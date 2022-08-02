Tough choices! Wont vote for a while.



Think Tubbs has the most crowd pleasers for me with Pulp Fiction, Groundhog Day and some pure entertainment in True Lies and the very funny Mars Attacks.



Andy M has a couple of all time classics for me with Boyz in the Hood and Toy Story.



Again, Musketeer with Se7en and Trainspotting has two iconic films from my A Level year/summer thats giving me all sorts of nostalgic throwbacks.



Finally Max with possibly the best blockbuster of the 90s with Terminator 2, possibly the best foreign language choice and a bit of Coen brothers for the hipster crowd.



I guess everyone will have strong films in there but definitely needs a bit of time to digest.



