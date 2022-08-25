« previous next »
Champions League Group Stage Draw - 25/08/2022

It feels a bit weirder this season as it's the eleventh placed side from the Bundesliga and the name Eintracht Frankfurt isn't particularly synonymous with European pedigree.

The other winners since the prize was a place in the CL have been Sevilla (x2), Man U, Atletico, Chelsea and Villarreal - with the possible exception of Villarreal (and Man U ;D) those clubs wouldn't look out of place in pot 1.

It's a surprise with the prize on offer being a CL place and a pot 1 seeding that Frankfurt and Rangers ended up being the finalists.  I'm sure there's a few clubs in Europe or Conference league this season wishing they'd put a bit more attention on winning the Europa.  That said, fair dues to Frankfurt and Rangers for putting out Barca and Dortmund, amongst others.

The Europa League winner being in the first pot now is a bit strange IMO but to be fair to Frankfurt they've won more in Europe than Man City or PSG ever have
The Europa League winner being in the first pot now is a bit strange IMO but to be fair to Frankfurt they've won more in Europe than Man City or PSG ever have
It's a stupid idea, Europa League winners should be in Pot 4.
It's a stupid idea, Europa League winners should be in Pot 4.

It is a good idea though as Europa League is a proper competition. I mean Champions of Europa will be better suited as top seed then Champions of Portugal or Greece.
^ Yes anything to make it more competitive, it's so depressing when some English teams don't take it seriously
