:34 pm
God I wish I could mute the word bedwetter from this site

Such an umbrella term to mix serious critique and thoughtful posts (not to mention peoples actual mental health) with people just going over the top about a draw on opening day

Another overused soundbite type word, lazily lumped in.
Offline Red1976

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #575 on: Yesterday at 11:46:22 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 11:14:15 pm
Im sorry a lot of this is not true, City are not perfect they have performances that do not go as planned. Thats before you even mention the likes of Grealish who still doesnt seem to know whats expected of him. Players have ups and downs that is normal, you seem to have swallowed all the hype about City without looking at their off days. As for our players their standards have been incredible over the past season, we were in the running for four trophies and only just ran short at the end. Of course, sometimes players lose form, but ours have played more, while City have a bigger squad. No reason why we cant continue to improve and take the fight to them again.

Here! here!  Man City are capable of a bad game, think Crystal palace at home last season! Also how did Man City think they could compete in the Charity Shield having hardly any pre-season games! If that is not arrogance and believing their own hype I do not know what is.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #576 on: Yesterday at 11:52:18 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:03:49 pm
The middle classes down there can be pretty scary.


You don't know fear until a dozen Polo shirt wearing former public schoolboys run you down
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #577 on: Yesterday at 11:53:27 pm »
Quote from: Izzy on Yesterday at 11:02:55 pm
One thing ill say about city players compared to ours, and i watch pretty much as much footy on tv as i can - its not that teams roll over for city.rather its that city never ever turn up to a game thinking all they need to do is turn up to win. Whether theyre playing us at home or away to rochdale in the cup, they put max effort in. Pep demands that and he has those kinds of players who will listen and hang on to every word of his. Klopp is equally demanding but i just get the feeling that sometimes players like trent, robbo (who has been shit for a while now), virgil (who also has shown signs of severe regression last season) end believing their own hype too much and play lazily. City never ever play lazily, thats why they win easily whilst we struggle at times. How many games have we conceded first in now in the last 20 league games? Anyone know? Its down to laziness and arrogance sometimes. Something that pep and his players dont ever suffer from. Yes they come across as pretentious twats, but they never are arrogant in the sense that they feel like the game is already won and they can play with their sunglasses and swimming kit on


There's some serious bollocks being spouted in here.
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #578 on: Yesterday at 11:54:09 pm »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Yesterday at 02:26:57 pm
Yet we probably win that if it wasn't for what will probably end up being one of the softest pens all season.
missed the game earlier as out, just caught up with it on MOTD, I couldn't believe that it was given as a penalty, if that's the precedent for this season there are going to be a couple of penalties each game, absolute soft as fuck and we would never get it.

Also how wasn't a foul called when Hendo played the ball forward and got taken out late by someone treading on his foot!

Yes we weren't great but fuck me no way would those decisions go against City FFS
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #579 on: Yesterday at 11:55:08 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:31:34 pm
God I wish I could mute the word bedwetter from this site

Such an umbrella term to mix serious critique and thoughtful posts (not to mention peoples actual mental health) with people just going over the top about a draw on opening day


Listen to Pissy sheets over here
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #580 on: Yesterday at 11:57:51 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:53:27 pm

There's some serious bollocks being spouted in here.
some?
Offline Suareznumber7

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #581 on: Today at 12:03:47 am »
Offline Red1976

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #582 on: Today at 12:04:28 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 10:03:01 pm
Because they won one more point than us. Just one. One measly point was all there was in it. It's the finest of winning margins possible where there's a points difference.

And that final point was only gained by them in the closing stages of the final match of the season, after going 2 down to Villa.

So despite all their supposed and vaunted superiority;
Despite our playing the maximum number of games it was possible to play, and thus more than they did;
Despite all the disruptive issues we had - Virgil and others coming back from injuries, covid absences and game cancellations;
Despite key players lost to AFCON and some post-AFCON blues;
Despite injuries such as those to Jones and Harvey who were expected to replace Gini's minutes;
Despite several ridiculous refereeeing decisions against us which even neutrals and rival fans admit were ludicrous,;
Despite their being the beneficiaries of points gained after possibly the most inexplicable refereeing decision of recent times agains Everton, a decision so pernicious that Mike "I don't give a fuck" Riley actually wrote to apologise to Everton about it,
And despite the continuing effect of our not being an infinitely wealthy, cheating institution like they are; despite all of that all they could mange after bursting every lung and sinew was One Single Point more than us, gained in the closing few minutes of the season.

It could have easily gone the other way. That's how close it was. So let's not pretend that they're some amazing paragon of skill, talent, accomplishment, managerial genius and runaway victory, while we scrabble about huffing and puffing to accomplish anything. They're not. On two occasions they've had the rub of the green over us. That's all.


What a great post! I may use that in HYS and all those other media forums when the haters criticise and laugh at LFC!

