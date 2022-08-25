« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3] 4   Go Down

Author Topic: Champions League Group Stage Draw - 25/08/2022 5pm ish.  (Read 6660 times)

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,999
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw - 25/08/2022
« Reply #80 on: Today at 08:17:36 am »
Quote from: scouseman on Today at 08:13:19 am
Just done a draw simulator and I got

Frankfurt
Liverpool
Benfica
Club Brugge

its here if anyone wants to have a go https://draw.inker.one/#/cl/gs/2022

the real draw is from 5pm UK time from Turkey

I got Ajax, Copenhagen and Benfica.  Would take that all day long.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,216
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw - 25/08/2022
« Reply #81 on: Today at 08:23:31 am »
Quote from: scouseman on Today at 08:16:54 am
5pm UK time mate so says google anyway.

Cheers!
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 98,442
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw - 25/08/2022
« Reply #82 on: Today at 08:26:07 am »
6 group games played across 9 weeks. The other 3 weeks have 2 international breaks and a set of PL fixtures. That doesnt sound a lot of fun unless we get some of our squad back sharpish.
Logged

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,546
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw - 25/08/2022
« Reply #83 on: Today at 08:26:51 am »
Quote from: scouseman on Today at 08:13:19 am
Just done a draw simulator and I got

Frankfurt
Liverpool
Benfica
Club Brugge

its here if anyone wants to have a go https://draw.inker.one/#/cl/gs/2022

the real draw is from 5pm UK time from Turkey

I got Ajax, Sporting and Celtic - would take that.
Logged

Offline scouseman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,790
  • aspiring mod of RAWK
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw - 25/08/2022
« Reply #84 on: Today at 08:29:55 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:26:07 am
6 group games played across 9 weeks. The other 3 weeks have 2 international breaks and a set of PL fixtures. That doesnt sound a lot of fun unless we get some of our squad back sharpish.

The group stage would run over 12 weeks normally but it is all changed to fit in the Sportswashing world cup
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,687
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw - 25/08/2022
« Reply #85 on: Today at 08:58:04 am »
We breezed through a really difficult group on paper last time but we could really do with a more favourable draw here.

Good draws:
Pot 1: Frankfurt/Porto/Ajax
Pot 2: Liverpool
Pot 3: not much between them
Pot 4: Haifa/Plzen/Copenhagen/Zagreb

Bad draws:
Pot 1: Bayern/PSG/Real Madrid
Pot 2: Liverpool
Pot 3: Inter/Napoli
Pot 4: Rangers/Celtic/Marseille

Also travel to factor in as well. Main thing is avoiding Rangers and Celtic in pot 4 as that'd be 2 high profile/hectic games just off a bottom pot team and avoiding Real/Bayern/PSG. Hopefully avoid a return to France (PSG/Marseille) or Naples from a fan point of view.

We won't want to have to go flat out all 6 matchweeks.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:00:05 am by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline -Willo-

  • -the wisp-
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,323
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw - 25/08/2022
« Reply #86 on: Today at 09:03:02 am »
Not sure about avoiding Celtic and Rangers to be honest.

Its up the road and would be equivalent to playing a team hovering 14th in the Premier League away from home, I'd say their ideal pot 4 teams.

Logged

Offline Realgman

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 384
  • gerrup the yard
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw - 25/08/2022
« Reply #87 on: Today at 09:08:30 am »
I hope we get Real Madrid early...
Logged
I am not a dreamer. I am a football romantic-Jurgen Klopp

Offline anfieldpurch

  • Simple
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,631
  • Justice for the 96!!
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw - 25/08/2022
« Reply #88 on: Today at 09:50:42 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 08:14:17 am
what time's the draw?
Starts at 5pm and if previous years are to go by.. we will start the draw about 6... they seem to waffle for ages
Logged
Proud father to Riley James Lucas 16/3/17

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,483
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw - 25/08/2022
« Reply #89 on: Today at 09:51:42 am »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Today at 09:50:42 am
Starts at 5pm and if previous years are to go by.. we will start the draw about 6... they seem to waffle for ages

I hope Jermaine Jenas is presenting. He's my favourite.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,933
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw - 25/08/2022
« Reply #90 on: Today at 09:54:00 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:51:42 am
I hope Jermaine Jenas is presenting. He's my favourite.

Thatll make my night.

I just love a bit of Jenas.
Logged

Offline paisley1977

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,263
  • Bob an ordinary man of extraordinary greatness.
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw - 25/08/2022
« Reply #91 on: Today at 09:55:05 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:51:42 am
I hope Jermaine Jenas is presenting. He's my favourite.

He is on everything else.
Logged
I've been here during the bad times,we finished second once.

