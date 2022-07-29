<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6dDBAiq4RFE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6dDBAiq4RFE</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vtjCVRm2DAM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vtjCVRm2DAM</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/PJlmYh27MHg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/PJlmYh27MHg</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/CR5Jp_ag2M8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/CR5Jp_ag2M8</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Sj_A7OZz8TI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Sj_A7OZz8TI</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/DO9PtW-wMBM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/DO9PtW-wMBM</a>

Mrs Doubtfire (1993)  Family (cat 7)







Starring Robin Williams, Sally Field and Piers Brosnan



Directed by Chris Columbus



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1Ckv_Dz-Sio" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1Ckv_Dz-Sio</a>



Had to get Robin Williams in, the 90s was definitely his decade. Really wanted Hook, but bloody Spielberg. Its your classic family movie of the 90s, with just enough for adults to like it too. Williams at his absolute best, changing characters, 1000mph stuff. I think its aged pretty well too (although this and Hook have annoyingly bad ratings on the usual sites so maybe they are just rubbish!). Again its got your emotional moments too, as Williams was so spot on with delivering.







Chungking Express (1994)  Wildcard (cat 8 ) FOREIGN LANGUAGE + INDIE







Starring Brigitte Lin Chin-Hsia, Takeshi Kaneshiro and Faye Woong



Directed by Wong Kar-Wei



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/J57YCiTwoJE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/J57YCiTwoJE</a>



My film studies teacher made us watch a few movies that we groaned at, this being one. Its so long ago that I forget what I wrote about it in the essay we had to do, but its a great love story (sort of), very 100 MPH, quite Godard-esque. Another very cool film. Its not an easy watch, theres a lot going on and Wongs style isnt intended for just sitting down with some popcorn to chill. Its got an absolutely superb soundtrack as well, which actually fits in with the movie.

