seeing this on the bbc footy front page i had a look and thought twat, then saw the quote in full context and thought 'oh, the other could be just meaning 'another' issue being hooliganism (ie another but different issue)



now i've just heard the recording, if i was young and ignorant of anything to do with english football back then, from the way that phrase is spoken i would assume hillsborough was part of a wider problem concerning hooliganism



call it a freudian slip, i bad choice of phrasing, a poor choice of words, the bottom line is those not aware of the truth regarding hillsborough having heard that would think whatever it was that happened at hillsborought was hooliganism related



no getting away from that



the explanation/excuse does not fit with way it was said and im not here to bury an axe in the dude, just calling it as i hear it



and it doesn't sit well, not remotely