Yeah like legitimately I am not saying this as a knock on anyone, I am serious football shouldn't make you feel like that. There is passion I know, I feel that, but to a point it's honestly not worth it. If it makes you so angry you shake, or makes you feel sick, or depressed, try to focus on something else for a while

That's sound advice, and it comes with age in most cases.The more time passes by, the more years, you see more of the world with all it's joys and horrors, and frankly yes, the more this game turns into a business -whereby a draw is considered a backwards step, since you're up against a state sponsored Star Trek Borg like squad made of billions that rarely blink- then yes, you do have to put the phone/tablet down or switch the telly off. Go outside for a walk, or take your kids out if you have any or see a friend for a cuppa and just ask 'how are you? what's happening in your life?' to get out of this.I love this team. A trophy win really makes my day/month. But over the decades yeah you do (and should) tend to contextualize it for the millionaires wearing different coloured shirts kicking a leather ball about and whatever happens they'll do it all again next year as they have done years before.The life you live can pass you by and that's a shame.There's my bit of philosophy on a post match draw thread