Poll

   Vote for your two favourites movie line-ups (any two).

Chakan
Hazell
Betty Blue
El Lobo

Voting closes: Today at 03:56:54 pm

« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: 90s movies draft - VOTING (Group D)  (Read 387 times)

Online Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,109
  • Not Italian
90s movies draft - VOTING (Group D)
« on: Yesterday at 03:56:54 pm »
Chakan

The Rock (1996) - Cat 1. Action/War/Western, Natural Born Killer (1994) - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime, The Crow (1994) - Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy,
The Silence of the Lambs (1991) - Cat 4. Drama/Romance, Clerks (1994) - Cat 5. Comedy/ Musical, Ghost in the Shell (1995) - Cat 6. Horror/Sci-Fi,
Aladdin (1992) - Cat 7. Animation/Family, Lost Highway (1997) - Cat 8. Wildcard


Quote from: Chakan on July 29, 2022, 06:19:20 pm

The Rock  - Cat 1. Action/War/Western


Natural Born Killer - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime


The Crow - Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy


The Silence of the Lambs - Cat 4. Drama/Romance


Clerks - Cat 5. Comedy/ Musical


Ghost in the Shell - Cat 6. Horror/Sci-Fi


Aladdin - Cat 7. Animation/Family


Lost Highway - Cat 8. Wildcard

Hazell

eXistenZ (1999) - Cat 1. Action/War/Western, L.A. Confidential ​(1997) - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime, Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey (1991) ​- Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy,
Fucking Amal (1998) - Cat 4. Drama/Romance, Rushmore (1998) ​- Cat 5. Comedy/ Musical, Interview with the Vampire (1994) ​- Cat 6. Horror/Sci-Fi,
The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992) ​- Cat 7. Animation/Family, Office Space (1999) - Cat 8. Wildcard

Quote from: Hazell on July 29, 2022, 07:57:05 pm
Action/War/Western - eXistenZ



Thriller/Crime - L.A. Confidential



Adventure/Fantasy - Bill & Teds Bogus Journey



Drama/Romance - Fucking Amal

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Luv9ATR2XE0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Luv9ATR2XE0</a>

Comedy/ Musical - Rushmore



Horror/Sci-Fi - Interview with the Vampire



Animation/Family - The Muppet Christmas Carol



Wildcard - Office Space

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9ZUw8LYOQ-g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9ZUw8LYOQ-g</a>

Betty Blue

Hard Boiled (1992) - Cat 1. Action/War/Western, Leon: The Professional (1994) - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime, Fear and Loathing in Last Vegas (1998) - Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy,
Falling Down (1993) - Cat 4. Drama/Romance, Man on the Moon (1999) - Cat 5. Comedy/Musical, The Matrix (1999) - Cat 6. Horror/Sci-Fi,
Drop Dead Fred (1991) - Cat 7. Animation/Family, Run Lola Run (1998) - Cat 8. Wildcard

Quote from: Betty Blue on July 29, 2022, 06:35:59 pm
Cat 1. Action/War/Western - HARD BOILED




Cat 2. Thriller/Crime - LEON: THE PROFESSIONAL




Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy - FEAR AND LOATHING IN LAS VEGAS




Cat 4. Drama/Romance - FALLING DOWN




Cat 5. Comedy/ Musical - MAN ON THE MOON




Cat 6. Horror/Sci-Fi - THE MATRIX




Cat 7. Animation/Family - DROP DEAD FRED




Cat 8. Wildcard - RUN LOLA RUN


El Lobo

Con Air (1997) - Cat 1. Action/War/Western, From Dusk Till Dawn (1996) - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime, Jurassic Park (1993) - Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy,
Fight Club (1999) - Cat 4. Drama/Romance, There's Something About Mary (1998) - Cat 5. Comedy/ Musical, Back to the Future Part III (1990) - Cat 6. Horror/Sci-Fi,
Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) - Cat 7. Animation/Family, Chungking Express (1994) - Cat 8. Wildcard

Quote from: El Lobo on July 29, 2022, 03:12:06 pm
For the voting thread....

