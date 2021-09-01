« previous next »
Author Topic: Martin Tyler  (Read 6401 times)

Re: Martin Tyler
« Reply #160 on: Today at 09:24:40 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 09:11:54 pm
We dont know whats taken place at Sky today. Carragher mightve had a lot to say. But to do so in public isnt an absolute requirement at this stage.
Carragher could have said to Sky he wouldn't do the co commentary and we wouldn't have been none the wiser. Neville is there. He could've stepped in
Re: Martin Tyler
« Reply #161 on: Today at 09:31:58 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 09:05:29 pm
Neil Jones:

Understand Liverpool have invited both BBC News and Sky Sports to meet with representatives of the club re: Martin Tyler's Hillsborough comments.

The aim is to discuss the ongoing need for constant vigilance to ensure accurate commentary & narrative around the issue.

Is right.

Then, in the same meeting, tell them Tyler is not welcome back at Anfield.
Re: Martin Tyler
« Reply #162 on: Today at 09:38:37 pm »
seeing this on the bbc footy front page i had a look and thought twat, then saw the quote in full context and thought 'oh, the other could be just meaning 'another' issue being hooliganism (ie another but different issue)

now i've just heard the recording, if i was young and ignorant of anything to do with english football back then, from the way that phrase is spoken i would assume hillsborough was part of a wider problem concerning hooliganism

call it a freudian slip, i bad choice of phrasing, a poor choice of words, the bottom line is those not aware of the truth regarding hillsborough having heard that would think whatever it was that happened at hillsborought was hooliganism related

no getting away from that

the explanation/excuse does not fit with way it was said and im not here to bury an axe in the dude, just calling it as i hear it

and it doesn't sit well, not remotely
Re: Martin Tyler
« Reply #163 on: Today at 09:43:39 pm »
I'm annoyed Kelly Cates and Carragher didn't put sufficient pressure on Sky today for them to remove him from tonight's game on moral grounds. Sky could have announced the reason why or ignored the reason why - but just simply remove him.

Carragher's insouciant performance about how hurtful Tylers comments are can be expected, he's one of them now. But I can't express enough how disappointed I am with Kelly Cates. They are both millionaires, but they still put money and status before morals. Kelly Cates should be ashamed of herself, I never thought I'd write those words.
Re: Martin Tyler
« Reply #164 on: Today at 09:46:03 pm »
Quote from: JonnyCigarettes® on Today at 08:56:05 pm
The absolute state. I hope you're all under 15.




Sorry, what is this meant to mean?
Re: Martin Tyler
« Reply #165 on: Today at 09:51:41 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 09:43:39 pm
I'm annoyed Kelly Cates and Carragher didn't put sufficient pressure on Sky today for them to remove him from tonight's game on moral grounds. Sky could have announced the reason why or ignored the reason why - but just simply remove him.

Carragher's insouciant performance about how hurtful Tylers comments are can be expected, he's one of them now. But I can't express enough how disappointed I am with Kelly Cates. They are both millionaires, but they still put money and status before morals. Kelly Cates should be ashamed of herself, I never thought I'd write those words.
Strong words. My instinct is to wait for this to play out rather than concluding who should shoulder culpability. At this stage its not known whats been said at Sky today and who has had their say. Its also conceivable that his explanation has been accepted by Cates and Carragher following discussions between them. If so then its their business and their judgment of the issues as they see them, surely?
Re: Martin Tyler
« Reply #166 on: Today at 10:02:30 pm »
Nah Im not buying his apology; this is a man whos had a decades long career based upon talking/analysing, Im not buying he chose his words poorly on this occasion.
Re: Martin Tyler
« Reply #167 on: Today at 10:05:41 pm »
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 09:38:37 pm
seeing this on the bbc footy front page i had a look and thought twat, then saw the quote in full context and thought 'oh, the other could be just meaning 'another' issue being hooliganism (ie another but different issue)

now i've just heard the recording, if i was young and ignorant of anything to do with english football back then, from the way that phrase is spoken i would assume hillsborough was part of a wider problem concerning hooliganism

call it a freudian slip, i bad choice of phrasing, a poor choice of words, the bottom line is those not aware of the truth regarding hillsborough having heard that would think whatever it was that happened at hillsborought was hooliganism related

no getting away from that

the explanation/excuse does not fit with way it was said and im not here to bury an axe in the dude, just calling it as i hear it

and it doesn't sit well, not remotely
I think this is spot on, and to be honest it's something I hadn't considered. Whenever anyone in the media mentions Hillsborough, they need to be absolutely clear about what they're saying. And Tyler was more than a little lax with his choice of phrasing.
I think most people might think of Hillsborough and hooliganism when talking about football in the late 80s, but they need to be absolutely clear that they're not conflating the two.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:07:35 pm by kennedy81 »
Re: Martin Tyler
« Reply #168 on: Today at 10:10:22 pm »
Ban the fucker from Anfield as an absolute minimum.  We dont allow the *** in our house and this shit should be treated the same way.

Fuck off, youre not welcome!
Re: Martin Tyler
« Reply #169 on: Today at 10:26:23 pm »
 The use of the word other is what makes him guilty as charged. Not a misunderstanding for me, he said what he thought and what he thought was wrong.
Re: Martin Tyler
« Reply #170 on: Today at 10:27:07 pm »
There seems to be an on-going issue with the older folk saying some unbelievable and bizarre comments in sport, whether it is racist, prejudiced, incorrect or just wrong. In this instance his comments are reprehensible and he probably should of retired some years ago as his commentary work can testify.
Re: Martin Tyler
« Reply #171 on: Today at 10:27:55 pm »
Always knew the c*nt hated us and had a massive chip on his shoulder, but for some on here, I was either being hyperbolic or tin foiled hat on.

His goose is cooked. The c*nt let his mask slip and he can't walk that back.

Fuckin tosser.  :tosser




Re: Martin Tyler
« Reply #172 on: Today at 10:31:53 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 09:46:03 pm
Sorry, what is this meant to mean?
Means he's a devious oul c*nt that pretends he hasn't a clue.
Re: Martin Tyler
« Reply #173 on: Today at 10:34:42 pm »
The fucker knew exactly what he was saying. No doubt about it. He hates us, always has. The despicable bastard should be taken off the air immediately, but Sky being what they are won't do a thing until they think their brand is being affected. I've not given these fuckers my hard earned money for their subscriptions for ages now and this is further justification why none of us should pay for this shite. Either go down the pub or get IPTV. Don't give these c*nts any of our money
