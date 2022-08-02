AndyMuller
GoldenEye (1995) - Cat 1. Action/War/Western, Pusher (1996) - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime, Jumanji (1995) - Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy, Boyz n the Hood (1991) - Cat 4. Drama/Romance,
The Mask (1994) - Cat 5. Comedy/ Musical, Face/Off (1997) - Cat 6. Horror/Sci-Fi, Toy Story (1995) - Cat 7. Animation/Family,
Ghost Dog: The Way of The Samurai (1999) - Cat 8. Wildcard
Tubby
True Lies (1994) - Cat 1. Action/War/Western, Pulp Fiction (1994) - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime, Mars Attacks! (1996) - Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy, The Game (1997) - Cat 4. Drama/Romance,
Groundhog Day (1993) - Cat 5. Comedy/ Musical, Tremors (1990) - Cat 6. Horror/Sci-Fi, Porco Rosso (1992) - Cat 7. Animation/Family, Swingers (1996 ) - Cat 8. Wildcard,
Musketeer Gripweed
Braveheart (1995) - Cat 1. Action/War/Western, Se7en (1995) - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime, Armageddon (1998) - Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy, Trainspotting (1996) - Cat 4. Drama/Romance,
My Cousin Vinny (1992 ) - Cat 5. Comedy/Musical, Ringu (1998) - Cat 6. Horror/Sci-Fi, The Iron Giant (1999) - Cat 7. Animation/Family, A Few Good Men (1992) - Cat 8. Wildcard
Max_powers
Terminator 2: Judgement Day (1991) - Cat 1. Action/War/Western, Jackie Brown (1997) - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime, Edward Scissorhands (1990) - Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy, La Haine (1995) - Cat 4. Drama/Romance,
Dazed and Confused (1993) - Cat 5. Comedy/ Musical, Cure (1997) - Cat 6. Horror/Sci-Fi, Perfect Blue (1997) - Cat 7. Animation/Family, Barton Fink (1991) - Cat 8. Wildcard
True story. Few years ago I was waiting at a bus stop and a junkie came up to me and asked "Do you want some movies man?". I replied no. The man put his hands down his underwear and pulled out 3 DVDs from what appeared to be his behind and waved them in front of me. He then proceeded to sell me on those films.
So let me use this draft as an opportunity to share the contents of my underwear.
