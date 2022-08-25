« previous next »
Champions League Group Stage Draw - 25/08/2022 5pm ish.

Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw - 25/08/2022 5pm ish.
Reply #200 on: Today at 05:43:17 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 05:42:16 pm
If we can draw one of the German/Lisbon sides from pot 3 and one of the Glasgow sides from pot 4 it'd be a pretty delightful group in terms of travel/opposition

Would hate to play one of the Scottish sides. Have a feeling we might hear the phrase 'game raising c*nts' quite often following those matches.
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw - 25/08/2022 5pm ish.
Reply #201 on: Today at 05:43:19 pm
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 05:42:03 pm
Manchester City, ha ! Could they get any easier !?

Advantage of being top seeds though and being able to avoid the English sides. Didn't leave much.

Us and Spurs will be happy though and Chelsea reasonably.
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw - 25/08/2022 5pm ish.
Reply #202 on: Today at 05:44:24 pm
fucking napoli
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw - 25/08/2022 5pm ish.
Reply #203 on: Today at 05:44:25 pm
Napoli
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw - 25/08/2022 5pm ish.
Reply #204 on: Today at 05:44:25 pm
Fuck sake.

Fed up with those c*nts.
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw - 25/08/2022 5pm ish.
Reply #205 on: Today at 05:44:29 pm
That was obvious...
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw - 25/08/2022 5pm ish.
Reply #206 on: Today at 05:44:32 pm
Not them again, for fucks sake
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw - 25/08/2022 5pm ish.
Reply #207 on: Today at 05:44:36 pm
Napoli, not great.
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw - 25/08/2022 5pm ish.
Reply #208 on: Today at 05:44:40 pm
FFS. Hate their scum fans.
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw - 25/08/2022 5pm ish.
Reply #209 on: Today at 05:44:40 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:43:17 pm
Would hate to play one of the Scottish sides. Have a feeling we might hear the phrase 'game raising c*nts' quite often following those matches.

They'd be two highly charged matches which we could do without given the schedule (and injury list and midfield struggles). A couple of relatively easy wins against a minnow is needed.
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw - 25/08/2022 5pm ish.
Reply #210 on: Today at 05:44:40 pm
Napoli aren;t as good as they were.
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw - 25/08/2022 5pm ish.
Reply #211 on: Today at 05:44:42 pm
Oh it's Stab City again
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw - 25/08/2022 5pm ish.
Reply #212 on: Today at 05:45:04 pm
Rather have Napoli than Dortmund or Inter.

Copenhagen or Sporting next and we're laughing.
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw - 25/08/2022 5pm ish.
Reply #213 on: Today at 05:45:04 pm
Napoli again. yawn
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw - 25/08/2022 5pm ish.
Reply #214 on: Today at 05:45:13 pm
The European royalty in Group G are Sevilla. Please remember that everyone!
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw - 25/08/2022 5pm ish.
Reply #215 on: Today at 05:45:14 pm
Napoli. Yuck.

Look forward to us encountering their dickhead fans again.
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw - 25/08/2022 5pm ish.
Reply #216 on: Today at 05:45:26 pm
CL becomes a bit dull with us getting similar sides every year
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw - 25/08/2022 5pm ish.
Reply #217 on: Today at 05:45:36 pm
Quote from: duvva on Today at 05:45:04 pm
Napoli again. yawn

Yeah not great value
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw - 25/08/2022 5pm ish.
Reply #218 on: Today at 05:45:41 pm
Napoli, along with Inter, definitely the hardest of the teams in pot 3 we could have got.  So typical.  Chelsea lucking out with Salzburg after getting AC Milan as the pot 1 seeds
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw - 25/08/2022 5pm ish.
Reply #219 on: Today at 05:45:51 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:43:17 pm
Would hate to play one of the Scottish sides. Have a feeling we might hear the phrase 'game raising c*nts' quite often following those matches.
Yeah, can't be arsed with a 'battle of Britain' type nonsense.
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw - 25/08/2022 5pm ish.
Reply #220 on: Today at 05:46:19 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:44:40 pm
Napoli aren;t as good as they were.

