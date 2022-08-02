When I did my training for an energy company in 2005 average consumption was 20,000kwhs for gas and 3,000kwhr for electric.
Open plan living and a huge amount of extra gadgets had increased that to around 25,000 and 7,000 by the time I left in 2011.
I have no idea what it is now but my electric is just below 3,000kwh per year usage but we have 1 TV, no computers, no tumble dryer, 1 games console, no dish washer and the washer is only used with a full load so maybe once or twice a week.
We don't work though so don't have uniforms or work clothes to wash but it does mean we're home all day with the radio on from around 9am, then the TV in the evening.