Con Air (1997)  Action (cat 1)



Starring Nicholas Cage, John Cusack and John Malkovich

Directed by Simon West

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6dDBAiq4RFE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6dDBAiq4RFE</a>

One of our most watched movies at Uni. Massively quotable, silly action nonsense. Nicholas Cage in one of his calmer performances, Malkovich suitably loony, great cameo from Buscemi, proper all star cast with Ving Rhames and Chapelle too. Its your classic action movie. Convoluted, impossible plot. Great action sequences. Great villain and hero, and great supporting stars. And a happy ending of course.



From Dusk Till Dawn (1996)  Thriller (cat 2)



Starring George Clooney, Quentin Tarantino and Salma Hayek

Directed by Robert Rodriguez

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vtjCVRm2DAM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vtjCVRm2DAM</a>

Ahh what a stupid film. George Clooney before he was a boring heart-throb, a young Juliette Lewis, Harvey Keitel as a priest, Salma Hayek as a stripper vampire. Its a bit like Lost Boys (defo claiming that when we do 80s) crossed with Roadhouse (probably that too). Theres a theme here, I reckon Ive gone for one quite arty movie and then just stupid fun ones. I reckon all of these movies have aged pretty well, even if theyre not particularly great films thematically. With Tarantino involved youd maybe expect a bit more nuance to the directing but nah, its just full on killing vampires in a strip club action.



Jurassic Park (1993)  Adventure (cat 3) BLOCKBUSTER



Starring Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum and Laura Dern

Directed by Steven Spielberg

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/PJlmYh27MHg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/PJlmYh27MHg</a>

Probably the biggest movie launch in my lifetime (if not, second only to Toy Story). When it came out you couldnt move for Jurassic Park merch, the toy stores at the time were incredible. The cinema had a big T-Rex foot and all the Jurassic Park banners like in the movie, amazing for a 7 year old. Might well be my favourite movie of all time, the first time you see the dinosaurs (the Brachiosaurus, the Rex, the Raptors, Triceratops) are absolutely iconic moments. The special effects still stand up to what theyre making today, the music is amazing, great performances from everyone. Its pretty sad in a way that we dont really get movies like this anymore, just something that you have to see because its taken movies in such a giant leap forward. And testament to this that theres been a further five mediocre (at best) sequels since that have all done well at the box office because of the world Spielberg built in 1993.



Fight Club (1999)  Drama (cat 4)



Starring Brad Pitt, Edward Norton and Helena Bonham-Carter

Directed by David Fincher

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/CR5Jp_ag2M8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/CR5Jp_ag2M8</a>

Another Uni favourite. I reckon maybe the coolest film of all time, certainly of the 90s. Both main characters are absolute dickheads really but you cant help but like them. So many great acting performances and sequences, and a great twist (before having a twist was pretty much the whole point of the movie *cough M Knight Shyamalan*). As with Jurassic Park, theres just nothing really like it before and a lot of crap attempts to copy it since. Brad Pitt absolutely crushes it as a confident lunatic. Always surprises me that he was somewhat dismissed as just a bit of a heart throb until fairly recently when hes got stuff like this, Se7en, 12 Monkeys, even Legends of the Fall in his portfolio.



Theres Something About Mary (1998)  Comedy (cat 5)



Starring Ben Stiller, Cameron Diaz and Matt Dillon

Directed by the Farrelly Brothers

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Sj_A7OZz8TI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Sj_A7OZz8TI</a>

Yet another Uni favourite this one. Its stupid shit, but as were comedies in the 90s. Its got Cameron Diaz in at her peak (well The Mask was probably her peak but this is close) and again some proper quotable scenes. If youve seen if, youve pretty much shouted Frank and Beans for the next week, surely. I reckon this made Ben Stillers career. And now Im absolute crushed that I didnt even remember Dumb and Dumber! Its actually quite a sweet rom-com, classic 90s gross-out stuff.



Back to the Future III (1990)  Sci-Fi (cat 6)



Starring Michael J Fox, Christopher Lloyd and Mary Steenburgen

Directed by Robert Zemeckis

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/DO9PtW-wMBM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/DO9PtW-wMBM</a>

Obviously not as good as the first, and obviously better than the second. I think its aged well, Michael J Fox I still at his best and Bettys favourite Christopher Lloyd gets a more prominent role. Still has the magic from the first and they do really well to adapt it to the wild west instead of a few decades ago or the stupid future in the second. It probably pales because the original is just such a classic, probably the greatest family adventure movie ever.



