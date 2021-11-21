Mine went from £72 to £185 already. It will go up again in October.



Mine's been £85 since April and I've managed to build up some credit in the last couple of months. I've also increased the direct debit to £120 to build up a bit more before October.My electric account is easily managed with my app so I know exactly where I am. I can make one off payments or increase/decrease my direct debits according to my usage.Back in the winter I'd pay the difference between the bill amount and my direct debit if it was more.I know I'm lucky to be able to do that and that it's just us two so our costs are nowhere near as bad as some people's.I've no idea how my kids are coping, especially my daughter who's recently moved from a two bed flat to a 3 bed house. Bless her she's just gone back to work after being a stay at home mum for 4yrs so instead of being able to save for some extras it'll all be taken up paying bills.