Author Topic: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'  (Read 13569 times)

Online Dree

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #520 on: Today at 06:18:19 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 06:04:34 pm
Salah missing a penalty against Leicester.

City win the league the same reason most teams do, they have an incredible amount of attacking talent. The way they play/use their full back means they can fit in Silva and De Bruyne as 'midfielders' but it's all about having quality in the final third which they bring and the way they play gets them in those positions. They've got someone like Mahrez who's be a standout at most teams playing rotation minutes

The game in which Henderson lost his shit more than normal and kept shooting?

They won the league without defenders better than ours or attackers better than ours. Between 19-20 we had Wijnaldum (and Lallana actually!) who could beat a press. They were replaced with unreliable Thiago and an aging Henderson who cant make up for his flaws at much.
Online Oldmanmick

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #521 on: Today at 06:22:32 pm »
Quote from: CalgarianRed on Today at 06:01:18 pm
Not sacking, but we can question the manager on this forum?

This was a poor performance and blame lies on the team and the person managing it.

I'd agree on the team bit, but the manager? Nah. I'm quite sure he didn't send them out & told them to be passive. We play in a certain way, the players are well drilled, but today, especially in that first half they didn't play the way we, & Klopp, would have expected.
Offline crewlove

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #522 on: Today at 06:23:11 pm »
Bad results obviously do happen but our reactiveness really bothers me sometimes. Last season (s?) showed that we have some issues (midfield most obvious) to address if we want to evolve further. In some ways it was the midfield that didn't help us with winning whether league or CL.

We start new season and we haven't addressed almost anything at all. Almost because we got Darwin but unfortunately lost Mane. And still we start with Bobby who can be useful at times but I think we can agree he should not be a starter in 2022. I feel it's bad because it's a perfect moment to push a little bit and not have to look at City hoping they would lose points. Reversing the situation would be great. They have a little transition with departures of Sterling and Jesus and changing the system a little bit. Additionally there are also 5 subs.

Of course I still feel we're going to gain points consistently (maybe not that much as last season but still) but in the end it will still be not enough. We put a lot of pressure on ourselves giving City possibility to run away in the first part of the season and haven't yet managed to surpass them in similar situations. We are trying to do the most with the fewest possible initiatives. They haven't played yet but we still saw games like today in the past. And I think in the near future it may happen again.
Offline Chris~

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #523 on: Today at 06:26:29 pm »
Quote from: Dree on Today at 06:18:19 pm
The game in which Henderson lost his shit more than normal and kept shooting?

They won the league without defenders better than ours or attackers better than ours. Between 19-20 we had Wijnaldum (and Lallana actually!) who could beat a press. They were replaced with unreliable Thiago and an aging Henderson who cant make up for his flaws at much.
I wasn't being serious. It was 1 point it could be any number of small moments.

They won because they have amazing quality and depth in the final third which most teams can't afford to compete with. People go on about how amazing say Chelsea are in midfield and they've not been close since Hazard and Costa dropped off because that's what will win you the league.
Offline CanuckYNWA

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #524 on: Today at 06:27:58 pm »
One of the worst games ive seen us play in awhile. Hopefully just shaking the rust off and being complacent against a promoted team

One positive is Darwin Nunez, caused absolute mayhem and was the best player on the pitch. Cant see him being on the bench next game with how Firmino played.

That midfield performance was just, horrible. Zero control. Harvey looked good when he came on, Diaz tried his best to offer something in the 1st half when Firmino and Salah were ghosts

Trent was decent, Robbo really needs to learnt to balls down the touchline channel for Diaz or overlap more. Too often things are just dying there.
Online Dree

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #525 on: Today at 06:31:19 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 06:26:29 pm
I wasn't being serious. It was 1 point it could be any number of small moments.

They won because they have amazing quality and depth in the final third which most teams can't afford to compete with. People go on about how amazing say Chelsea are in midfield and they've not been close since Hazard and Costa dropped off because that's what will win you the league.


Yes  ;D but the common thread between those results was a loss of control of the midfield (you can point at City failing to win games due to a lack of a striker) despite the incredible performances of the rest of the team. I dont think huge changes are needed, but if nothing happens we could fizzle out. 
Offline Saus76

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #526 on: Today at 06:41:41 pm »
Disappointed with the result and performance. An absolute shitload of football yet to play though. An early kick up the arse will be to our benefit. I'll see the bedwetters in 10 games time.
Online lgvkarlos

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #527 on: Today at 06:49:44 pm »
As soon as we play the ball on the deck we create chances and get control, first half was just long balls from defence.
Nunez looks a top talent, diaz litterly all on his own on the left today.
We must limit the long ball from defence, can't count how many times Virgil just gave them possession.
Online decosabute

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #528 on: Today at 07:04:32 pm »
Quote from: CalgarianRed on Today at 05:37:27 pm
Why can't we play a similar style? They do win more titles and game than us?

