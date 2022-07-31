Poll

Vote for your favourite movie line-up

Musketeer Gripweed
dis_1
NICHOLLS1986
Betty Blue

Voting closes: Today at 04:35:16 pm

Author Topic: 90s Movies Draft - FINALISSIMA  (Read 195 times)

90s Movies Draft - FINALISSIMA
« on: Yesterday at 04:35:16 pm »

Welcome to the 90s movies draft finalissima. Congratulations to all the finalists, and thanks to everyone who has participated. It's been a blast.

For the final, we're going to change things a bit. Instead of picking your two favourite line-ups, everyone is picking just one. So sit on it if you must, score it on a spreadsheet while procrastinating at work like Nick, or just vote on a whim like Samie.

Good luck everyone.

Musketeer Gripweed

Braveheart (1995) - Cat 1. Action/War/Western, Se7en (1995) - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime, Armageddon (1998) - Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy, Trainspotting (1996) - Cat 4. Drama/Romance,
My Cousin Vinny (1992 ) - Cat 5. Comedy/Musical, Ringu (1998) - Cat 6. Horror/Sci-Fi, The Iron Giant (1999) - Cat 7. Animation/Family, A Few Good Men (1992) - Cat 8. Wildcard

Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on July 31, 2022, 07:19:51 pm
Category 1 - Braveheart



Category 2 - Se7en



Category 3 - Armageddon



Category 4 - Trainspotting



Category 5 - My Cosin Vinny



Category 6 - Ringu



Category 7 - The Iron Giant



Category 8 - A Few Good Men


dis_1

Saving Private Ryan (1998) - Cat 1. Action/War/Western, Reservoir Dogs (1992) - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime, Starship Troopers (1997) - Cat. 3 Adventure/Fantasy,
Man Bites Dog (1992) - Cat. 4 Drama/Romance, The Big Lebowski (1998) - Cat 5. Comedy/ Musical, Gattaca (1997) - Cat 6. Horror/Sci-Fi, The Witches (1990) - Cat 7. Animation/Family,
The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert (1994) - Cat 8. Wildcard

Quote from: dis_1 on July 30, 2022, 06:58:16 pm
Category 1 Action/War/Western + Blockbuster

Saving Private Ryan (1998)
https://letterboxd.com/film/saving-private-ryan/



Dir: Steven Spielberg
Tom Hanks as Captain John H. Miller
Edward Burns as Private First Class Richard Reiben
Matt Damon as Private First Class James Francis Ryan
Tom Sizemore as Technical Sergeant Mike Horvath


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hde7OVJKdgg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hde7OVJKdgg</a>
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/NSRr7wUjLxw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/NSRr7wUjLxw</a>


Category 2 Thriller/Crime + Indie

Reservoir Dogs (1992)
https://letterboxd.com/film/reservoir-dogs/



Dir: Quentin Tarantino
Harvey Keitel as Mr. White/Larry Dimmick
Tim Roth as Mr. Orange/Freddy Newandyke
Michael Madsen as Mr. Blonde


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ju65gr9sUjk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ju65gr9sUjk</a>
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/MruIam3rASs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/MruIam3rASs</a>



Category 3 Adventure/Fantasy

Starship Troopers (1997)
https://letterboxd.com/film/starship-troopers/



Dir: Paul Verhoeven
Casper Van Dien as Johnny Rico
Dina Meyer as Dizzy Flores
Denise Richards as Carmen Ibanez
Jake Busey as Ace Levy
Neil Patrick Harris as Carl Jenkins


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gCB8Uz0dY58" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gCB8Uz0dY58</a>
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/EKHme9MvMx0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/EKHme9MvMx0</a>
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/P1M69CVXze4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/P1M69CVXze4</a>



Category 4 Drama/Romance + Foreign

Man Bites Dog (1992)
https://letterboxd.com/film/man-bites-dog/



Dir: Benoît Poelvoorde
Benoît Poelvoorde as Ben
Valérie Parent as Valerie
Rémy Belvaux as Remy (Reporter)
André Bonzel as Andre (Cameraman)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bcPhaieTg4o" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bcPhaieTg4o</a>
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/k_qS2XbPzZo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/k_qS2XbPzZo</a>



Category 5 Comedy

The Big Lebowski (1998)
https://letterboxd.com/film/the-big-lebowski/



Dir: Joel Coen
Jeff Bridges as Jeffrey "The Dude" Lebowski
John Goodman as Walter Sobchak

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ngV0RBhGZmE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ngV0RBhGZmE</a>
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lribEONhqSI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lribEONhqSI</a>


Category 6 Horror/Sci-Fi

Gattaca (1997)
https://letterboxd.com/film/gattaca/



Dir: Andrew Niccol
Ethan Hawke as Vincent Freeman, impersonating Jerome Eugene Morrow
Uma Thurman as Irene Cassini
Jude Law as Jerome Eugene Morrow

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/W_KruQhfvW4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/W_KruQhfvW4</a>
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/pSj9uOEGV7k" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/pSj9uOEGV7k</a>



Category 7 Animation/Family

The Witches (1990)
https://letterboxd.com/film/the-witches/



Dir: Nicolas Roeg
Anjelica Huston as Eva Ernst
Mai Zetterling as Helga Eveshim
Kristen Steinsland as Child Helga
Jasen Fisher as Luke Eveshim
Rowan Atkinson as Mr. Stringer
Bill Paterson as Mr. Jenkins
Brenda Blethyn as Mrs. Jenkins