Mrs Doubtfire (1993)  Family (cat 7)



Starring Robin Williams, Sally Field and Piers Brosnan

Directed by Chris Columbus

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1Ckv_Dz-Sio" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1Ckv_Dz-Sio</a>

Had to get Robin Williams in, the 90s was definitely his decade. Really wanted Hook, but bloody Spielberg. Its your classic family movie of the 90s, with just enough for adults to like it too. Williams at his absolute best, changing characters, 1000mph stuff. I think its aged pretty well too (although this and Hook have annoyingly bad ratings on the usual sites so maybe they are just rubbish!). Again its got your emotional moments too, as Williams was so spot on with delivering.



Chungking Express (1994)  Wildcard (cat 8 ) FOREIGN LANGUAGE + INDIE



Starring Brigitte Lin Chin-Hsia, Takeshi Kaneshiro and Faye Woong

Directed by Wong Kar-Wei

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/J57YCiTwoJE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/J57YCiTwoJE</a>

My film studies teacher made us watch a few movies that we groaned at, this being one. Its so long ago that I forget what I wrote about it in the essay we had to do, but its a great love story (sort of), very 100 MPH, quite Godard-esque. Another very cool film. Its not an easy watch, theres a lot going on and Wongs style isnt intended for just sitting down with some popcorn to chill. Its got an absolutely superb soundtrack as well, which actually fits in with the movie.

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:04:54 pm by Lastrador »
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,671
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: 90s movies draft - VOTING (Group D)
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 03:58:45 pm »
Bloody hell this is hard. I mean i'll vote for myself because my movies are awesome too, but I have no idea who else.

edit: It's between Betty and El Lobo.

No idea.
Logged

Online Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,109
  • Not Italian
Re: 90s movies draft - VOTING (Group D)
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 04:12:37 pm »
Really tough group to call this one. Gonna have to sit on this one for a bit.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,959
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 90s movies draft - VOTING (Group D)
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 04:21:34 pm »
He must be common as muck because Lobo has smashed it out of the park for me. Con Air, Jurassic Park, Something About Mary and Mrs Doubtfire are all endlessly watchable fun. BTTF 3 is definitely the weakest of the trilogy by far but its the only one eligible I presume and Ill allow it because I loved it at the time and still remember my dad taking me to see it at the end of the summer holidays.

Close for my second choice but just went for Chakan over Betty. Huge soft spot for The Rock. Hes outed himself as a bit of a goth with his other choices but Aladdin brings a bit of fun back.

Betty just misses my second vote but some very good picks in there. Especially Falling Down and the Matrix. Not a huge fan of that genre but it did few pretty ground breaking at the time and a bit of a must see.

Hazells Rushmore choice is his Redondo pick. Liked the Bill and Ted shout but havent seen a few of his others.

Faves per category:

The Rock/Con Air (Cage Off!)
LA Confidential
Jurassic Park
Silence of the Lambs
Theres Something About Mary
The Matrix
Aladdin
Not seen any of the Wildcards!

Across all 4 groups, I think everyone had at least one pick that came out as my favourite so thats pretty good.
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,657
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: 90s movies draft - VOTING (Group D)
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 04:21:49 pm »
I feel like that kid who everyone told it was fancy dress tomorrow, and it wasnt :(

Oh and behave Nick, BTTF2 is shite compared to 3.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,671
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: 90s movies draft - VOTING (Group D)
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 04:26:04 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 04:21:34 pm

Close for my second choice but just went for Chakan over Betty. Huge soft spot for The Rock. Hes outed himself as a bit of a goth with his other choices but Aladdin brings a bit of fun back.


Oh I was definitely a goth in my teens and into the 20's. I still love the music, but can't go to the clubs anymore, by 10pm i'm wrecked and in bed resting.
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,657
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: 90s movies draft - VOTING (Group D)
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 04:30:08 pm »
I think Betty nailed it for 'cool' movies actually (Hard Boiled, Leon, Matrix, Fear and Loathing)
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline dis_1

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 98
Re: 90s movies draft - VOTING (Group D)
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 04:39:40 pm »
pretty close to call, so i had to go scientific -some i'd not seen though, so feel it may be a little skewed...

