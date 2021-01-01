« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'  (Read 10545 times)

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #440 on: Today at 03:58:11 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 03:29:53 pm
Not sure the players can be blamed for this game. We got it wrong with our starting lineup

They can.

The majority of them were really poor today.
Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #441 on: Today at 03:59:11 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 03:55:05 pm
He will adapt rather than buy someone who doesn't fit our system.

How do you know there was no one available who couldnt fit our system?

Must be the only football team who have such a limited number of potential buys because they dont fit our system 😌
Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #442 on: Today at 03:59:22 pm »
Quote from: nayia2002 on Today at 03:57:50 pm
Absolutely terrible performance in midfield today doesn't bode well
for rest of season!(especially the injury records hendo, fab,keita,thiago have!)
Where's Gini when you need him!

If Gini is the answer fuck knows what the question is.  When was the last time you saw him play, it's been about a year.
Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #443 on: Today at 04:00:05 pm »
Quote from: harryc on Today at 03:59:11 pm
How do you know there was no one available who couldnt fit our system?

Must be the only football team who have such a limited number of potential buys because they dont fit our system 😌

Because presumably we would already have brought them if there was anyone available.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #444 on: Today at 04:00:11 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 03:29:53 pm
Not sure the players can be blamed for this game. We got it wrong with our starting lineup
Of course they can and Klopp has already commented on their attitude
Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #445 on: Today at 04:00:41 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 03:56:52 pm
You're wrong. Simple as that.
Ill give you Nunez. Anything else youd like to be right about?
Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #446 on: Today at 04:01:30 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:00:05 pm
Because presumably we would already have brought them if there was anyone available.

More like we have a budget for the season as has always been the case under FSG.
Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #447 on: Today at 04:02:39 pm »
Quote from: Beninger on Today at 04:00:41 pm
Ill give you Nunez. Anything else youd like to be right about?

Harvey Elliott, anything else you'd like to be wrong about ?
Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #448 on: Today at 04:02:50 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 03:29:53 pm
Not sure the players can be blamed for this game. We got it wrong with our starting lineup

Two things can be right at the same time
Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #449 on: Today at 04:03:24 pm »
Quote from: harryc on Today at 04:01:30 pm
More like we have a budget for the season as has always been the case under FSG.

Nothing to do with FSG, listen to the manager and understand the way he prefers to work.
Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #450 on: Today at 04:04:16 pm »
Quote from: Beninger on Today at 04:00:41 pm
Ill give you Nunez. Anything else youd like to be right about?

Elliott was very good , which seemed to improve Salah moving more inside , Henderson dropping to no 6 also made us look better
Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #451 on: Today at 04:04:49 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 03:55:05 pm
He will adapt rather than buy someone who doesn't fit our system.

When Jota is back we may see 4 up top against the low block sides. Otherwise I suspect this is the year that Elliott and Curtis get more regular starts.
Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #452 on: Today at 04:06:22 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 03:29:53 pm
Not sure the players can be blamed for this game. We got it wrong with our starting lineup
That starting lineup can start CL finals.
Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #453 on: Today at 04:08:55 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 04:04:49 pm
When Jota is back we may see 4 up top against the low block sides. Otherwise I suspect this is the year that Elliott and Curtis get more regular starts.

I think Elliot and Curtis will get more starts, it's also a definite set back not having Jota available from the start, I think we miss him when he isn't there. But I'm looking forward to seeing what Klopp does in the meantime.
Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #454 on: Today at 04:09:05 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 03:59:22 pm
If Gini is the answer fuck knows what the question is.  When was the last time you saw him play, it's been about a year.
Prior to his move last summer he was starter in center mid for us in over 35 games per season.
Unfortunately that can't be said in regards to fab, hendo, keita, thiago
Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #455 on: Today at 04:10:10 pm »
Though Fulham had our number. Their tactics were spot on.  We very rarely play well when we are pressed with high intensity
Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #456 on: Today at 04:11:30 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 03:44:20 pm
Jürgen Klopp:

The best thing about the game is the result. A really bad game. How can that happen? The attitude was not right in the beginning. We tried to react after 15 minutes.

Pretty much sums it up.  They came out hungry and aggressive and we were too passive.  The fact Fullham kept this up throughout the entire game and we only showed any fight a few times is the reason this ended up being a draw.

Loved Nunez again, I think he's going to easily score 15-20 this season and be just behind Salah in scoring.  Diaz was unlucky with that shot of the post, which also happened a number of times last year.  Looking for him to make a small adjustment in his aim just like Suarez did after that first season where he hit the post 10,000 times.

I and others have said it numerous times already, but not following up and bringing in a midfielder after the Tchouaméni transfer didn't work out will be our biggest issue this year.  Our midfield is currently comprised of too many injury prone players (Ox, Keita, Thiago) and others who are too young/not ready (Elliot, Jones) to make the type of consistent contribution a team that is challenging for top spot in the world requires.  There will be a need to bring in 2-3 new midfielders over the next couple of years and we should have started this process by bringing in at least one this year.
Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #457 on: Today at 04:11:39 pm »
Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #458 on: Today at 04:11:46 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 03:29:53 pm
Not sure the players can be blamed for this game. We got it wrong with our starting lineup

Bizarre statement. Literally everyone was terrible in the first half. Passing and touches were atrocious. You could argue that Nunez should've started instead of Firmino, but otherwise it was our strongest possible lineup. The players let themselves down and the attitude was concerning.
Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #459 on: Today at 04:16:02 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:08:55 pm
I think Elliot and Curtis will get more starts, it's also a definite set back not having Jota available from the start, I think we miss him when he isn't there. But I'm looking forward to seeing what Klopp does in the meantime.

