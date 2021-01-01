« previous next »
PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'

kaesarsosei

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
Reply #560 on: Today at 10:32:34 pm
Ive consciously taken my interest down a level following the CL final, and am glad of that today. Makes it easier to keep perspective ahead of a long season. Didnt see the match but sounds from the radio like draw was fair result, so this isnt the predictability problem that has been talked about in recent months.

If I wanted to panic, it would definitely be about the midfield, especially if Thiago is out until September as is likely.
RK7

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
Reply #561 on: Today at 10:43:32 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:00:07 pm
Was that Klopp at his angriest? Never really heard comments like that from him before.

He was right. Van Dijk, Trent, Fabinho. The arrogance reeked from them.

Arrogance is how I would describe it too, at least, that's how it looks.
Passmaster Molby

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
Reply #562 on: Today at 10:58:56 pm
Worst half of football from us since Villarreal away. Others have said it but the arrogance was inexcusable and we got punished for it. Improvement really isnt an option and judging by Klopps demeanour post match it will happen.

Also our midfield was awful, and more injuries mean we must get some quality new blood in there this summer.
killer-heels

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
Reply #563 on: Today at 10:59:27 pm
Everytime we play Fulham, it seems to be a tough game. Dont know what it is, but its never easy.
jillc

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
Reply #564 on: Today at 11:00:15 pm
Quote from: RK7 on Today at 10:43:32 pm
Arrogance is how I would describe it too, at least, that's how it looks.

Not just arrogance as that doesnt credit the effort Fulham put into their performance, we shouldnt not acknowledge that. Hopefully its a valuable lesson which the squad will learn from.
jillc

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
Reply #565 on: Today at 11:02:43 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:59:27 pm
Everytime we play Fulham, it seems to be a tough game. Dont know what it is, but its never easy.

The crowd is very close to the pitch and they always make a good atmosphere. We know from Anfield that can affect teams which are not 100 per cent on it. It was a combination of things today which we need to learn from.
Izzy

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
Reply #566 on: Today at 11:02:55 pm
One thing ill say about city players compared to ours, and i watch pretty much as much footy on tv as i can - its not that teams roll over for city.rather its that city never ever turn up to a game thinking all they need to do is turn up to win. Whether theyre playing us at home or away to rochdale in the cup, they put max effort in. Pep demands that and he has those kinds of players who will listen and hang on to every word of his. Klopp is equally demanding but i just get the feeling that sometimes players like trent, robbo (who has been shit for a while now), virgil (who also has shown signs of severe regression last season) end believing their own hype too much and play lazily. City never ever play lazily, thats why they win easily whilst we struggle at times. How many games have we conceded first in now in the last 20 league games? Anyone know? Its down to laziness and arrogance sometimes. Something that pep and his players dont ever suffer from. Yes they come across as pretentious twats, but they never are arrogant in the sense that they feel like the game is already won and they can play with their sunglasses and swimming kit on
killer-heels

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
Reply #567 on: Today at 11:03:49 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 11:02:43 pm
The crowd is very close to the pitch and they always make a good atmosphere. We know from Anfield that can affect teams which are not 100 per cent on it. It was a combination of things today which we need to learn from.

The middle classes down there can be pretty scary.