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,982
  • Indefatigability
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw - 25/08/2022
« Reply #92 on: Today at 09:55:22 am »
I'm looking forward to the annual return of the Greatest Hits:

"Why don't they just draw them all out and see who gets who?"

... and ...

"Why over-complicate* it all?"



*it's genuinely not complicated.
Logged

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,969
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw - 25/08/2022
« Reply #93 on: Today at 09:59:51 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 09:54:00 am
Thatll make my night.

I just love a bit of Jenas.

Hahaha funny typo!
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 98,442
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw - 25/08/2022
« Reply #94 on: Today at 10:54:27 am »
Quote from: Realgman on Today at 09:08:30 am
I hope we get Real Madrid early...

Still dont want them in the group stages. Theyd qualify and all it would mean is we couldnt play them in the last 16 if we both got through. Could still play them from the QFs onwards. Would rather have the Frankfurt/Ajax/Porto options.
Logged

Offline redwillow

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 772
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw - 25/08/2022
« Reply #95 on: Today at 11:00:04 am »
I got Paris, Napoli, Plzn - would want to avoid that please
Logged

Offline Andypandimonium

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 600
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw - 25/08/2022
« Reply #96 on: Today at 11:52:38 am »
Probably get Bayern won't we? Anyway, going by the general mood in here, it doesn't really matter who we draw. Hopefully the mood will swing soon and we'll be the team everyone wants to avoid.
Logged

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,547
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw - 25/08/2022 5pm ish.
« Reply #97 on: Today at 11:53:59 am »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 09:55:22 am
I'm looking forward to the annual return of the Greatest Hits:

"Why don't they just draw them all out and see who gets who?"

... and ...

"Why over-complicate* it all?"



*it's genuinely not complicated.

Why can't we go in group A... Fix
Logged

Online Walshy nMe®

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,960
  • Legend
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw - 25/08/2022 5pm ish.
« Reply #98 on: Today at 11:56:04 am »
Quote from: scouseman on Today at 08:13:19 am
Just done a draw simulator and I got

Frankfurt
Liverpool
Benfica
Club Brugge

its here if anyone wants to have a go https://draw.inker.one/#/cl/gs/2022

the real draw is from 5pm UK time from Turkey


Pretty good that, I got

Real Madrid
Liverpool
Sporting CP
København

Logged

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,859
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw - 25/08/2022 5pm ish.
« Reply #99 on: Today at 12:07:42 pm »
Quote from: buttersstotch on Yesterday at 11:19:00 pm
Shaktar are probably the one team you'd want to get from Pot 3 - playing all their European games in Poland and lost pretty much all of their non-Ukranian squad.

Didn't realise that, that would be much better!
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,483
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw - 25/08/2022 5pm ish.
« Reply #100 on: Today at 12:09:13 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 11:53:59 am
Why can't we go in group A... Fix

Typical Man City getting an easy group... Fix, typical Chelsea getting an easy group... Fix., typical Man Utd getting an easy group... Fix

Actually, scratch that last one.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Tokyoite

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 114
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw - 25/08/2022
« Reply #101 on: Today at 12:31:13 pm »
Quote from: scouseman on Today at 08:13:19 am
Just done a draw simulator and I got

Frankfurt
Liverpool
Benfica
Club Brugge

its here if anyone wants to have a go https://draw.inker.one/#/cl/gs/2022

the real draw is from 5pm UK time from Turkey

I got Milan, Benfica and Celtic. Not the worst but could be better lol
Logged

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,028
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw - 25/08/2022 5pm ish.
« Reply #102 on: Today at 12:31:26 pm »
We're nailed on to draw Bayern.

And Porto somewhere down the line obviously.
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,177
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw - 25/08/2022 5pm ish.
« Reply #103 on: Today at 01:00:35 pm »
.
'UEFA Champions League 2022/23 - group stage draw' - live in the UK from 4.45pm:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/BJMaUIzrGMw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/BJMaUIzrGMw</a>

^ or here - www.youtube.com/watch?v=BJMaUIzrGMw



UEFA official live stream for the UEFA Champions League 2022/23 - group stage draw:-

www.uefa.com/uefachampionsleague/draws/2023/2001673 (the stream starts at 5pm - according to UEFA)



www.uefa.com/uefachampionsleague/news/0276-157ec44bdfb7-684478283d96-1000--group-stage-draw-lowdown : https://twitter.com/ChampionsLeague

As ever, expect lots of waffling on before the draw starts - and during the draw too - with UEFA patting themselves on the back, or plugging their latest projects etc...
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Kennys from heaven

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,276
  • "NOBODY expects the Spanish Inquisition!"
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw - 25/08/2022 5pm ish.
« Reply #104 on: Today at 01:00:37 pm »
Used the simulator and got:

