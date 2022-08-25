Just done a draw simulator and I gotFrankfurtLiverpoolBenficaClub Bruggeits here if anyone wants to have a go https://draw.inker.one/#/cl/gs/2022the real draw is from 5pm UK time from Turkey
5pm UK time mate so says google anyway.
Crosby Nick never fails.
6 group games played across 9 weeks. The other 3 weeks have 2 international breaks and a set of PL fixtures. That doesnt sound a lot of fun unless we get some of our squad back sharpish.
what time's the draw?
Starts at 5pm and if previous years are to go by.. we will start the draw about 6... they seem to waffle for ages
I hope Jermaine Jenas is presenting. He's my favourite.
Fitzy is the true GOAT.
Thatll make my night.I just love a bit of Jenas.
I hope we get Real Madrid early...
I'm looking forward to the annual return of the Greatest Hits:"Why don't they just draw them all out and see who gets who?" ... and ... "Why over-complicate* it all?"*it's genuinely not complicated.
Shaktar are probably the one team you'd want to get from Pot 3 - playing all their European games in Poland and lost pretty much all of their non-Ukranian squad.
Why can't we go in group A... Fix
Used the simulator and got:PortoLiverpoolShakhtarDinamo Zagreb
Is the draw at 5pm or is it a typical UEFA event? - Starts at 5, first ball drawn at 11!
He is on everything else.
Definitely want Porto who must have PTSD playing us. For the other two, shorter travel is best. Rangers will do and Leverkusen for the 2005 nostalgia. Remains my favourite away game ever.
Porto, Liverpool, Dortmund, Zagreb.I'd probably bite off more than your hand for that later
