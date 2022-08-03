The Community Shield game was a massive help, I think. People can say it's a friendly all they like but it felt way more competitive than most friendlies, and against an elite side to boot. I doubt any of Fulham's pre-season games have come close to that level of intensity.
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Back to planning my weekends around football it is.
Not sure it's been mentioned in the thread but Harry Wilson is out for two months so will miss this.
Except only one of our first 3 games is of a weekend 😉
That'll be a big blow for them. Championship or Premier League I feel with a couple of decent players surrounding him he'll always be good for goals and assists.Do they have anything else going for them in the middle? Any other creative players to make something for Mitrovic? I know they've brought in one who used to play for Man United.
In short, no. Wilson was far and away their leading assist maker last season (with the caveat that he took nearly all set-pieces) and Carvalho was a distant second.De Cordova-Reid, Seri and Reed are good players but not particularly creative or attack minded. I'd imagine Mitrovic will be flanked by two wide forwards, usually Carvalho and Kebano last season, but I'm not sure they've even replaced Carvalho.If they're relying on Andreas Pereira being their creative spark it's going to be boring old season for them
2 Mondays in that as well as a Wednesday for our 5th game.... I fucking hate MNF
Carvalho and Wilson for a while going to be a big blow for them. Not exactly done much business and down two key attacking players.Can see a similar game to Norwich away on the opening day last season. They'll make it hard but we just need to be clinical. Obviously if we're not it's a difficult afternoon. Need Ali to be sharp when called upon as well if he plays.
Didnt De Cordova-Reid score the obligatory, once in a lifetime worldy against us?
Interested to see Fulhams starting line up. They have actually made 3 really good looking signings in Leno, Mbabu and Palhinha. Something like this:LenoMbabu TosinReam/KongoloRobinsonPalhinhaPereiraCairneyDecordova-ReedMitrovicKebanoStill seems lacking in the wide areas for the season ahead.
The rumoured team doing the rounds has Nunez starting over Bobby.
I would go:BeckerTrentMatipVVDRobboFabinho HendoThiagoMoDarwinDiaz
How much more exciting can this be? Amazing players, manager, coaches and fans playing in a wonderful stadium with everything still possible. If I were to listen to the Pacino speech in Any Given Sunday I'm pretty sure I could run through walls tomorrow morning in anticipation. Klopp could pick the U23's tomorrow and I'd believe we could still get the 3 points. We all just believe now, right?Can't wait.
We all just believe now, right?
Yes. I expect us to comfortably win the league this season.
The Roy Hodgson memorial beating.