Elliott was excellent when he came on. I'm looking forward to seeing him play for us this season.

It's hard not be disappointed about the game today but just taking a step back, I'm not sure how some people are going to survive the season if some of the reactions to it (and the club not signing more players) are anything to go by.

Over it now, looking forward to the remaining 37 games. And the Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup.
Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #460 on: Today at 04:16:59 pm »
Even with all of Fulhams positives and our poor play for 60 minutes we hit the post in crossbar, had a superb goal chalked off (rightly) for offside in the build up.

They had one shot hit the post too.

Things are not as desperate as some would believe.

Its only Citys sports washing that make this result seem worse
Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #461 on: Today at 04:17:57 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 02:40:35 pm
Difficult to watch at times. The tempo wasnt there for large parts, the passing off. I think most would agree that Henderson is far better as a 6. Nunez looked a handful when he came on but needs to be sharper. They all do.

An odd one in that we were unlucky not to win, didnt deserve to win and equally were lucky not to lose. Mitrovic is a grade A tosser and will not hit double digits this season. He played well today but we allowed him to play to his strengths. The dive for the penalty was laughable and Henderson was fouled in the build up to the first goal. They did also hit the post though.

All round dire really. Lets hope it was enough exercise to lend some sharpness ahead of the next game because we were way off it. Milner excellent when he came on.

I dont think Ive ever seen us have as bad a half of football or give the ball away so, so much. Its also hard to understand why we virtually never get a competent ref. Some of Mitrovics dives were laughable, yet everyone a free kick. Early on they did some poor challenges that shouldve been carded but werent and the ref bought everything they were selling. The first goal and the penalty dont stand if the rules are actually applied properly and at the end, despite Reid doing five laps of honour, Fulham using two subs and Mitrovic again sharpening his thespian talents with his cramp, we only played to the fifth minute when there should have been around 8 or 9.

Villareal away in the first half last season was next level poor by us.
Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #462 on: Today at 04:18:39 pm »
We were sloppy but most games we can be sloppy, win the key moments, and still comfortably win. Unfortunately we were sloppy and lost the key moments, and yet we were still quite unlucky to only get a point.

Would be good to see Nunez and Elliott rewarded with starts next game but wouldn't be surprised if Firmino starts as Nunez builds his fitness up.
Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #463 on: Today at 04:18:48 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 04:17:57 pm
Villareal away in the first half last season was next level poor by us.

Another match where the opposition came flying out at us from the off and pressed hard.
Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #464 on: Today at 04:19:16 pm »
Quote from: CS111 on Today at 04:10:10 pm
Though Fulham had our number. Their tactics were spot on.  We very rarely play well when we are pressed with high intensity

They pressed our fullbacks well, it was only when Elliott came on and started to drift wide from midfield that they lost it.  I was quite impressed with Fulham, we were poor but a lot of that is down to Fulham. 
Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #465 on: Today at 04:24:01 pm »
Well, now our league season is effectively over, I think the pressure is off, so I'll just sit back and enjoy the football.
Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #466 on: Today at 04:28:02 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 04:24:01 pm
Well, now our league season is effectively over, I think the pressure is off, so I'll just sit back and enjoy the football.

 ;D
Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #467 on: Today at 04:29:22 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 04:24:01 pm
Well, now our league season is effectively over, I think the pressure is off, so I'll just sit back and enjoy the football.

Just concentrate on the cups.
Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #468 on: Today at 04:42:59 pm »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Today at 03:45:37 pm
Do people actually believe this dents our title chances or is it just for attention I mean come on. First game of the season. Nunez already off the mark, Salah being Salah. Excited for what lies ahead

Of course its a dent. Every dropped point is.
Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #469 on: Today at 04:44:58 pm »
I think as well as a lack of urgency and reaction to Fulhams aggression, we got the tactical set up a bit wrong. Firmino dropped so deep and Diaz coming narrow meant we had no out and Salah was marked out the game. Palhinha had a great first half because everything was so narrow, and he just got involved everytime it came near him.

The game changed once we put width in and the team started to build.
Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #470 on: Today at 04:45:29 pm »
Very poor in midfield today, and were in trouble if we are expecting Milner to come on and change the game throughout the season (which he had a good go at today in fairness).

One to forget, on to Palace we go.
Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #471 on: Today at 04:49:42 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 04:06:22 pm
That starting lineup can start CL finals.

If today game was against a big team I am sure we would have played better but certain games you face teams who use tactics that show your weakness. It's not the first time we had situations like this aginst small teams and this comes down to the midfield which made everyone looks under par. We have to give credit to Fulham and also we needed a creative midfielder the first half so we don't make it easier for them.
Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #472 on: Today at 04:50:56 pm »
Thought the midfield looked old and stale.
Re: PL: Fulham 2 v Liverpool 2 Mitrovich 33' 72' (p) Darwin 64' Salah 81'
« Reply #473 on: Today at 04:53:44 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 04:50:56 pm
Thought the midfield looked old and stale.
Bobby was non-existent and we were a lot better when Darwin came on. It's hard to create anything when the centre point of your attack is so blunt.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:57:44 pm by MonsLibpool »
