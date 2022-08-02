Though its an energy fix thread it might be worth pointing out to people if you have gu10 halogen lamps then make sure they are replaced with led gu10s . Ive worked on houses with say 10 in a living room and have pointed out to the customer that they are using 500watts every hour when on yet changing to leds would cut it down to 50 watts per hour . Some people have them all over and are blissfully unaware how much they cost as they are  only lights 



Another one I always ask is when I work for people living alone if they are on a water meter as they tend to pay based on rateable value rather than usage .