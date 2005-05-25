« previous next »
gray19lfc

Martin Tyler
Sorry if this in the wrong place mods but just been made aware of a Martin Tyler interview on Radio 4 where he refers to Hillsborough and other hooligan related issues.

https://twitter.com/tomdunn26/status/1555469234150559744?s=20&t=dI6sOLDkkCywrGek0DN87A

Its simply ridiculous that this is STILL happening!

Complain to the BBC here https://www.bbc.co.uk/contact/complaints/make-a-complaint/#/Complaint
El Lobo

Re: Martin Tyler
Done

We'll await further 'he doesnt actually hate Liverpool, dont be so sensitive' posts this season.
Barneylfc∗

Fucking dirty rat, but we've known this for years. No doubt Carragher will sit wanking him off later rather than calling him out on air.
RobbieRedman

Done

Ban him from Anfield
thaddeus

I've raised a complaint and also referenced the Jonathan Goldberg comments on the Adrian Chiles show last year.  The BBC need to get it front and centre with their presenters that this shit needs calling out at the time.

I'm not generally one for "cancel culture" but it's really time that Tyler was moved on.  The mask has slipped with him in that interview.
[new username under construction]

Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 10:22:44 am
Done

Ban him from Anfield

Surely the club can so this? Although obviously might not be aware of what he's like at the moment
JP!

BBC News Press Team
@BBCNewsPR
·
20m
Interview on
@BBCr4today
 

We regret that we did not robustly challenge Martin Tyler on a comment which appeared to link Hillsborough & hooliganism. Martin has since apologised for the comment & clarified that these were separate examples & he did not intend to conflate the two.
So... Howard Phillips

Quote from: JP! on Today at 10:38:59 am
BBC News Press Team
@BBCNewsPR
·
20m
Interview on
@BBCr4today
 

We regret that we did not robustly challenge Martin Tyler on a comment which appeared to link Hillsborough & hooliganism. Martin has since apologised for the comment & clarified that these were separate examples & he did not intend to conflate the two.

I assume Martins defence is advanced senility?
JP!

Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 10:41:51 am
I assume Martins defence is advanced senility?

Have no idea. Seems somewhat mealy-mouthed imo.
[new username under construction]

Quote from: JP! on Today at 10:38:59 am
BBC News Press Team
@BBCNewsPR
·
20m
Interview on
@BBCr4today
 

We regret that we did not robustly challenge Martin Tyler on a comment which appeared to link Hillsborough & hooliganism. Martin has since apologised for the comment & clarified that these were separate examples & he did not intend to conflate the two.

Is that a public apology? or has the damage already been done by saying stupid shit in the first place?
JP!

At this point I don't think it does any particular damage other than emotional - not to minimize that in any way of course.  People know the facts, they just choose to ignore them. It will always be a stick people beat this club with. Fans, players, pundits.  Best we can do is call it out and root the fuckers out.
Elliemental

I used to think Tyler was just a crap, semi-comatose commentator who should have been put out to grass years ago. After all, he is shite at commentating on all games, not just Liverpool. But nah, this is absurd. He's actively perpetuating harm against the club and the fans now and that's on top of those snidey little asides he always used to make. A step too far. I'll file a complaint too.
has gone odd

Hated the useless gobshite way before now. That Hillsborough comment just tips him levels below pond scum.
mikeb58

People like Tyler have lots of clout, as thick and ill informed as they are. The younger generation in particular who may not be aware of the full facts of Hillsborough might take this comment on board and  take it as fact.

It only takes one comment like this to do an awful lot  of damage, its took so many good,  honest people decades to rightly clear our name, and this prick comes out with this.

No way should  this insensitive fucker be allowed in Anfield again....if he is, he should have the balls to apologise live on air to all concerned at LFC for his comments.

disgraced cake

There's no justification for this old c*nt to ever set foot inside Anfield again. It'd be so simple and the correct thing to just ban him from entering the ground.
thaddeus

Quote from: JP! on Today at 10:38:59 am
BBC News Press Team
@BBCNewsPR
·
20m
Interview on
@BBCr4today
 

We regret that we did not robustly challenge Martin Tyler on a comment which appeared to link Hillsborough & hooliganism. Martin has since apologised for the comment & clarified that these were separate examples & he did not intend to conflate the two.
I've not heard nor can I find any online record of Tyler's apology.  It would be good if he used his enormous platform as Sky Sports's lead commentator and the start of the Premier League season to make it crystal clear that Hillsborough was not hooligan related and the fans were not to blame.
Cracking Left Foot

He knew exactly what he was doing there. He even emphasised the "other" in his sentence. His apology doesn't mean shit.

I actually think it's quite funny when he commentates on us, as his dismal doom-filled commentary makes me laugh. But this shit should be enough to have him removed from Sky Sports. He can piss off to BeIN Sports. with Grey and Keys. 
Barneylfc∗

Quote from: JP! on Today at 10:38:59 am
BBC News Press Team
@BBCNewsPR
·
20m
Interview on
@BBCr4today
 

We regret that we did not robustly challenge Martin Tyler on a comment which appeared to link Hillsborough & hooliganism. Martin has since apologised for the comment & clarified that these were separate examples & he did not intend to conflate the two.

Apologised to who? I haven't seen it.
ScouserAtHeart

Hazell

Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 11:22:53 am
Apologised to who? I haven't seen it.

Me neither. Him and his agent are probably formulating an apology right now, which I suspect we'll see later on today.
JC the Messiah

Very damaging, and completely reprehensible and unforgivable.  You don't accidentally come out with a comment like that. He knew what he was saying, he knew about the history, the sensitivities, and the misinformation.

Pathetic twat.
sminp

Is he still on Sky? We should be complaining to them too as he represents their organisation if so.
Barneylfc∗

Have seen his apology now.
Still don't know who he gave it to, was put up on Twitter by Neil Jones.
Pathetic.
DelTrotter

Quote from: JC the Messiah on Today at 11:35:38 am
Very damaging, and completely reprehensible and unforgivable.  You don't accidentally come out with a comment like that. He knew what he was saying, he knew about the history, the sensitivities, and the misinformation.

Pathetic twat.

Yep, it's utter bollocks, been on air for decades but apparently doesn't know how to word something football related in an interview. Ok.

Sadly no surprise from him though.
No666

Steve Rotheram calling out his 'exceptionally crass' comments.