Offline Red1976

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #583 on: Today at 12:08:26 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:53:27 pm

There's some serious bollocks being spouted in here.

or has the forum has been invaded by Man City or Man Utd supporters? Lets see if Izzy, CalgarianRed, etc., make any comments at the end of the season if we win a major trophy like the premiership or European cup. I have my doubts!
Online Ghost Town

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #584 on: Today at 12:10:00 am »
Quote from: Izzy on Yesterday at 11:02:55 pm
One thing ill say about city players compared to ours, and i watch pretty much as much footy on tv as i can - its not that teams roll over for city.rather its that city never ever turn up to a game thinking all they need to do is turn up to win. Whether theyre playing us at home or away to rochdale in the cup, they put max effort in. Pep demands that and he has those kinds of players who will listen and hang on to every word of his. Klopp is equally demanding but i just get the feeling that sometimes players like trent, robbo (who has been shit for a while now), virgil (who also has shown signs of severe regression last season) end believing their own hype too much and play lazily. City never ever play lazily, thats why they win easily whilst we struggle at times. How many games have we conceded first in now in the last 20 league games? Anyone know? Its down to laziness and arrogance sometimes. Something that pep and his players dont ever suffer from. Yes they come across as pretentious twats, but they never are arrogant in the sense that they feel like the game is already won and they can play with their sunglasses and swimming kit on
;D

The grass is always greener, the other team are always better. They NEVER do the wrong thing wot we do wrong, and they never lose or draw or have unexpected results.

Added to which Robbo is shit and Virgil has regressed.

If only others could see this like you can.
Online Ghost Town

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #585 on: Today at 12:22:31 am »
Quote from: Red1976 on Today at 12:04:28 am

What a great post! I may use that in HYS and all those other media forums when the haters criticise and laugh at LFC!


Thanks and you're are welcome to, if it helps.

Of course City are an effective footballing outfit (even if the source of that is proper dodgy) but there's a tendency to over-rate them and under-rate us, even though, objectively speaking, there's only a cigarette paper between us; a cigarette paper and a fair amount of good fortune on their side so far. But fortune is mercurial and has a habit of changing...
Offline Barrow Shaun

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #586 on: Today at 12:29:29 am »
First day of the season, not playing brilliantly, losing twice, I'll take the point.
Offline Only Me

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #587 on: Today at 12:45:31 am »
Fuck me, this forum.

Hundreds upon hundreds of pages laughing at Everton/city/Man U because they are shite / their fans are shite/ they havent got a clue etc etc blah blah fucking blah.

And then the fucking bed wetting in here because we werent quite on blob in the first game of a 38 game season.

Clueless hypocritical wankers a load of dopes on here. But apparently the air quality near the new Goodson isnt great, so at leat we have the moral superfan high ground  :wave

Offline buttersstotch

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #588 on: Today at 12:47:12 am »
I'm not sure we were arrogant. I just thought we were well off it, we took too long to react to Fulham's intensity. I've seen this before where teams do this for 15-20 minutes and then drop off - but Fulham didn't today. So many of our passes were terrible, don't think I've seen so many under or over hit crosses/switches in a single game ever under Klopp.

Totally agree with a lot of the comments in here that our midfield is the weak point, but clearly Klopp likes the players or our targets are not achievable this summer at least. But that being said, as poor as we were today I do agree with a lot of the comments that we win the game quite comfortably if that penalty is not given. It was fairly soft, but not sure what Virgil was thinking in that moment.
Offline MBL?

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #589 on: Today at 12:48:28 am »
Not read the whole thread but from what I have read there is not enough being said about how Fulham played. Other than about 25 mins overall their press was unreal. Its the sort of thing you expect from us and we are never going to play a team coming up with that intensity which to me seemed well above the norm. Now somebody may disprove that with stats cause Im just going off the eye test. They seemed everywhere.

I agree we were below par but had this been 90% of games we would have more time and would have won comfortably. We still created enough chances when you take that into account so anybody throwing the baby out needs to relax.
Offline LallanaInPyjamas

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #590 on: Today at 12:51:58 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 12:48:28 am
Not read the whole thread but from what I have read there is not enough being said about how Fulham played. Other than about 25 mins overall their press was unreal. Its the sort of thing you expect from us and we are never going to play a team coming up with that intensity which to me seemed well above the norm. Now somebody may disprove that with stats cause Im just going off the eye test. They seemed everywhere.

I agree we were below par but had this been 90% of games we would have more time and would have won comfortably. We still created enough chances when you take that into account so anybody throwing the baby out needs to relax.

Fulham were exceptional in the first half but there to be got at in the second, although part of that was Nunez and Salah coming alive together.

