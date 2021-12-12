« previous next »
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 7th August
« Reply #120 on: Today at 08:42:16 pm »
That really should be 1-1
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 7th August
« Reply #121 on: Today at 08:42:22 pm »
Nice to see that Zaha is still a petulant twat who goes down at the slightest touch.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 7th August
« Reply #122 on: Today at 08:42:53 pm »
Good save. Should be 1-1
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 7th August
« Reply #123 on: Today at 08:42:59 pm »
First proper chance for Palace.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 7th August
« Reply #124 on: Today at 08:43:27 pm »
Someone take the sticks from that drummer.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 7th August
« Reply #125 on: Today at 08:43:31 pm »
Head it into the ground.  :butt
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 7th August
« Reply #126 on: Today at 08:44:06 pm »
Straight at him but still a good chance.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 7th August
« Reply #127 on: Today at 08:44:22 pm »
That Chelsea/BS game could be interesting with both teams in a mess.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 7th August
« Reply #128 on: Today at 08:44:50 pm »
Xhaka  ;D
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 7th August
« Reply #129 on: Today at 08:44:53 pm »
awful dive :lmao
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 7th August
« Reply #130 on: Today at 08:45:15 pm »
Who had Xhaka getting booked in the first game of the season?

For a dive, surprisingly.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 7th August
« Reply #131 on: Today at 08:45:21 pm »
Pointless Xhaka yellow card, the PL is well and truly back.

Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 7th August
« Reply #132 on: Today at 08:45:49 pm »
Normal service resumes for Xhaka. A shame Anthony Gordon won't receive that treatment every week
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 7th August
« Reply #133 on: Today at 08:46:01 pm »
Lol at Xhaka ;D
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 7th August
« Reply #134 on: Today at 08:46:41 pm »
Edouard doing well there, shame he couldnt finish it.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 7th August
« Reply #135 on: Today at 08:47:31 pm »
Arsenal on the ropes
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 7th August
« Reply #136 on: Today at 08:47:38 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 08:46:41 pm
Edouard doing well there, shame he couldnt finish it.

That was good work.  Palace having a few openings after being overrun early.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 7th August
« Reply #137 on: Today at 08:47:44 pm »
Right, is there actually a worse player in the league than Ayew?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 7th August
« Reply #138 on: Today at 08:48:00 pm »
Theres got to be better options than Schlupp and Ayew in 2022, surely.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 7th August
« Reply #139 on: Today at 08:49:08 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 08:47:44 pm
Right, is there actually a worse player in the league than Ayew?

Tom Davies is worse. Ayew is pretty awful tho. Don't know what he is good at.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 7th August
« Reply #140 on: Today at 08:49:30 pm »
Jesus gives them some life in attack, but I still dont trust their back line at all.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 7th August
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 08:48:00 pm
Theres got to be better options than Schlupp and Ayew in 2022, surely.

Olise could play in the middle (at least better than Schlupp) but he's out injured.  He'd probably be out wide anyway.

The other midfield injury Palace have is James MacArthur, so.... not great in terms of options
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 7th August
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 7th August
Palace just need to keep lumping the ball over the top.

Always been impressed by Andersen. Every other Palace player has been wank.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 7th August
« Reply #143 on: Today at 08:51:44 pm »
Thought Ayew did alright. Tracked back and helped give them some relief at times.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 7th August
« Reply #144 on: Today at 08:52:12 pm »
15 goals and 10 assists in 134 appearances for Ayew, while at Palace. Seems bad.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 7th August
« Reply #145 on: Today at 08:53:28 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:45:15 pm
Who had Xhaka getting booked in the first game of the season?

For a dive, surprisingly.

Me  :D

He was 5/4 with Paddy Power to get a red card this season. Mad odds
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 7th August
« Reply #146 on: Today at 08:53:50 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:51:20 pm
Palace just need to keep lumping the ball over the top.

Always been impressed by Andersen. Every other Palace player has been wank.

Wanted him here before we got Konate. Think he's a very good defender.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 7th August
« Reply #147 on: Today at 08:54:12 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 08:53:28 pm
Me  :D

He was 5/4 with Paddy Power to get a red card this season. Mad odds

Palace should now just do everything to wind him up
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 7th August
« Reply #148 on: Today at 08:54:41 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 08:52:12 pm
15 goals and 10 assists in 134 appearances for Ayew, while at Palace. Seems bad.
It is, but at least in this match, hes not really there to do either. Zaha, Eduoard, and Eze have all been playing higher up the pitch.

Cant believe Im sitting here during the first match of the season defending Ayew  ;D
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 7th August
« Reply #149 on: Today at 08:54:58 pm »
Palace came more into the game at the end, but it looked as though Arsenal's tempo dipped somewhat, is that mainly down to how fit they are at the moment?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 7th August
Mateta is on the bench, but I suppose he's more of an out-and-out scorer, and Ayew can be more "flexible" and track back and such, especially with Edouard upfront.

They need Olise back.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 7th August
« Reply #151 on: Today at 08:55:43 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:44:22 pm
That Chelsea/BS game could be interesting with both teams in a mess.

Chelsea will batter them
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 7th August
« Reply #152 on: Today at 08:55:51 pm »
Xhaka is such a twat!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 7th August
« Reply #153 on: Today at 08:57:17 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:55:43 pm
Chelsea will batter them

Chelsea have been far from impressive so far themselves and it sounds as though everything is a mess there. They should still be able to beat them, but first day of the season, surprises can happen.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 7th August
« Reply #154 on: Today at 08:57:30 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 08:54:41 pm
It is, but at least in this match, hes not really there to do either. Zaha, Eduoard, and Eze have all been playing higher up the pitch.

Cant believe Im sitting here during the first match of the season defending Ayew  ;D

 ;D
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 7th August
« Reply #155 on: Today at 08:59:19 pm »
For anyone watching through NowTV, is it on a delay?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 7th August
« Reply #156 on: Today at 09:00:12 pm »
Quote from: rowan_d on Today at 08:59:19 pm
For anyone watching through NowTV, is it on a delay?

Did Michael Thomas just score, because if so, I think yes
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 7th August
« Reply #157 on: Today at 09:00:57 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:57:17 pm
Chelsea have been far from impressive so far themselves and it sounds as though everything is a mess there. They should still be able to beat them, but first day of the season, surprises can happen.

Think people are over playing the fact they are in a state.

Their side is still strong
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 7th August
« Reply #158 on: Today at 09:01:29 pm »
Quote from: rowan_d on Today at 08:59:19 pm
For anyone watching through NowTV, is it on a delay?
If the first half hasnt endet yet, then yes.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 5th - 7th August
« Reply #159 on: Today at 09:01:52 pm »
Interviewing managers at half time?

I hope this isn't a thing this season.
