  Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 7th August
We'd never get that.

What a surprise.  :-\
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 7th August
Doesnt Mina want out? Can see a second half red card for him.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 7th August
Easy one for Jorginho
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 7th August
Soft pen but you're asking for trouble having your hands over a player like that
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 7th August
Soft pen but you're asking for trouble having your hands over a player like that

You what? Defenders handle Salah on regular occasions and he gets absolutely nothing for it.  :D
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 7th August
Well that's fucked up Lampard's team talk. Can't see Everton getting anything out of this now.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 7th August
More of a pen than the Mitrovic one earlier. Dont know what Mina was doing afterwards, Everton are braindead at times.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 7th August
Clumsy from Doucoure

He grabbed Sterling like that earlier and picked  him up and got away with it.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 7th August
Apart from some Gordan diving it's hard to see a way back into the game for this Everton side.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 7th August
Lille midfielder Amadou Onana has just walked into the Goodison Park directors' box to very warm applause. The highly-rated 20-year-old's £33m move to Everton is expected to be confirmed in the not too distant future after he turned down West Ham United to move to Merseyside.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 7th August
Loved the way Picky jumped straight up pointing, after the pen went in - probably saying, 'I knew you'd put I there'.
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 7th August
Well Chelsea look blunt so not worried about them, Everton look like Everton so hilarity for the season
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 7th August
You what? Defenders handle Salah on regular occasions and he gets absolutely nothing for it.  :D

That would constitute assault if it were on Kane or Son.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 7th August
Lille midfielder Amadou Onana has just walked into the Goodison Park directors' box to very warm applause. The highly-rated 20-year-old's £33m move to Everton is expected to be confirmed in the not too distant future after he turned down West Ham United to move to Merseyside.

They must have offered him a wad of cash to end up at Woodison.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
