« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Fixing energy bills...  (Read 1088 times)

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,487
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fixing energy bills...
« Reply #40 on: August 2, 2022, 01:34:43 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on August  2, 2022, 12:59:19 pm
we *sparingly* even use electric heaters (when it's winter) but maybe they're just inefficient in the first place. if anything i think we just have too many gadgets and people with multiple lights on etc. going to find out about the kwh and unit price later when i can get through the phone queue! :D

I meant what wattage each heater uses/produces and your unit price should be on your bills.

For example if they're 2000w heaters, based on my tariff that would be 56p per hour cost. 

That's for every heater used.



Logged

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,545
Re: Fixing energy bills...
« Reply #41 on: August 2, 2022, 01:39:05 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on August  2, 2022, 01:34:43 pm
I meant what wattage each heater uses/produces and your unit price should be on your bills.

For example if they're 2000w heaters, based on my tariff that would be 56p per hour cost. 

That's for every heater used.






Yep, just did some estimates too.
Just to keep going with that example, if you have a heater on from 7 - 10pm every day, thats over £50 per month for just that heater.



....also, its not so much that electric heaters are inefficient, it's just that electricity is much more expensive than gas!
« Last Edit: August 2, 2022, 01:41:43 pm by redbyrdz »
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,719
Re: Fixing energy bills...
« Reply #42 on: August 2, 2022, 01:45:04 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on August  2, 2022, 01:39:05 pm
....also, its not so much that electric heaters are inefficient, it's just that electricity is much more expensive than gas!

Yep, they are actually extremely efficient, far more than gas, but electricity is just more expensive.
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,487
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fixing energy bills...
« Reply #43 on: August 2, 2022, 01:49:24 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on August  2, 2022, 01:39:05 pm

Yep, just did some estimates too.
Just to keep going with that example, if you have a heater on from 7 - 10pm every day, thats over £50 per month for just that heater.



....also, its not so much that electric heaters are inefficient, it's just that electricity is much more expensive than gas!

I think people mistake the instant heat of electric as a better use of resources as it feels warmer quicker.

Having worked in the industry, anyone with a higher electric bill than gas when they have gas central heating are usually growing something illegal 😁
Logged

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,545
Re: Fixing energy bills...
« Reply #44 on: August 2, 2022, 01:52:35 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on August  2, 2022, 01:49:24 pm
I think people mistake the instant heat of electric as a better use of resources as it feels warmer quicker.

Having worked in the industry, anyone with a higher electric bill than gas when they have gas central heating are usually growing something illegal 😁

That was my first thought when he said what he paid ;D
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,585
Re: Fixing energy bills...
« Reply #45 on: August 2, 2022, 02:56:04 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on August  2, 2022, 01:49:24 pm
I think people mistake the instant heat of electric as a better use of resources as it feels warmer quicker.

Having worked in the industry, anyone with a higher electric bill than gas when they have gas central heating are usually growing something illegal 😁

 ;D
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,252
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Fixing energy bills...
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 11:10:57 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on August  2, 2022, 01:49:24 pm
Having worked in the industry, anyone with a higher electric bill than gas when they have gas central heating are usually growing something illegal 😁

That's really interesting.
I'll have to check, but I thought we paid considerably more on our electric. Mrs F deals with this, so I can' be sure.
Probably should subtract the electric car charging too .....
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,719
Re: Fixing energy bills...
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 11:16:03 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on August  2, 2022, 01:49:24 pm
I think people mistake the instant heat of electric as a better use of resources as it feels warmer quicker.

Having worked in the industry, anyone with a higher electric bill than gas when they have gas central heating are usually growing something illegal 😁

Actually just looking at my bills and I pay way more for electricity than I do gas - basically double - and I have gas central heating. I assure you I'm not growing anything dodgy at all.  ;D

We do pay more for electricity up here (despite being net exporters...) but sure it isn't that much.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,252
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Fixing energy bills...
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 11:19:26 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 11:16:03 pm
Actually just looking at my bills and I pay way more for electricity than I do gas - basically double - and I have gas central heating. I assure you I'm not growing anything dodgy at all.  ;D

We do pay more for electricity up here (despite being net exporters...) but sure it isn't that much.

I'm assuming that's over a year. You obviously don't have the central heating on at the moment , even in ABZ !
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,719
Re: Fixing energy bills...
« Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 11:21:33 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 11:19:26 pm
I'm assuming that's over a year. You obviously don't have the central heating on at the moment , even in ABZ !

Well yeah, I have a DD which is the same amount each month, and looking at the breakdown, 2/3 of it is for electricity and 1/3 for gas. I've not checked the actual usage but it sounds like what I remember it being in the past so assume that works out pretty accurate over time.

I am generally pretty lax about electricity usage... with multiple computers on, TV etc (that will be changing once my fix comes to an end in October!), and I have electric oven, hob and shower so might explain it.
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,487
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fixing energy bills...
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 11:23:31 pm »
It's over a decade since I worked in the industry 🤷
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,252
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Fixing energy bills...
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 11:25:11 pm »
fridge and freezer I think are the biggest leccy consumers over a year, because they 'run' 24*7. Obviously they do less when it's cold, but I remember being shocked it wasn't something like the oven.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,252
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Fixing energy bills...
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 11:25:50 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 11:23:31 pm
It's over a decade since I worked in the industry 🤷
Oh, we have nuclear power now :)
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online gazzam1963

  • RAWK Cruiser. Andy@Allertons twin brother. Really misses a good fist pump.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,228
Re: Fixing energy bills...
« Reply #53 on: Today at 07:56:12 am »
Though its an energy fix thread it might be worth pointing out to people if you have gu10 halogen lamps then make sure they are replaced with led gu10s . Ive worked on houses with say 10 in a living room and have pointed out to the customer that they are using 500watts every hour when on yet changing to leds would cut it down to 50 watts per hour . Some people have them all over and are blissfully unaware how much they cost as they are  only lights 

Another one I always ask is when I work for people living alone if they are on a water meter as they tend to pay based on rateable value rather than usage .
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,252
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Fixing energy bills...
« Reply #54 on: Today at 08:23:02 am »
10 lights in one living room? Is this buckingham palace!

I haven't "done the math", but this does seem to be one of those swaps where the replacement (LED) is so cheap that it actually pays back pretty quickly to do it, rather than waiting for the old part to die, then buy the new one.
They don't seem to last the ten years claimed though.

ps - thought this was informative about standing charges.
https://www.theguardian.com/money/2022/mar/06/why-is-my-standing-charge-up-by-80-energy-firms-pile-on-the-agony
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 