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/d_ZyqaN_XNM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/d_ZyqaN_XNM</a>
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/TrjLNpfDTi0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/TrjLNpfDTi0</a>



Category 8 Wildcard

The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert (1994)
https://letterboxd.com/film/the-adventures-of-priscilla-queen-of-the-desert/



Dir: Stephan Elliott
Terence Stamp as Bernadette Bassenger
Hugo Weaving as Anthony "Tick" Belrose/Mitzi Del Bra
Guy Pearce as Adam Whitely/Felicia Jollygoodfellow
Bill Hunter as Robert "Bob" Spart

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wGWWeourHUg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wGWWeourHUg</a>
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/kevJJDQloNE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/kevJJDQloNE</a>


NICHOLLS1986

True Romance (1993) - Cat 1. Action/War/Western, The Usual Suspects (1995) - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime, Dances with Wolves (1990) - Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy,
Good Will Hunting (1997) - Cat 4. Drama/Romance, The Truman Show (1998) - Cat 5. Comedy/ Musical, Scream (1996) - Cat 6. Horror/Sci-Fi,
The End of Evangelion (1997) - Cat 7. Animation/Family, American History X (1998) - Cat 8. Wildcard

Quote from: NICHOLLS1986 on July 30, 2022, 09:17:41 am
True Romance - Cat 1. Action/War/Western
(1993) Dir. Tony Scott

The Usual Suspects - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime
(1995) Dir. Bryan Singer


Dances with Wolves - Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy
(1990) Dir. Kevin Costner


Good Will Hunting - Cat 4. Drama/Romance
(1997) Dir. Gus Van Sant


The Truman Show - Cat 5. Comedy/ Musical
(1998) Dir. Peter Weir


Scream - Cat 6. Horror/Sci-Fi
(1996) Dir. Wes Craven


The End of Evangelion - Cat 7. Animation/Family
(1997) Dir. Hideaki Anno, Kazuya Tsurumaki


American History X - Cat 8. Wildcard
(1998) Dir. Tony Kaye


Betty Blue

Hard Boiled (1992) - Cat 1. Action/War/Western, Leon: The Professional (1994) - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime, Fear and Loathing in Last Vegas (1998) - Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy,
Falling Down (1993) - Cat 4. Drama/Romance, Man on the Moon (1999) - Cat 5. Comedy/Musical, The Matrix (1999) - Cat 6. Horror/Sci-Fi,
Drop Dead Fred (1991) - Cat 7. Animation/Family, Run Lola Run (1998) - Cat 8. Wildcard

Quote from: Betty Blue on July 29, 2022, 06:35:59 pm
Cat 1. Action/War/Western - HARD BOILED




Cat 2. Thriller/Crime - LEON: THE PROFESSIONAL




Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy - FEAR AND LOATHING IN LAS VEGAS




Cat 4. Drama/Romance - FALLING DOWN




Cat 5. Comedy/ Musical - MAN ON THE MOON




Cat 6. Horror/Sci-Fi - THE MATRIX




Cat 7. Animation/Family - DROP DEAD FRED




Cat 8. Wildcard - RUN LOLA RUN

Re: 90s Movies Draft - FINALISSIMA
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 04:36:52 pm »
Ugh so hard to choose, i'll have to have a think about this.
Re: 90s Movies Draft - FINALISSIMA
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 05:10:10 pm »
Definitely closer than any of the heats for me. Gave it to Musketeer in the end - not a bad film in the bunch and Trainspotting and Ringu are particularly great.
Re: 90s Movies Draft - FINALISSIMA
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 05:28:34 pm »
Dis for me, by virtue of having the most favourites by category. Although Sheer has some great ones with Trainspotting and Ringu.

My faves:

Saving Private Ryan
Reservoir Dogs
Tie
Trainspotting
The Big Lebowski
The Matrix (but Ringu and Scream were good picks)
The Witches (by default!)
American History X
Re: 90s Movies Draft - FINALISSIMA
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 05:58:45 pm »
Nicholls
Re: 90s Movies Draft - FINALISSIMA
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 06:06:36 pm »
Obviously voted for myself, but I'm not expecting to win this one. My choice of winner would go to dis_1. He has the most films that fit with my personal flavour - Starship Troopers, Gattaca, The Witches all big favourites. Reservoir Dogs, Big Lebowski and Saving Private Ryan are huge picks in their category, and Priscilla as the out of the box wildcard. Musketeer and Nicholls both have excellent line-ups too though. Whoever takes this will be a worthy winner.
Re: 90s Movies Draft - FINALISSIMA
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 06:44:00 pm »
Tough this, everyone has at least a couple of great films so I'm not sure who to go for. Will have to think about this.
Re: 90s Movies Draft - FINALISSIMA
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 06:44:32 pm »
2 draft virgins in the final and a good chance of winning it. What is the Draft World coming to?
Re: 90s Movies Draft - FINALISSIMA
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 09:06:55 pm »
I know I will not win this as I think at least 2 others probably have better selections than me. Not bothered in the slightest though, it's been great fun and a bit educational about films I might have missed.  Can't wait for the next one.
Re: 90s Movies Draft - FINALISSIMA
« Reply #9 on: Today at 04:36:28 am »
Bump
Re: 90s Movies Draft - FINALISSIMA
« Reply #10 on: Today at 12:21:36 pm »
Bump
