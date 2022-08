1) It is not the biggest Rangers forum.

2) It's one poster, even if it was 20 that doesn't reflect a whole fanbase.

3) The fact that you use term Sevco, shows exactly what you are all about, i've no doubt you will be trawling anything Rangers related in the next few months tying to find something to post to create animosity between the fans.



I studied in glasgow for a couple of years; being liverpool/football mad when I came - I decided to watch both teams; drink in their pubs - travel away with them. I started going with my uni mates but got around on my own in the one. being a protestant meself I thought rangers would be the easy way in - but holy moly - the rangers fan base is close to impossible to like if you are not born into it or something else..