Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 7th August
« Reply #1040 on: Today at 05:20:53 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:18:25 pm
This is arguably the toughest away outside of us, Spurs and Chelsea and it has been a stroll.

It's not today, they are not even trying here.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 7th August
« Reply #1041 on: Today at 05:21:15 pm »
Second half, I hope Moyes will do some tactical masterclass.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 7th August
« Reply #1042 on: Today at 05:21:16 pm »
Fuck off West Ham

Absolute shithouse tactics, attitude and effort level
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 7th August
« Reply #1043 on: Today at 05:21:33 pm »
Quote from: RK7 on Today at 05:14:34 pm
West Ham can't get close to them and the crowd gone quiet, quite impressive from City but it really is a borefest.
This is the amazing re invention of football by Pep
Bore the opposition into submission. I watched the first half but thats enough for me, cant watch anymore or Ill be asleep.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 7th August
« Reply #1044 on: Today at 05:21:47 pm »
As if they've just accepted defeat from the kick-off and are simply trying to keep it respectable and start their season properly next week.

Wish teams would do that for us.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 7th August
« Reply #1045 on: Today at 05:22:10 pm »
City are gonna get near 100 points again dominate almost every game without breaking a sweat only can see us  Spurs or Chelsea may be troubling them otherwise it requires a complete fluke from the rest of the teams to do anything, utterly depressing. It's a miracle if their opponents get a shot on target during the game.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 7th August
« Reply #1046 on: Today at 05:23:36 pm »
Once they take the lead thats pretty much gg, they hardly ever drop points from winning positions.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 7th August
« Reply #1047 on: Today at 05:23:57 pm »
Quote from: Enraged on July 24, 2022, 11:58:01 am
All the predictions of City strolling the league are so confusing, I mean in the past 4 seasons the only time they won the league easily was when we had 100 defenders injured.

Quote from: Enraged on Today at 05:22:10 pm
City are gonna get near 100 points again dominate almost every game without breaking a sweat only can see us  Spurs or Chelsea may be troubling them otherwise it requires a complete fluke from the rest of the teams to do anything, utterly depressing. It's a miracle if their opponents get a shot on target during the game.

Not subtle ;)
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 7th August
« Reply #1048 on: Today at 05:24:44 pm »
Manchester City are just that good. Simple as.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 7th August
« Reply #1049 on: Today at 05:24:54 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:20:37 pm
Happens far too regularly.

They are a truly outstanding side but they get so many free rides.

I genuinely think it's from being so dominant yet being so comparatively insignificant as a side (i.e - no one fucking cares about them) teams would rather just take the loss than even try. Against us or United or Arsenal or Chelsea, that big scalp idea is still there so people go full pelt, but against City it isn't worth the effort.

Why the comment is correct that we are legitimately the biggest game of the season for every team in the league. City is just another weekend, even if you need equal amounts of effort to beat them as us.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 7th August
« Reply #1050 on: Today at 05:25:21 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 05:20:40 pm
So West Ham are shite

I feel like I'll be saying that a lot this season

Wait until they play us
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 7th August
« Reply #1051 on: Today at 05:25:34 pm »
I wouldn't write West Ham off yet.  During the Moyes era they've generally only gone after teams for one half and sat in for the other.  I'm not saying they'll be pinning Man City back - they're not good enough for that - but they'll have a better go than in that first half.  Of course if Man City take advantage of the extra space and get a second it will be a procession after that.

It's a shame both this fixture and ours weren't in a few months time once West Ham had found their mean streak and Fulham had lost the will to live.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 7th August
« Reply #1052 on: Today at 05:25:49 pm »
If it wasn't for us even giving them a fight over the last seasons they'd have won the league by double figures each and every year
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 7th August
« Reply #1053 on: Today at 05:26:11 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 05:21:33 pm
This is the amazing re invention of football by Pep
Bore the opposition into submission. I watched the first half but thats enough for me, cant watch anymore or Ill be asleep.

They're completely tedious to watch but they control games far better than we do (19/20 aside). We play more on the edge.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 7th August
« Reply #1054 on: Today at 05:26:32 pm »
Quote from: Enraged on Today at 05:22:10 pm
City are gonna get near 100 points again dominate almost every game without breaking a sweat only can see us  Spurs or Chelsea may be troubling them otherwise it requires a complete fluke from the rest of the teams to do anything, utterly depressing. It's a miracle if their opponents get a shot on target during the game.
Username checks out
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 7th August
« Reply #1055 on: Today at 05:27:17 pm »
