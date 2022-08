I forever will think that Gerrard made the wrong decision leaving mid season. There's no reason he couldn't have made the Europa League final with Rangers and I think they may have kept hold of the league title as well. Hindsight and all but that would have been the perfect time to move on. Plenty of clubs would have been after him IMO. With Villa there was always going to be a ceiling. Success there would be taking them into the top half, the move just made no sense IMO.