Always raise it against us though. They were shite last time we played them, struggling in mid table, but still took points off us.

They are in a funk though, so it's a better draw than Inter and someone like Salzburg or Dortmund could have caused us problems.
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw - 25/08/2022 5pm ish.
Reply #221 on: Today at 05:46:25 pm
FFS not those c*nts again.
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw - 25/08/2022 5pm ish.
Reply #222 on: Today at 05:47:05 pm
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 05:45:04 pm
Rather have Napoli than Dortmund or Inter.

Copenhagen or Sporting next and we're laughing.

Inter will be tough with Lukaku being back there, but Dortmund are not as good as they used to be without Sancho and Haaland - Man City should demolish them
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw - 25/08/2022 5pm ish.
Reply #223 on: Today at 05:47:08 pm
Sigh
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw - 25/08/2022 5pm ish.
Reply #224 on: Today at 05:48:18 pm
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 05:45:04 pm
Rather have Napoli than Dortmund or Inter.

Copenhagen or Sporting next and we're laughing.
They are a better team than Dortmund
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw - 25/08/2022 5pm ish.
Reply #225 on: Today at 05:48:18 pm
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 05:45:41 pm
Napoli, along with Inter, definitely the hardest of the teams in pot 3 we could have got.  So typical.  Chelsea lucking out with Salzburg after getting AC Milan as the pot 1 seeds

You seem to think they'll be happy with us?  ;D
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw - 25/08/2022 5pm ish.
Reply #226 on: Today at 05:48:21 pm
They'll be sick of the sight of us too.
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw - 25/08/2022 5pm ish.
Reply #227 on: Today at 05:48:26 pm
Should be a rule that you can't play the same teams in consecutive seasons or something along those lines. I know we didn't play them last year but we get Italians every year! Milan is cool, Naples not so much.
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw - 25/08/2022 5pm ish.
Reply #228 on: Today at 05:48:53 pm
Fucking hell Spurs, jammy bastards.
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw - 25/08/2022 5pm ish.
Reply #229 on: Today at 05:49:00 pm
Tottenham lucking out again. I loathe them immensely.
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw - 25/08/2022 5pm ish.
Reply #230 on: Today at 05:49:05 pm
Tottenham have lucked out with Frankfurt and Lisbon, they'll get fucking Everton in pot 4
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw - 25/08/2022 5pm ish.
Reply #231 on: Today at 05:49:07 pm
Spurs have a cushty group.
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw - 25/08/2022 5pm ish.
Reply #232 on: Today at 05:49:37 pm
Would be very Spurs not to qualify though wouldn't it?
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw - 25/08/2022 5pm ish.
Reply #233 on: Today at 05:49:45 pm
Napoli have lost Koulibaly, Mertens and Insigne this summer without any eyecatching incomings. No Ancelotti anymore either. Won their first 2 games though.
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw - 25/08/2022 5pm ish.
Reply #234 on: Today at 05:49:47 pm
Didnt those three get each other last year?
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw - 25/08/2022 5pm ish.
Reply #235 on: Today at 05:49:49 pm
Tottenham will be doing battle against accountants, post office managers and supermarket checkout staff in midweeks.
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw - 25/08/2022 5pm ish.
Reply #236 on: Today at 05:49:58 pm
Group C, wow.
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw - 25/08/2022 5pm ish.
Reply #237 on: Today at 05:50:10 pm
Jesus, that's a group of death there.
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw - 25/08/2022 5pm ish.
Reply #238 on: Today at 05:50:13 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:48:18 pm
You seem to think they'll be happy with us?  ;D

We need to massively improve over our last few games, but no - but I'd rather, with the issues with the WC meaning many, many more mid week games in general and a harder fixture schedule, that it'd be nice to not have to go 100% in some of our games to get the top spot.
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw - 25/08/2022 5pm ish.
Reply #239 on: Today at 05:50:17 pm
Wow. Munich, Barca, Inter.
