Poll

  Vote for your two favourites movie line-ups (any two).

NICHOLLS1986
Sheer Magnetism
red mongoose
vivabobbygraham

Voting closes: August 4, 2022, 03:45:23 pm

« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: 90s movies draft - VOTING (Group C)  (Read 76 times)

Online Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,101
  • Not Italian
90s movies draft - VOTING (Group C)
« on: Today at 03:45:23 pm »
NICHOLLS1986

True Romance (1993) - Cat 1. Action/War/Western, The Usual Suspects (1995) - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime, Dances with Wolves (1990) - Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy,
Good Will Hunting (1997) - Cat 4. Drama/Romance, The Truman Show (1998) - Cat 5. Comedy/ Musical, Scream (1996) - Cat 6. Horror/Sci-Fi,
The End of Evangelion (1997) - Cat 7. Animation/Family, American History X (1998) - Cat 8. Wildcard

Quote from: NICHOLLS1986 on July 30, 2022, 09:17:41 am
True Romance - Cat 1. Action/War/Western
(1993) Dir. Tony Scott

The Usual Suspects - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime
(1995) Dir. Bryan Singer


Dances with Wolves - Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy
(1990) Dir. Kevin Costner


Good Will Hunting - Cat 4. Drama/Romance
(1997) Dir. Gus Van Sant


The Truman Show - Cat 5. Comedy/ Musical
(1998) Dir. Peter Weir


Scream - Cat 6. Horror/Sci-Fi
(1996) Dir. Wes Craven


The End of Evangelion - Cat 7. Animation/Family
(1997) Dir. Hideaki Anno, Kazuya Tsurumaki


American History X - Cat 8. Wildcard
(1998) Dir. Tony Kaye



Sheer Magnetism

Point Break (1991) - Cat 1. Action/War/Western, Goodfellas (1990) - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime, The Fifth Element (1997) - Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy,
Leaving Las Vegas (1995) - Cat 4. Drama/Romance, Wayne's World (1990) - Cat 5. Comedy/ Musical, Army of Darkness (1993) - Cat 6. Horror/Sci-Fi,
Princess Mononoke (1997) - Cat 7. Animation/Family, Being John Malkovich (1999) - Cat 8. Wildcard

Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on July 29, 2022, 11:52:07 pm

Point Break (1991) - Cat 1. Action/War/Western



Goodfellas (1990) - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime



The Fifth Element (1997) - Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy



Leaving Las Vegas (1995) - Cat 4. Drama/Romance



Wayne's World (1990) - Cat 5. Comedy/ Musical



Army of Darkness (1993) - Cat 6. Horror/Sci-Fi



Princess Mononoke (1997) - Cat 7. Animation/Family



Being John Malkovich (1999) - Cat 8. Wildcard



red mongoose

The Last of the Mohicans (1992) - Cat 1. Action/War/Western, Miller's Crossing (1990) - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime, A Life Less Ordinary (1997) - Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy,
JFK (1991) - Cat 4. Drama/Romance, Postman Blues(1997) - Cat 5. Comedy/ Musical, Audition (1999) - Cat 6. Horror/Sci-Fi, Ninja Scroll (1993) - Cat 7. Animation/Family,
Titanic (1997) - Cat 8. Wildcard

Quote from: red mongoose on July 29, 2022, 06:13:07 pm
Last of the Mohicans - Action/War/Western







Millers Crossing - Thriller/Crime







A Life Less Ordinary - Adventure/Fantasy







JFK - Drama/Romance







Postman Blues - Comedy/ Musical







Audition - Horror/Sci-Fi







Ninja Scroll - Animation/Family







Titanic - Wildcard






vivabobbygraham

Tombstone (1993) - Cat 1. Action/War/Western, The Shawshank Redemption (1994) - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime, Apollo 13 (1995) - Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy,
Boogie Nights (1997) -  Cat 4. Drama/Romance, Coneheads (1993) - Cat 5. Comedy/Musical, Galaxy Quest (1999) - Cat 6. Horror/Sci-Fi,
Free Willy (1993) - Cat 7. Animation/Family, All About My Mother (1999) - Cat 8. Wildcard

Quote from: vivabobbygraham on July 29, 2022, 09:15:39 pm

Tombstone - Western - 1993 - Director: George P. Cosmatos


The Shawshank Redemption  - Crime - 1994 - Director: Frank Darabont


Apollo 13 - Adventure - Blockbuster - 1995 - Director: Ron Howard



Boogie Nights - Drama - 1997 - Director: Paul Thomas Anderson


Coneheads - Comedy - 1993 - Director: Steve Barron



Galaxy Quest - Sci-Fi - 1999 - Director: Dean Parisot


Free Willy - Family - 1993 - Director: Simon Wincer


All About My Mother - 1999 - Wildcard - Foreign - Low budget ($4,989,091 Wiki) Director: Pedro Almodóvar

« Last Edit: Today at 03:51:08 pm by Lastrador »
Logged

Online Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,101
  • Not Italian
Re: 90s movies draft - VOTING (Group C)
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:53:03 pm »
Some really excellent lists on this group. It's going to be a hard one to pick this one.
Logged

Offline RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,848
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2018 Champion Tipster
Re: 90s movies draft - VOTING (Group C)
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:21:08 pm »
NICHOLLS1986 in the first as he has the best selection in the draft my opinion/viewing. Sheers is very good too

2nd one can't judge haven't seen enough of either
Logged

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,499
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 90s movies draft - VOTING (Group C)
« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:52:52 pm »
I got almost everything I wanted in this draft so can't really complain. Tombstone and Boogie Nights are probably the two films in the rest of this selection I like the most but the other lists feel a little more consistent.
Logged

Online dis_1

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 97
Re: 90s movies draft - VOTING (Group C)
« Reply #4 on: Today at 06:21:11 pm »
Nicholls1986 was an easy first pick for me, as i had nearly all those films on my shortlist too, some outstanding films there. Sexond pick very hard, as mostly strong films to my tatse too, but went with sheer as it had a few films ive watched way more than once
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 