Porto
Liverpool
Shakhtar
Dinamo Zagreb
Logged
The most important people at Liverpool Football Club are the people who want to be here

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,948
    • @hartejack
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw - 25/08/2022 5pm ish.
« Reply #105 on: Today at 01:02:13 pm »
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on Today at 01:00:37 pm
Used the simulator and got:

Porto
Liverpool
Shakhtar
Dinamo Zagreb

It'd be nice to be drawn with Porto. Feels like ages since we last met.
Logged

Offline DTRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 289
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw - 25/08/2022 5pm ish.
« Reply #106 on: Today at 01:07:16 pm »
Is the draw at 5pm or is it a typical UEFA event? - Starts at 5, first ball drawn at 11!
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,379
  • Seis Veces
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw - 25/08/2022 5pm ish.
« Reply #107 on: Today at 01:22:58 pm »
Rangers look a different team in Europe, beaten some good sides in the past few years. Rather Celtic than them.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,547
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw - 25/08/2022 5pm ish.
« Reply #108 on: Today at 01:36:08 pm »
Quote from: DTRed on Today at 01:07:16 pm
Is the draw at 5pm or is it a typical UEFA event? - Starts at 5, first ball drawn at 11!

It absolutely won't start at 5. This is a relatively complicated draw (paired teams etc, so they'll be a lot of explanation from the blag Claudio Rainieri)
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,216
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw - 25/08/2022 5pm ish.
« Reply #109 on: Today at 01:59:13 pm »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Today at 09:50:42 am
Starts at 5pm and if previous years are to go by.. we will start the draw about 6... they seem to waffle for ages

Oh great. so around 10 PM here then. I'll get nice and angry before going to bed after getting the worst draw possible
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,335
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw - 25/08/2022 5pm ish.
« Reply #110 on: Today at 02:09:40 pm »
Given our shit luck this season I would expect:

PSG/Bayern/Real
Liverpool
Inter
Marseille

(I would still expect us to go through mind you)
Logged

Online red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,369
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw - 25/08/2022 5pm ish.
« Reply #111 on: Today at 02:25:51 pm »
Ajax
Liverpool
Dortmund
Celtic.

Would be fantastic fixtures.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,325
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw - 25/08/2022 5pm ish.
« Reply #112 on: Today at 02:54:12 pm »
Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 09:55:05 am
He is on everything else.

There's probably going to be a televised draw between him and Alex Scott to get to see who presents the show.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Egyptian36

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 578
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw - 25/08/2022 5pm ish.
« Reply #113 on: Today at 03:11:44 pm »

Ajax
Liverpool
Benfica
Club Brugge
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,177
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw - 25/08/2022 5pm ish.
« Reply #114 on: Today at 03:50:12 pm »

Definitely want Porto who must have PTSD playing us. For the other two, shorter travel is best. Rangers will do and Leverkusen for the 2005 nostalgia. Remains my favourite away game ever.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 98,442
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw - 25/08/2022 5pm ish.
« Reply #115 on: Today at 03:56:41 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 03:50:12 pm
Definitely want Porto who must have PTSD playing us. For the other two, shorter travel is best. Rangers will do and Leverkusen for the 2005 nostalgia. Remains my favourite away game ever.

Rocking all over the world!
Logged

Online Red-Dread

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 627
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw - 25/08/2022 5pm ish.
« Reply #116 on: Today at 03:59:40 pm »
Quote from: scouseman on Today at 08:13:19 am
Just done a draw simulator and I got

Frankfurt
Liverpool
Benfica
Club Brugge

its here if anyone wants to have a go https://draw.inker.one/#/cl/gs/2022

the real draw is from 5pm UK time from Turkey

just used that and got

Milan
Liverpool
Dortmund
Brugge
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,379
  • Seis Veces
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw - 25/08/2022
« Reply #117 on: Today at 04:09:03 pm »
Quote from: scouseman on Today at 08:13:19 am
Just done a draw simulator and I got

Frankfurt
Liverpool
Benfica
Club Brugge

its here if anyone wants to have a go https://draw.inker.one/#/cl/gs/2022

the real draw is from 5pm UK time from Turkey

Porto, Liverpool, Dortmund, Zagreb.

I'd probably bite off more than your hand for that later  ;D
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,859
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw - 25/08/2022 5pm ish.
« Reply #118 on: Today at 04:17:28 pm »
I got Real Madrid, Dortmund and Plzen ;D
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,859
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw - 25/08/2022 5pm ish.
« Reply #119 on: Today at 04:17:57 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 04:09:03 pm
Porto, Liverpool, Dortmund, Zagreb.

I'd probably bite off more than your hand for that later  ;D

Yeah, can we have yours please?!
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."
Pages: 1 2 [3] 4   Go Up
« previous next »
 