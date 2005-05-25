People like Tyler have lots of clout, as thick and ill informed as they are. The younger generation in particular who may not be aware of the full facts of Hillsborough might take this comment on board and take it as fact.



It only takes one comment like this to do an awful lot of damage, its took so many good, honest people decades to rightly clear our name, and this prick comes out with this.



No way should this insensitive fucker be allowed in Anfield again....if he is, he should have the balls to apologise live on air to all concerned at LFC for his comments.



