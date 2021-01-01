We'd never get that.
Soft pen but you're asking for trouble having your hands over a player like that
Clumsy from Doucoure
You what? Defenders handle Salah on regular occasions and he gets absolutely nothing for it.
bbc:Lille midfielder Amadou Onana has just walked into the Goodison Park directors' box to very warm applause. The highly-rated 20-year-old's £33m move to Everton is expected to be confirmed in the not too distant future after he turned down West Ham United to move to Merseyside.
