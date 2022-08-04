NICHOLLS1986True Romance
True Romance - Cat 1. Action/War/Western
(1993) Dir. Tony Scott
The Usual Suspects - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime
(1995) Dir. Bryan Singer
Dances with Wolves - Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy
(1990) Dir. Kevin Costner
Good Will Hunting - Cat 4. Drama/Romance
(1997) Dir. Gus Van Sant
The Truman Show - Cat 5. Comedy/ Musical
(1998) Dir. Peter Weir
Scream - Cat 6. Horror/Sci-Fi
(1996) Dir. Wes Craven
The End of Evangelion - Cat 7. Animation/Family
(1997) Dir. Hideaki Anno, Kazuya Tsurumaki
American History X - Cat 8. Wildcard
(1998) Dir. Tony Kaye
red mongooseThe Last of the Mohicans
(1992) - Cat 1. Action/War/Western, Miller's Crossing
(1990) - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime, A Life Less Ordinary
(1997) - Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy, JFK
(1991) - Cat 4. Drama/Romance, Postman Blues
(1997) - Cat 5. Comedy/ Musical, Audition
(1999) - Cat 6. Horror/Sci-Fi, Ninja Scroll
(1993) - Cat 7. Animation/Family, Titanic
(1997) - Cat 8. Wildcard
vivabobbygrahamTombstone
(1993) - Cat 1. Action/War/Western, The Shawshank Redemption
(1994) - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime, Apollo 13
(1995) - Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy, Boogie Nights
(1997) - Cat 4. Drama/Romance, Coneheads
(1993) - Cat 5. Comedy/Musical, Galaxy Quest
(1999) - Cat 6. Horror/Sci-Fi, Free Willy
(1993) - Cat 7. Animation/Family, All About My Mother
(1999) - Cat 8. Wildcard