For me it seems like a coaching limitation and Pep just doing things better. We don't lack technical players.

What are you smoking over there in Calgary mate?

You should be ashamed of yourself with some of the shite you're posting. This team (and manager) came within 15 minutes in the league and one game in the CL of winning the fucking QUADRUPLE.

I'm as annoyed as anyone that we didn't turn up and fucked it up today, but Jesus Christ have some fucking respect. Embarrassing.
Offline Illmatic

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #529 on: Today at 07:13:36 pm »
Should have brought on Mane.
Logged
Offline Red1976

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #530 on: Today at 07:14:21 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 07:04:32 pm
What are you smoking over there in Calgary mate?

You should be ashamed of yourself with some of the shite you're posting. This team (and manager) came within 15 minutes in the league and one game in the CL of winning the fucking QUADRUPLE.

I'm as annoyed as anyone that we didn't turn up and fucked it up today, but Jesus Christ have some fucking respect. Embarrassing.

Totally agree with you there.  CalgarianRed made a comment about how "we should be ripping apart these teams like City will".  Completely forgetting that last season Man City lost at home to Crystal palace and drew at Southampton!  There is a lot of football to be played until the end of the season, and I very much doubt Klopp and this squad will be happy with how the team performed today. It is just the start of the season and not the end, so too early to be so despondent! 



Online decosabute

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #531 on: Today at 07:24:20 pm »
Quote from: Red1976 on Today at 07:14:21 pm
Totally agree with you there.  CalgarianRed made a comment about how "we should be ripping apart these teams like City will".  Completely forgetting that last season Man City lost at home to Crystal palace and drew at Southampton!  There is a lot of football to be played until the end of the season, and I very much doubt Klopp and this squad will be happy with how the team performed today. It is just the start of the season and not the end, so too early to be so despondent!

Despondency is bad enough, but at least I can understand people being very disappointed and a bit emotional when the season starts like that. This muppet though is basically slating our manager, after we came within a couple of games of the greatest season of any club in football history. Less than 3 months ago.

Dickheads like CalgarianRed are just exhausting and don't deserve to celebrate any of the success when they throw in shite like he has here after one draw. If you love Pep's football, go and support the Sportswashing fakes. I'll take the greatest manager of our club in the past 30 years, thanks - I think he knows what he's doing.
Offline garumn

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #532 on: Today at 07:32:07 pm »
Quote from: CalgarianRed on Today at 05:37:27 pm
Why can't we play a similar style? They do win more titles and game than us?

For me it seems like a coaching limitation and Pep just doing things better. We don't lack technical players.

I mean... One game in and the bedwetters are already out in force. Not the ideal game or result, but not the end of the world either.
Online Fordy

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #533 on: Today at 07:35:34 pm »
Thiago, Fabino and Hendo shouldnt be playing against teams we should beat.

We should have Elliot or another forward thinking player in there.
Online JRed

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #534 on: Today at 07:37:07 pm »
Fab, Thiago and Hendo is not a midfield that we need against this type of team. All good players but too easily ran around or passed through. Elliot should be given a run now and we need to play Nunez from the start also, far more direct and effective than Firmino.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #535 on: Today at 07:44:39 pm »
Great comeback from the lads. Good to see the determination when it really, really looked like we maybe wouldn't get back into it.

A bit more 'luck' and a few more 'decisions' and perhaps the game would have been different.

Loads of positives from that and we deffo earned that draw. Some flashes from the new lads as well and some understanding with the old lads.

Happy days. Obviously a 278-0 drubbing would have been better, but meh.
Online DangerScouse

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #536 on: Today at 07:49:47 pm »
Quote from: CalgarianRed on Today at 05:37:27 pm
Why can't we play a similar style? They do win more titles and game than us?

For me it seems like a coaching limitation and Pep just doing things better. We don't lack technical players.

Dear lord, what a steaming pile of shite.
Online Hazell

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #537 on: Today at 07:51:39 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 07:49:47 pm
Dear lord, what a steaming pile of shite.

And for once, it's not from Andy.
Online Perham

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #538 on: Today at 07:52:28 pm »
Not too many positives from today but I like to look on the bright side when I can so I'll focus on one. Harvey Elliot I thought was fantastic. There was that one moment when he basically just fell over and gave it right to one of their wingers but otherwise he was a real bright spark on a day when most of the team seemed quite lacklustre by their very high standards. Reckon he'll have a really good season, I thought so last season but that of course was beyond his control with his injury and I'm impressed by how well he bounced back. Him and Nunez were the best liverpool players today definitely.
Online Ginieus

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #539 on: Today at 07:55:27 pm »
Thankfully we didnt lose that. Seen VVD have much better games for sure, seemed to back off too often.

Positive reaction for the Palace game needed! Some strong teams in the mix this season. 
Online JRed

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #540 on: Today at 08:00:11 pm »
On the plus side, maybe Fulham will finish in 17th Place, one point above Everton.
