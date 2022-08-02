Poll

Vote for your two favourites movie line-ups.

AndyMuller
Tubby
Musketeer Gripweed
Max_powers

Voting closes: August 2, 2022, 01:59:39 pm

90s movie draft - VOTING (Matches 1/4)

90s movie draft - VOTING (Matches 1/4)
AndyMuller

GoldenEye (1995) - Cat 1. Action/War/Western, Pusher (1996) - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime, Jumanji (1995) - Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy, Boyz n the Hood (1991) - Cat 4. Drama/Romance,
The Mask (1994) - Cat 5. Comedy/ Musical, Face/Off (1997) - Cat 6. Horror/Sci-Fi, Toy Story (1995) - Cat 7. Animation/Family,
Ghost Dog: The Way of The Samurai (1999) - Cat 8. Wildcard

Quote from: AndyMuller on July 25, 2022, 07:37:39 pm

Goldeneye - Cat 1. Action/War/Western



Pusher - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime



Jumanji - Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy



Boyz n the Hood - Cat 4. Drama/Romance



The Mask - Cat 5. Comedy/ Musical



Face/Off - Cat 6. Horror/Sci-Fi



Toy Story - Cat 7. Animation/Family



Ghost Dog: The Way of The Samurai - Cat 8. Wildcard


Tubby

True Lies (1994) - Cat 1. Action/War/Western, Pulp Fiction (1994) - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime, Mars Attacks! (1996) - Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy, The Game (1997) - Cat 4. Drama/Romance,
Groundhog Day (1993) - Cat 5. Comedy/ Musical, Tremors (1990) - Cat 6. Horror/Sci-Fi, Porco Rosso (1992) - Cat 7. Animation/Family, Swingers (1996 ) - Cat 8. Wildcard,
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 07:30:15 pm

True Lies - Cat 1. Action/War/Western



Pulp Fiction - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime



Mars Attacks! - Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy



The Game - Cat 4. Drama/Romance



Groundhog Day - Cat 5. Comedy/ Musical



Tremors - Cat 6. Horror/Sci-Fi



Porco Rosso - Cat 7. Animation/Family



Swingers - Cat 8. Wildcard


Musketeer Gripweed

Braveheart (1995) - Cat 1. Action/War/Western, Se7en (1995) - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime, Armageddon (1998) - Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy, Trainspotting (1996) - Cat 4. Drama/Romance,
My Cousin Vinny (1992 ) - Cat 5. Comedy/Musical, Ringu (1998) - Cat 6. Horror/Sci-Fi, The Iron Giant (1999) - Cat 7. Animation/Family, A Few Good Men (1992) - Cat 8. Wildcard

Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Yesterday at 07:19:51 pm
Category 1 - Braveheart



Category 2 - Se7en



Category 3 - Armageddon



Category 4 - Trainspotting



Category 5 - My Cosin Vinny



Category 6 - Ringu



Category 7 - The Iron Giant



Category 8 - A Few Good Men



Max_powers

Terminator 2: Judgement Day (1991) - Cat 1. Action/War/Western, Jackie Brown (1997) - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime, Edward Scissorhands (1990) - Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy, La Haine (1995) - Cat 4. Drama/Romance,
Dazed and Confused (1993) - Cat 5. Comedy/ Musical, Cure (1997) - Cat 6. Horror/Sci-Fi, Perfect Blue (1997) - Cat 7. Animation/Family, Barton Fink (1991) - Cat 8. Wildcard

Quote from: Max_powers on July 29, 2022, 06:46:18 pm
True story. Few years ago I was waiting at a bus stop and a junkie came up to me and asked "Do you want some movies man?". I replied no. The man put his hands down his underwear and pulled out 3 DVDs from what appeared to be his behind and waved them in front of me. He then proceeded to sell me on those films.

So let me use this draft as an opportunity to share the contents of my underwear.


Terminator 2: Judgement Day - Action




Jackie Brown - Crime/Thriller




Edward Scissorhands - Fantasy




La Haine - Drama




Dazed and Confused - Comedy




Cure - Horror




Perfect Blue - Animation




Barton Fink - Wildcard

Re: 90s movie draft - VOTING (Matches 1/4)
Andy and Musketeer. Saying absolutely nothing for the quality of films anyone has picked (stylistically tubbys are probably better) but just more of my favourites in there
Re: 90s movie draft - VOTING (Matches 1/4)
Tough choices! Wont vote for a while.

Think Tubbs has the most crowd pleasers for me with Pulp Fiction, Groundhog Day and some pure entertainment in True Lies and the very funny Mars Attacks.

Andy M has a couple of all time classics for me with Boyz in the Hood and Toy Story.

Again, Musketeer with Se7en and Trainspotting has two iconic films from my A Level year/summer thats giving me all sorts of nostalgic throwbacks.

Finally Max with possibly the best blockbuster of the 90s with Terminator 2, possibly the best foreign language choice and a bit of Coen brothers for the hipster crowd.

I guess everyone will have strong films in there but definitely needs a bit of time to digest.

Re: 90s movie draft - VOTING (Matches 1/4)
I will be matching each categories films against each other to score which is better and whoever comes out on top will get the my vote.