1 Action/War/Western   Con Air (1997)                  El Lobo
2 Thriller/Crime            L.A. Confidential ​(1997)             Hazell
3 Adventure/Fantasy      Fear and Loathing in Last Vegas (1998)   Betty Blue
4 Drama/Romance         Fight Club (1999)               El Lobo
5 Comedy/ Musical         Man on the Moon (1999)            Betty Blue
6 Horror/Sci-Fi               The Matrix (1999)               Betty Blue
7 Animation/Family      Mrs. Doubtfire (1993)               El Lobo
8 Wildcard                  Run Lola Run (1998)               Betty Blue

El Lobo (3)
Betty Blue (4)
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,959
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 90s movies draft - VOTING (Group D)
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 04:42:26 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 04:21:49 pm
I feel like that kid who everyone told it was fancy dress tomorrow, and it wasnt :(

Oh and behave Nick, BTTF2 is shite compared to 3.

Two words. Sports Almanac.

Michael J Fox doing a poor impersonation of Tom Cruises already poor Far and Away accent downgrades BTTF3 a bit!
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,671
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: 90s movies draft - VOTING (Group D)
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 04:43:04 pm »
Quote from: dis_1 on Yesterday at 04:39:40 pm
pretty close to call, so i had to go scientific -some i'd not seen though, so feel it may be a little skewed...

1 Action/War/Western   Con Air (1997)                  El Lobo
2 Thriller/Crime            L.A. Confidential ​(1997)             Hazell
3 Adventure/Fantasy      Fear and Loathing in Last Vegas (1998)   Betty Blue
4 Drama/Romance         Fight Club (1999)               El Lobo
5 Comedy/ Musical         Man on the Moon (1999)            Betty Blue
6 Horror/Sci-Fi               The Matrix (1999)               Betty Blue
7 Animation/Family      Mrs. Doubtfire (1993)               El Lobo
8 Wildcard                  Run Lola Run (1998)               Betty Blue

El Lobo (3)
Betty Blue (4)

Logged

Online Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,109
  • Not Italian
Re: 90s movies draft - VOTING (Group D)
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 05:01:26 pm »
Chakan the goth.  ;D
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,671
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: 90s movies draft - VOTING (Group D)
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 05:55:58 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 05:01:26 pm
Chakan the goth.  ;D

Nothing wrong with a little Sisters of Mercy, Christian Death, Siouxsie and the Banshees ;)



Logged

Online Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,109
  • Not Italian
Re: 90s movies draft - VOTING (Group D)
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 06:19:04 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 05:55:58 pm
Nothing wrong with a little Sisters of Mercy, Christian Death, Siouxsie and the Banshees ;)
It explains why you were so aggrieved when Samie picked the Crow after you.  ;D
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,671
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: 90s movies draft - VOTING (Group D)
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 06:23:16 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 06:19:04 pm
It explains why you were so aggrieved when Samie picked the Crow after you.  ;D

Heheh yup.

This is what I wrote when I picked it ;)

Quote from: Chakan on July 28, 2022, 02:09:32 pm

Not everyone favorite but i've honestly watched this movie so many times, I can quote it verbatim from start to finish.

I even in high school dressed up as the Crow for a day with friends.

Logged

Offline RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,851
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2018 Champion Tipster
Re: 90s movies draft - VOTING (Group D)
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 06:42:41 pm »
went for Betty, The Matrix the vote winner here
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,034
Re: 90s movies draft - VOTING (Group D)
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 06:49:40 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 04:21:34 pm
Hazells Rushmore choice is his Redondo pick. Liked the Bill and Ted shout but havent seen a few of his others.

To be honest, I just picked films that I liked, knowing there would have been a few that people hadn't seen (which is why I'm getting mauled. At least, that's what I'm telling myself anyway) - And Rushmore, Fucking Amal, Office Space and L.A. Confidential are easily on my all time favourite films list. eXistenZ would be enjoyable for anyone with hipster sensibilities as well. I think one of the things about drafts like these are they're great at encouraging me to watch films I haven't seen so hopefully it's the same for others as well.

And you've really never seen Office Space? I think you'll like that one.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,976
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 90s movies draft - VOTING (Group D)
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 07:23:42 pm »
Went for Chakan and Betty but it was a coin toss between Chakan and Lobo as the second best in the group.

