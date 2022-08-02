You always have to laugh watching a game in in Monaco. Who are these people in the stands? Just deck hands and casino workers out for the night? You can clearly hear the managers as well at times.



Monaco tie it up off a set-piece. PSV look much more open now that Sangara is off. I can see why he got some transfer buzz, seemed pretty assured in midfield.



You can already see a lot of the groundwork Gerrard laid has been ripped up. They were granite solid at the back and now they're way more porous and their relentlessness has been replaced by peaks and troughs.



Was just thinking about how we've not played PSV in years, since the Rafa days when we'd seemingly always get them. A bit like Porto now. Would be nice to draw them again if they make it through.In hindsight I know, but if Gerrard had stayed I'm sure they'd have still gone to the final of the Europa League (let's say if they had the same exact draw)Hindsight again but I think him staying at Rangers until the end of last season would have been beneficial for him, it would have been a much better time to leave than in mid season and he'd have surely got a better job than Villa. I think they may have won the league again, too. Judging by Rangers line ups for this and their game at the weekend it seems they've been active in the market and have tried too hard to change things up.