Those two are gonna be fun.
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #591 on: Today at 01:01:31 am »
These arrogance shouts are pretty awful. We might not always play as well as wed like but I dont think we ever underestimate the other team. Sometimes you have to give them credit. They played well, we struggled, we found a way to dig out an equaliser twice. Not happy with a point but Id be feeling worse had we lost.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #592 on: Today at 01:02:54 am »
Never good to play a newly promoted team first game at their place. Last year Watford and Brentford won their home games on the first day, this year Bournemouth did as well. It's not always the case but they come up with the mindset of winners, usually with a full squad plus extras and the fans are excitable at this stage. You need these teams away later in the season when their heads are down. Still, we avoided defeat which would have knocked the confidence. Bring on Palace.
Offline Earthbound64

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #593 on: Today at 01:08:53 am »
Felt that was a bit weak from Trent on the first goal.
Just in general a poor showing from us, on a match we easily should have had.
We can't afford to drop points like this  it'll come back to hurt us at the end.
Still  Onward and upwards.
Offline MBL?

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #594 on: Today at 01:15:06 am »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 12:51:58 am
Fulham were exceptional in the first half but there to be got at in the second, although part of that was Nunez and Salah coming alive together.

Those two are gonna be fun.
They were more passive in the second half and picked their moments but over all they handled us well. Our subs made a big impact. Milner was great it must be said (Im not usually a fan of him coming on late in games over the last few years) and Harvey as a creative force did more than the other mids. Carvalho was decent too.

Nunez caused some real problems and seemed to help free up space for Salah which made Elliots job easier when he had the ball. Ive seen a few comparisons of Nunez and I can see the Torres comparisons as hes always on the shoulder and looking for space in the box. Thing is he seems more of a Drogba to me. Pace, power and an absolute handful for defenders but not the greatest touch.
Offline jckliew

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #595 on: Today at 01:26:07 am »
Strange thing is we put ManCity to the sword just last week. And here the team played like little pussy cats. Especially the defence.
Bewildering!
Online harleydanger

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #596 on: Today at 01:34:31 am »
Trent in the air is obviously going to get tested again and again this year. I hope he can improve with it.
Offline MdArshad

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #597 on: Today at 01:54:42 am »
After last season, we knew how valuable a single point is and it seems the players were not fired up to not drop this 2 points. It is frustrating as it will give City a boost and will means we start chasing from the start. (I know they lose the first match last season and still won the title).

Firmino should not be starting anymore matches. He is playing awfully. Klopp keep mentioning how important he is but what does he produce in matches when he start? Loyalty is one thing but why is Milner still in our squad? Our captain should be playing the Milner role, we should have somebody young and able to beat a man driving our midfield.

A player like Matheus Nunes will really help us but our owner have spend money on Nunez so of course there is no other glaring hole that we need to replace. We are wasting our Klopp years not backing this genius of a man. OF course he will not speak against the owners but if there was a chance of Nunes or Milner in the squad, will Klopp be choosing Milner?

Online Ghost Town

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #598 on: Today at 01:57:40 am »
Quote from: buttersstotch on Today at 12:47:12 am
I'm not sure we were arrogant. I just thought we were well off it, we took too long to react to Fulham's intensity. I've seen this before where teams do this for 15-20 minutes and then drop off - but Fulham didn't today. So many of our passes were terrible, don't think I've seen so many under or over hit crosses/switches in a single game ever under Klopp.
Yeah, I agree. We were off it, definitely. I used the word 'undercooked' but really that's just saying the same thing. But why we were off it is less clear. Claims like arrogance are just people wanting to pin a basic primary colour 'reason' to it, with no real evidence to support it. The real reasons are probably much more complicated, a mix of small and marginal lacks and failures that don't have a simple catchall term for blame purposes. No doubt Klopp will identify them and rectify them.

Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:01:31 am
These arrogance shouts are pretty awful. We might not always play as well as wed like but I dont think we ever underestimate the other team.
And even if we did underestimate them (not saying we did), that need not be due to arrogance. It could simply be a lack of familiarity with a promoted team or less preparation time than we might have wanted etc

Quote
Sometimes you have to give them credit. They played well, we struggled, we found a way to dig out an equaliser twice. Not happy with a point but Id be feeling worse had we lost.
Agreed. Think someone on TAW said it. We may not always win but we very rarely lose. That is at least worth something, even if if it isn't the ideal.
Offline Mighty_Red

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #599 on: Today at 02:20:28 am »
Just a poor performance all round with too many mistakes from the senior players. Start of the 2nd half was horrendous, after having had 15mins to analyse and reorganise, we were actually worse than before.

Great to see Darwin grab a goal, and we should've won it from there. Not sure how much actual contact there was but it was pretty uncharacteristic of VVD to stick a leg out like that, Madeley (both of em) don't need an excuse to give it.

We needed to start the season fast, especially with how physically demanding September and October are going to be. Will be even tougher if Thiago is out for a while.

Need a big refocus for next weeks game.
