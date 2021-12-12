Edouard doing well there, shame he couldnt finish it.
Right, is there actually a worse player in the league than Ayew?
Theres got to be better options than Schlupp and Ayew in 2022, surely.
Who had Xhaka getting booked in the first game of the season?For a dive, surprisingly.
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Palace just need to keep lumping the ball over the top. Always been impressed by Andersen. Every other Palace player has been wank.
Me He was 5/4 with Paddy Power to get a red card this season. Mad odds
15 goals and 10 assists in 134 appearances for Ayew, while at Palace. Seems bad.
That Chelsea/BS game could be interesting with both teams in a mess.
Chelsea will batter them
It is, but at least in this match, hes not really there to do either. Zaha, Eduoard, and Eze have all been playing higher up the pitch.Cant believe Im sitting here during the first match of the season defending Ayew
For anyone watching through NowTV, is it on a delay?
Chelsea have been far from impressive so far themselves and it sounds as though everything is a mess there. They should still be able to beat them, but first day of the season, surprises can happen.