Hazell's selection was hit and miss for me.
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,671
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: 90s movies draft - VOTING (Group D)
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 07:25:25 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 07:23:42 pm
Went for Chakan and Betty but it was a coin toss between Chakan and Lobo as the second best in the group.

Hazell's selection was hit and miss for me.

Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,034
Re: 90s movies draft - VOTING (Group D)
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 07:33:25 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 07:23:42 pm
Went for Chakan and Betty but it was a coin toss between Chakan and Lobo as the second best in the group.

Hazell's selection was hit and miss for me.

Which ones were miss? And it's not a witch hunt.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,959
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 90s movies draft - VOTING (Group D)
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 07:36:33 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:33:25 pm
Which ones were miss? And it's not a witch hunt.

I will not have Hazells bad films bandied about this office...Willy...nilly
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,671
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: 90s movies draft - VOTING (Group D)
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 07:38:23 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:33:25 pm
Which ones were miss? And it's not a witch hunt.

Personally eXistenZ was ok but nothing special, i've not seen fucking Amal, and the rest are quality.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,034
Re: 90s movies draft - VOTING (Group D)
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 07:40:56 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 07:36:33 pm
I will not have Hazells bad films bandied about this office...Willy...nilly

:D
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,976
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 90s movies draft - VOTING (Group D)
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 07:43:19 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:33:25 pm
Which ones were miss? And it's not a witch hunt.

None are particularly bad but Bill and Ted's Bogus Journey and the Interview with Vampire are not particularly great films IMO. LA Confidential and Rushmore are great tho.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,034
Re: 90s movies draft - VOTING (Group D)
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 07:51:45 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 07:38:23 pm
Personally eXistenZ was ok but nothing special, i've not seen fucking Amal, and the rest are quality.

Fair, eXistenZ I can see not being everyone's cup of tea.

Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 07:43:19 pm
None are particularly bad but Bill and Ted's Bogus Journey and the Interview with Vampire are not particularly great films IMO. LA Confidential and Rushmore are great tho.

Thanks. I think I screwed up picking up Bill & Ted, I mean I like it and think it's better than the first one but I had a couple of others (Being John Malkovich was one) that I wanted to picked. I was struggling with the Blockbuster selection as well, Interview was one of the few I actually liked that fell into that category.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,657
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: 90s movies draft - VOTING (Group D)
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 07:55:57 pm »
Muppets
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,034
Re: 90s movies draft - VOTING (Group D)
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 07:57:31 pm »
Everyone's quoting The Muppets but when it comes to it, you're nowhere to be seen. Knobs.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,795
  • JFT96
Re: 90s movies draft - VOTING (Group D)
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 08:40:12 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:57:31 pm
Everyone's quoting The Muppets but when it comes to it, you're nowhere to be seen. Knobs.

Muppet Christmas Carol is my favourite pick of yours. The whole reason I insisted on the family genre was so I could pick it there  :D  then you stole it, you fucker. I almost went for Muppet Treasure Island, but it didn't quite give me the same feels.

On the matches, I think it's between Lobo and Chakan for my other vote. Tough choice as both have really strong line-ups with some of my favourites and quite a few I was pissed to miss out on. Jurassic Park the big one, as it definitely tops in the adventure category for me. Just a really well made, rewatchable, fun film. Unlike all its sequels! But then Chaks has Aladdin which is one of the top animation picks. The Rock vs Con-Air is a draw. Impossible to choose between the dumb fun of those two. Love the Lost Highway pick. Didn't expect to find any Lynch fans on RAWK! But then Lobo knows my weakness for Christopher Lloyd.

Hmmmm going to think on it
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,585
Re: 90s movies draft - VOTING (Group D)
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 09:06:30 pm »
Tight one this.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,207
Re: 90s movies draft - VOTING (Group D)
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 11:41:05 pm »
I refuse to vote in this group. I no none of you fuckers voted for me.
Logged

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,497
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: 90s movies draft - VOTING (Group D)
« Reply #29 on: Today at 12:38:47 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:41:05 pm
I refuse to vote in this group. I no none of you fuckers voted for me.

Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,497
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: 90s movies draft - VOTING (Group D)
« Reply #30 on: Today at 12:40:06 am »
Hazell and Chakan btw...
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 