Welcome to the 90s movies draft finalissima. Congratulations to all the finalists, and thanks to everyone who has participated. It's been a blast.
For the final, we're going to change things a bit. Instead of picking your two favourite line-ups, everyone is picking just one. So sit on it if you must, score it on a spreadsheet while procrastinating at work like Nick, or just vote on a whim like Samie.
Good luck everyone.
Musketeer Gripweed
Braveheart (1995) - Cat 1. Action/War/Western, Se7en (1995) - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime, Armageddon (1998) - Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy, Trainspotting (1996) - Cat 4. Drama/Romance,
My Cousin Vinny (1992 ) - Cat 5. Comedy/Musical, Ringu (1998) - Cat 6. Horror/Sci-Fi, The Iron Giant (1999) - Cat 7. Animation/Family, A Few Good Men (1992) - Cat 8. Wildcard
dis_1Saving Private Ryan
(1998) - Cat 1. Action/War/Western, Reservoir Dogs
(1992) - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime, Starship Troopers
(1997) - Cat. 3 Adventure/Fantasy, Man Bites Dog
(1992) - Cat. 4 Drama/Romance, The Big Lebowski
(1998) - Cat 5. Comedy/ Musical, Gattaca
(1997) - Cat 6. Horror/Sci-Fi, The Witches
(1990) - Cat 7. Animation/Family, The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert
(1994) - Cat 8. Wildcard
NICHOLLS1986True Romance
(1993) - Cat 1. Action/War/Western, The Usual Suspects
(1995) - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime, Dances with Wolves
(1990) - Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy, Good Will Hunting
(1997) - Cat 4. Drama/Romance, The Truman Show
(1998) - Cat 5. Comedy/ Musical, Scream
(1996) - Cat 6. Horror/Sci-Fi, The End of Evangelion
(1997) - Cat 7. Animation/Family, American History X
(1998) - Cat 8. Wildcard
Betty BlueHard Boiled
(1992) - Cat 1. Action/War/Western, Leon: The Professional
(1994) - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime, Fear and Loathing in Last Vegas
(1998) - Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy, Falling Down
(1993) - Cat 4. Drama/Romance, Man on the Moon
(1999) - Cat 5. Comedy/Musical, The Matrix
(1999) - Cat 6. Horror/Sci-Fi, Drop Dead Fred
(1991) - Cat 7. Animation/Family, Run Lola Run
(1998) - Cat 8. Wildcard
