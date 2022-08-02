« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Fixing energy bills...  (Read 1365 times)

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,489
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fixing energy bills...
« Reply #40 on: August 2, 2022, 01:34:43 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on August  2, 2022, 12:59:19 pm
we *sparingly* even use electric heaters (when it's winter) but maybe they're just inefficient in the first place. if anything i think we just have too many gadgets and people with multiple lights on etc. going to find out about the kwh and unit price later when i can get through the phone queue! :D

I meant what wattage each heater uses/produces and your unit price should be on your bills.

For example if they're 2000w heaters, based on my tariff that would be 56p per hour cost. 

That's for every heater used.



Logged

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,549
Re: Fixing energy bills...
« Reply #41 on: August 2, 2022, 01:39:05 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on August  2, 2022, 01:34:43 pm
I meant what wattage each heater uses/produces and your unit price should be on your bills.

For example if they're 2000w heaters, based on my tariff that would be 56p per hour cost. 

That's for every heater used.






Yep, just did some estimates too.
Just to keep going with that example, if you have a heater on from 7 - 10pm every day, thats over £50 per month for just that heater.



....also, its not so much that electric heaters are inefficient, it's just that electricity is much more expensive than gas!
« Last Edit: August 2, 2022, 01:41:43 pm by redbyrdz »
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,731
Re: Fixing energy bills...
« Reply #42 on: August 2, 2022, 01:45:04 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on August  2, 2022, 01:39:05 pm
....also, its not so much that electric heaters are inefficient, it's just that electricity is much more expensive than gas!

Yep, they are actually extremely efficient, far more than gas, but electricity is just more expensive.
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,489
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fixing energy bills...
« Reply #43 on: August 2, 2022, 01:49:24 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on August  2, 2022, 01:39:05 pm

Yep, just did some estimates too.
Just to keep going with that example, if you have a heater on from 7 - 10pm every day, thats over £50 per month for just that heater.



....also, its not so much that electric heaters are inefficient, it's just that electricity is much more expensive than gas!

I think people mistake the instant heat of electric as a better use of resources as it feels warmer quicker.

Having worked in the industry, anyone with a higher electric bill than gas when they have gas central heating are usually growing something illegal 😁
Logged

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,549
Re: Fixing energy bills...
« Reply #44 on: August 2, 2022, 01:52:35 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on August  2, 2022, 01:49:24 pm
I think people mistake the instant heat of electric as a better use of resources as it feels warmer quicker.

Having worked in the industry, anyone with a higher electric bill than gas when they have gas central heating are usually growing something illegal 😁

That was my first thought when he said what he paid ;D
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,593
Re: Fixing energy bills...
« Reply #45 on: August 2, 2022, 02:56:04 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on August  2, 2022, 01:49:24 pm
I think people mistake the instant heat of electric as a better use of resources as it feels warmer quicker.

Having worked in the industry, anyone with a higher electric bill than gas when they have gas central heating are usually growing something illegal 😁

 ;D
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,257
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Fixing energy bills...
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 11:10:57 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on August  2, 2022, 01:49:24 pm
Having worked in the industry, anyone with a higher electric bill than gas when they have gas central heating are usually growing something illegal 😁

That's really interesting.
I'll have to check, but I thought we paid considerably more on our electric. Mrs F deals with this, so I can' be sure.
Probably should subtract the electric car charging too .....
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,731
Re: Fixing energy bills...
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 11:16:03 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on August  2, 2022, 01:49:24 pm
I think people mistake the instant heat of electric as a better use of resources as it feels warmer quicker.

Having worked in the industry, anyone with a higher electric bill than gas when they have gas central heating are usually growing something illegal 😁

Actually just looking at my bills and I pay way more for electricity than I do gas - basically double - and I have gas central heating. I assure you I'm not growing anything dodgy at all.  ;D

We do pay more for electricity up here (despite being net exporters...) but sure it isn't that much.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,257
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Fixing energy bills...
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 11:19:26 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 11:16:03 pm
Actually just looking at my bills and I pay way more for electricity than I do gas - basically double - and I have gas central heating. I assure you I'm not growing anything dodgy at all.  ;D

We do pay more for electricity up here (despite being net exporters...) but sure it isn't that much.

I'm assuming that's over a year. You obviously don't have the central heating on at the moment , even in ABZ !
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,731
Re: Fixing energy bills...
« Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 11:21:33 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 11:19:26 pm
I'm assuming that's over a year. You obviously don't have the central heating on at the moment , even in ABZ !

Well yeah, I have a DD which is the same amount each month, and looking at the breakdown, 2/3 of it is for electricity and 1/3 for gas. I've not checked the actual usage but it sounds like what I remember it being in the past so assume that works out pretty accurate over time.

