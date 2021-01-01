Bad results obviously do happen but our reactiveness really bothers me sometimes. Last season (s?) showed that we have some issues (midfield most obvious) to address if we want to evolve further. In some ways it was the midfield that didn't help us with winning whether league or CL.



We start new season and we haven't addressed almost anything at all. Almost because we got Darwin but unfortunately lost Mane. And still we start with Bobby who can be useful at times but I think we can agree he should not be a starter in 2022. I feel it's bad because it's a perfect moment to push a little bit and not have to look at City hoping they would lose points. Reversing the situation would be great. They have a little transition with departures of Sterling and Jesus and changing the system a little bit. Additionally there are also 5 subs.



Of course I still feel we're going to gain points consistently (maybe not that much as last season but still) but in the end it will still be not enough. We put a lot of pressure on ourselves giving City possibility to run away in the first part of the season and haven't yet managed to surpass them in similar situations. We are trying to do the most with the fewest possible initiatives. They haven't played yet but we still saw games like today in the past. And I think in the near future it may happen again.