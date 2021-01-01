Jürgen Klopp:



The best thing about the game is the result. A really bad game. How can that happen? The attitude was not right in the beginning. We tried to react after 15 minutes.



Pretty much sums it up. They came out hungry and aggressive and we were too passive. The fact Fullham kept this up throughout the entire game and we only showed any fight a few times is the reason this ended up being a draw.Loved Nunez again, I think he's going to easily score 15-20 this season and be just behind Salah in scoring. Diaz was unlucky with that shot of the post, which also happened a number of times last year. Looking for him to make a small adjustment in his aim just like Suarez did after that first season where he hit the post 10,000 times.I and others have said it numerous times already, but not following up and bringing in a midfielder after the Tchouaméni transfer didn't work out will be our biggest issue this year. Our midfield is currently comprised of too many injury prone players (Ox, Keita, Thiago) and others who are too young/not ready (Elliot, Jones) to make the type of consistent contribution a team that is challenging for top spot in the world requires. There will be a need to bring in 2-3 new midfielders over the next couple of years and we should have started this process by bringing in at least one this year.