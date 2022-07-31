Poll

 Vote for your favourite movie line-up.

tubby
Musketeer Gripweed
« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: 90s movie draft - SUDDEN DEATH (tubby vs. Musketeer Gripweed)  (Read 61 times)

Online Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,086
  • Not Italian
90s movie draft - SUDDEN DEATH (tubby vs. Musketeer Gripweed)
« on: Today at 02:04:38 pm »
Tubby

True Lies (1994) - Cat 1. Action/War/Western, Pulp Fiction (1994) - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime, Mars Attacks! (1996) - Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy, The Game (1997) - Cat 4. Drama/Romance,
Groundhog Day (1993) - Cat 5. Comedy/ Musical, Tremors (1990) - Cat 6. Horror/Sci-Fi, Porco Rosso (1992) - Cat 7. Animation/Family, Swingers (1996 ) - Cat 8. Wildcard,
Quote from: tubby on July 31, 2022, 07:30:15 pm

True Lies - Cat 1. Action/War/Western



Pulp Fiction - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime



Mars Attacks! - Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy



The Game - Cat 4. Drama/Romance



Groundhog Day - Cat 5. Comedy/ Musical



Tremors - Cat 6. Horror/Sci-Fi



Porco Rosso - Cat 7. Animation/Family



Swingers - Cat 8. Wildcard


Musketeer Gripweed

Braveheart (1995) - Cat 1. Action/War/Western, Se7en (1995) - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime, Armageddon (1998) - Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy, Trainspotting (1996) - Cat 4. Drama/Romance,
My Cousin Vinny (1992 ) - Cat 5. Comedy/Musical, Ringu (1998) - Cat 6. Horror/Sci-Fi, The Iron Giant (1999) - Cat 7. Animation/Family, A Few Good Men (1992) - Cat 8. Wildcard

Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on July 31, 2022, 07:19:51 pm
Category 1 - Braveheart



Category 2 - Se7en



Category 3 - Armageddon



Category 4 - Trainspotting



Category 5 - My Cosin Vinny



Category 6 - Ringu



Category 7 - The Iron Giant



Category 8 - A Few Good Men

Logged

Online Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,086
  • Not Italian
Re: 90s movie draft - SUDDEN DEATH (tubby vs. Musketeer Gripweed)
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:07:53 pm »
The poll closes at 3:30 pm. Good luck gentlemen.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,189
Re: 90s movie draft - SUDDEN DEATH (tubby vs. Musketeer Gripweed)
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:48:24 pm »
As a collection of films Muskateer's are better. Sorry Fatso.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,695
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: 90s movie draft - SUDDEN DEATH (tubby vs. Musketeer Gripweed)
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:54:59 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:48:24 pm
As a collection of films Muskateer's are better. Sorry Fatso.

All good, can't argue Gripweed going through.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 