I am generally pretty lax about electricity usage... with multiple computers on, TV etc (that will be changing once my fix comes to an end in October!), and I have electric oven, hob and shower so might explain it.
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,489
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fixing energy bills...
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 11:23:31 pm »
It's over a decade since I worked in the industry 🤷
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,257
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Fixing energy bills...
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 11:25:11 pm »
fridge and freezer I think are the biggest leccy consumers over a year, because they 'run' 24*7. Obviously they do less when it's cold, but I remember being shocked it wasn't something like the oven.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,257
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Fixing energy bills...
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 11:25:50 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 11:23:31 pm
It's over a decade since I worked in the industry 🤷
Oh, we have nuclear power now :)
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline gazzam1963

  • RAWK Cruiser. Andy@Allertons twin brother. Really misses a good fist pump.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,231
Re: Fixing energy bills...
« Reply #53 on: Today at 07:56:12 am »
Though its an energy fix thread it might be worth pointing out to people if you have gu10 halogen lamps then make sure they are replaced with led gu10s . Ive worked on houses with say 10 in a living room and have pointed out to the customer that they are using 500watts every hour when on yet changing to leds would cut it down to 50 watts per hour . Some people have them all over and are blissfully unaware how much they cost as they are  only lights 

Another one I always ask is when I work for people living alone if they are on a water meter as they tend to pay based on rateable value rather than usage .
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,257
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Fixing energy bills...
« Reply #54 on: Today at 08:23:02 am »
10 lights in one living room? Is this buckingham palace!

I haven't "done the math", but this does seem to be one of those swaps where the replacement (LED) is so cheap that it actually pays back pretty quickly to do it, rather than waiting for the old part to die, then buy the new one.
They don't seem to last the ten years claimed though.

ps - thought this was informative about standing charges.
https://www.theguardian.com/money/2022/mar/06/why-is-my-standing-charge-up-by-80-energy-firms-pile-on-the-agony
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,549
Re: Fixing energy bills...
« Reply #55 on: Today at 08:42:46 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 11:21:33 pm
Well yeah, I have a DD which is the same amount each month, and looking at the breakdown, 2/3 of it is for electricity and 1/3 for gas. I've not checked the actual usage but it sounds like what I remember it being in the past so assume that works out pretty accurate over time.

I am generally pretty lax about electricity usage... with multiple computers on, TV etc (that will be changing once my fix comes to an end in October!), and I have electric oven, hob and shower so might explain it.

Mine is the other way round, 2/3 is gas usage - with gas cooker and hot water/shower of the gas boiler. Think that makes quite a big difference.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline gazzam1963

  • RAWK Cruiser. Andy@Allertons twin brother. Really misses a good fist pump.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,231
Re: Fixing energy bills...
« Reply #56 on: Today at 08:48:54 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:23:02 am
10 lights in one living room? Is this buckingham palace!

I haven't "done the math", but this does seem to be one of those swaps where the replacement (LED) is so cheap that it actually pays back pretty quickly to do it, rather than waiting for the old part to die, then buy the new one.
They don't seem to last the ten years claimed though.

ps - thought this was informative about standing charges.
https://www.theguardian.com/money/2022/mar/06/why-is-my-standing-charge-up-by-80-energy-firms-pile-on-the-agony

Ten spotlights isnt out the ordinary and some will have 25 in there house quite easily ( Ive got about 45 😀) though they arent always used . Your right about savings as led lamps are right down in price to the originals so something that could potentially cost you £11 a year for 2 hours a days usage can be converted for a £2 led lamp that will pay for itself within two months .
Logged

Offline Keita Success

  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,984
Re: Fixing energy bills...
« Reply #57 on: Today at 09:11:18 am »
From a BBC article about people falling behind on their bills... "The boss of Octopus Energy also said he thought the government needed to improve its offer of £400 for each household in England, Scotland and Wales to help with rising energy bills."

I'm sorry, but you're profiteering. I fucking hate this government, but this isn't a one-way street.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,257
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Fixing energy bills...
« Reply #58 on: Today at 09:12:11 am »
Quote
Gas and electric bills by people and property
We can break down the average gas and electric bill in the UK into small, medium and large sized houses. The following are statistics we calculated, based on Ofgem and government data for 2021.

