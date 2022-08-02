« previous next »
Author Topic: Champions League/Europa - Qualifying  (Read 768 times)

Offline Dave McCoy

Champions League/Europa - Qualifying
« on: August 2, 2022, 07:59:42 pm »
Been watching Monaco - PSV. Minamino struggling so far with PSV in the lead with a good goal.
Offline disgraced cake

  • Seis Veces
Re: Champions League - Qualifying
« Reply #1 on: August 2, 2022, 08:21:51 pm »
Goncalo Ramos just put Benfica ahead over Midgetland. He scored their first goal at Anfield a few months ago. I can see him being similar to Nunez, maybe not as good but plenty of goals for Benfica in the next couple of years before a big money move to England/Spain etc

Edit: two in the first half for him. He's going to have a big season.
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: Champions League - Qualifying
« Reply #2 on: August 2, 2022, 08:42:50 pm »
You always have to laugh watching a game in in Monaco. Who are these people in the stands? Just deck hands and casino workers out for the night? You can clearly hear the managers as well at times.

Monaco tie it up off a set-piece. PSV look much more open now that Sangara is off. I can see why he got some transfer buzz, seemed pretty assured in midfield.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Champions League - Qualifying
« Reply #3 on: August 2, 2022, 08:50:11 pm »
Rangers getting beat by some bakers, IT technicians and mechanics.
Online Musketeer Gripweed

Re: Champions League - Qualifying
« Reply #4 on: August 2, 2022, 08:54:50 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on August  2, 2022, 08:50:11 pm
Rangers getting beat by some bakers, IT technicians and mechanics.

Some of them have played international football for Malta and Luxembourg I'll have you know.

And one player played for Accrington Stanley last season.

They are no mugs.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Champions League - Qualifying
« Reply #5 on: August 2, 2022, 08:55:57 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on August  2, 2022, 08:54:50 pm
Some of them have played international football for Malta and Luxembourg I'll have you know.

And one player played for Accrington Stanley last season.

They are no mugs.

Are you talking about Rangers?  ;D
Online gerrardisgod

Re: Champions League - Qualifying
« Reply #6 on: August 2, 2022, 09:11:40 pm »
The lesser spotted Ben Davies on for Rangers.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Champions League - Qualifying
« Reply #7 on: August 2, 2022, 09:13:13 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on August  2, 2022, 09:11:40 pm
The lesser spotted Ben Davies on for Rangers.

Nah, I don't believe you. I don't believe he even exists.
Online gerrardisgod

Re: Champions League - Qualifying
« Reply #8 on: August 2, 2022, 09:18:17 pm »
And hes contributed to a penalty given away  :-X
Offline Brain Potter

Re: Champions League - Qualifying
« Reply #9 on: August 2, 2022, 09:20:17 pm »
Thats incredibly harsh penalty.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Champions League - Qualifying
« Reply #10 on: August 2, 2022, 09:24:27 pm »
You can already see a lot of the groundwork Gerrard laid has been ripped up. They were granite solid at the back and now they're way more porous and their relentlessness has been replaced by peaks and troughs.
Online DangerScouse

Re: Champions League - Qualifying
« Reply #11 on: August 2, 2022, 10:31:08 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on August  2, 2022, 08:50:11 pm
Rangers getting beat by some bakers, IT technicians and mechanics.

Owned by the genius that is Tony Bloom, I've just discovered.
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: Champions League - Qualifying
« Reply #12 on: August 2, 2022, 10:47:16 pm »
Jeez, bit of a disaster of a result for Rangers. Still the home leg to go for them but that's a big hill to climb.
Offline 4pool

Re: Champions League/Europa - Qualifying
« Reply #13 on: August 2, 2022, 10:56:09 pm »
August 25th is when the Group Stage draw is.
Offline disgraced cake

Re: Champions League - Qualifying
« Reply #14 on: August 2, 2022, 10:59:50 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on August  2, 2022, 08:42:50 pm
You always have to laugh watching a game in in Monaco. Who are these people in the stands? Just deck hands and casino workers out for the night? You can clearly hear the managers as well at times.

Monaco tie it up off a set-piece. PSV look much more open now that Sangara is off. I can see why he got some transfer buzz, seemed pretty assured in midfield.

Was just thinking about how we've not played PSV in years, since the Rafa days when we'd seemingly always get them. A bit like Porto now. Would be nice to draw them again if they make it through.

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on August  2, 2022, 09:24:27 pm
You can already see a lot of the groundwork Gerrard laid has been ripped up. They were granite solid at the back and now they're way more porous and their relentlessness has been replaced by peaks and troughs.

In hindsight I know, but if Gerrard had stayed I'm sure they'd have still gone to the final of the Europa League (let's say if they had the same exact draw)

Hindsight again but I think him staying at Rangers until the end of last season would have been beneficial for him, it would have been a much better time to leave than in mid season and he'd have surely got a better job than Villa. I think they may have won the league again, too. Judging by Rangers line ups for this and their game at the weekend it seems they've been active in the market and have tried too hard to change things up.
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: Champions League/Europa - Qualifying
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 04:53:07 pm »
Pretty terrible lineup of games today, booo.
Online oojason

Re: Champions League/Europa - Qualifying
« Reply #16 on: Today at 02:36:20 am »
Online oojason

Re: Champions League/Europa - Qualifying
« Reply #17 on: Today at 02:37:50 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 04:53:07 pm
Pretty terrible lineup of games today, booo.

Aye, doesn't look too great for Thursday's matches either mate.


Edit: Dundee Utd vs AZ Alkmaar apart, which sold out, so should be a good atmosphere.

« Last Edit: Today at 04:49:20 pm by oojason »
Offline dalarr

Re: Champions League/Europa - Qualifying
« Reply #18 on: Today at 08:26:41 am »
Im still not used to that we do not have play these qualifiers. What a time to be alive.
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Champions League/Europa - Qualifying
« Reply #19 on: Today at 08:37:47 am »
Quote from: dalarr on Today at 08:26:41 am
Im still not used to that we do not have play these qualifiers. What a time to be alive.

We actually had some pretty terrible draws in the past. Hoffenheim in 17/18, Standard Liege when they had an unbelievable crop of young players, Maccabbi Haifa when they had been Champions League regulars.
Online oojason

Re: Champions League/Europa - Qualifying
« Reply #20 on: Today at 09:58:03 pm »

Well in Dundee United, quality team performance to get a 1-0 home win vs AZ Alkmaar.


Dundee Utd 1-0 AZ Alkmaar; Glenn Middleton goal on 61' - https://streamff.com/v/a3ea94 & https://juststream.live/EnouncedGazesScheduler