Small house or flat, with 1 or 2 bedrooms or occupants
With an annual gas output of 8,000kWh and an electricity output of 1,800kWh

Average monthly utility bill of £66, annual cost £802
Average cost per person of £33 a month, £401 a year
Medium house with 2 or 3 bedrooms for 3 people
With an annual gas output of 12,000kWh and an electricity output of 2,900kWh

Average monthly utility bill of £95, annual cost £1,151
Average cost per person of £31 a month, £383 a year
Large house with 3 or 4 bedrooms and 5 people
With an annual gas output of 17,000kWh and an electricity output of 4,300kWh

Average monthly utility bill of £132, annual cost £1,592
Average cost per person of £26 a month, £318 a year

First google result (https://lookaftermybills.com/blog/average-gas-electric-bill-uk/)
Doesn't break it down by price, but I think gas is about a 1/4 of the leccy price per kWh?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,549
Re: Fixing energy bills...
« Reply #59 on: Today at 09:58:19 am »
Those prices are massively out of date unfortunately. :-\

Doesn't mean the average usage is wrong, though it seems pretty high to me!
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,257
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Fixing energy bills...
« Reply #60 on: Today at 10:06:10 am »
Out of date, but I expect the gas \ electricity mix to be more or less right.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,731
Re: Fixing energy bills...
« Reply #61 on: Today at 10:59:51 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 08:42:46 am
Mine is the other way round, 2/3 is gas usage - with gas cooker and hot water/shower of the gas boiler. Think that makes quite a big difference.

Yeah was reading last night the electric shower uses a surprising amount of electricity... I mean I knew it would to an extent but apparently usually the biggest culprit on electricity bills. Will be getting in and out in less than a minute after my fix comes to an end.  ;D
Logged

Offline stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,755
Re: Fixing energy bills...
« Reply #62 on: Today at 11:07:23 am »
The only good thing, and i mean only, to come out of this is that people are starting to be more conscious about their energy usage and hopefully once the prices stabilise and come down, those habits will continue.

other than that, everything else is just an absolute shit show.
Logged

Offline gazzam1963

  • RAWK Cruiser. Andy@Allertons twin brother. Really misses a good fist pump.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,231
Re: Fixing energy bills...
« Reply #63 on: Today at 01:02:07 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 10:59:51 am
Yeah was reading last night the electric shower uses a surprising amount of electricity... I mean I knew it would to an extent but apparently usually the biggest culprit on electricity bills. Will be getting in and out in less than a minute after my fix comes to an end.  ;D

Electric showers are pretty economical say a 9.5 kw shower would cost around 6p a minute based on a 30p unit cost ( mines 18p atm ) , a shower should take around 3 minutes on average so about £6 a month per person and thats on the high setting , electric showers generally have a setting for cold , medium and high but that has become cold , economy and high as economy is half the price but you so have to slow the flow of the water to achieve a decent heat , its primarily for summer use Is economy
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,489
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fixing energy bills...
« Reply #64 on: Today at 01:19:11 pm »
When I did my training for an energy company in 2005 average consumption was 20,000kwhs for gas and 3,000kwhr for electric.

Open plan living and a huge amount of extra gadgets had increased that to around 25,000 and 7,000 by the time I left in 2011.

I have no idea what it is now but my electric is just below 3,000kwh per year usage but we have 1 TV, no computers, no tumble dryer, 1 games console, no dish washer and the washer is only used with a full load so maybe once or twice a week.

We don't work though so don't have uniforms or work clothes to wash but it does mean we're home all day with the radio on from around 9am, then the TV in the evening.
Logged

Offline gazzam1963

  • RAWK Cruiser. Andy@Allertons twin brother. Really misses a good fist pump.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,231
Re: Fixing energy bills...
« Reply #65 on: Today at 02:49:26 pm »
Just looked my bill from this morning and my annual usage is 3120kw per annum ,led  lighting , power , cook electric , washing machine and dishwasher . When renovated 5 years ago all appliances A* rated so cold fill only , induction hob and thats for three of us in a traditional 3 bed semi .

Gas annual useage  is 22300 per annum for Combi boiler with GCH and shower only ..no bath
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,257
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Fixing energy bills...
« Reply #66 on: Today at 08:25:42 pm »
Quote from: gazzam1963 on Today at 02:49:26 pm
Just looked my bill from this morning and my annual usage is 3120kw per annum ,led  lighting , power , cook electric , washing machine and dishwasher . When renovated 5 years ago all appliances A* rated so cold fill only , induction hob and thats for three of us in a traditional 3 bed semi .

Gas annual useage  is 22300 per annum for Combi boiler with GCH and shower only ..no bath
Sorry . Pedant mode on. It's kWh not kW.
(Kind of opposite to miles and mph)
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,257
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Fixing energy bills...
« Reply #67 on: Today at 08:26:30 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 01:19:11 pm
When I did my training for an energy company in 2005 average consumption was 20,000kwhs for gas and 3,000kwhr for electric.

Open plan living and a huge amount of extra gadgets had increased that to around 25,000 and 7,000 by the time I left in 2011.

I have no idea what it is now but my electric is just below 3,000kwh per year usage but we have 1 TV, no computers, no tumble dryer, 1 games console, no dish washer and the washer is only used with a full load so maybe once or twice a week.

We don't work though so don't have uniforms or work clothes to wash but it does mean we're home all day with the radio on from around 9am, then the TV in the evening.
Are you in training to be a Mormon?
I doubt the radio uses anything significant, though dab radios are notorious on batteries, so maybe it does .
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 