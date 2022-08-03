Carvalho and Wilson for a while going to be a big blow for them. Not exactly done much business and down two key attacking players.



Can see a similar game to Norwich away on the opening day last season. They'll make it hard but we just need to be clinical. Obviously if we're not it's a difficult afternoon. Need Ali to be sharp when called upon as well if he plays.



Definitely feel it's a similar opener to Norwich last season. There was a bit of contention in that line up as many felt Van Dijk wouldn't start, and it was the beginning of Tsimikas's incredible run last season where he never put a foot wrong. The midfield was Milner/Keita/Ox, too. Not sure if they ever started together before that or after.I'm not sure how this Fulham team stands up against that Norwich one but it shouldn't matter if we're on form. The signs from the Charity Shield were really positive to me and I'd expect it to carry on into this, doesn't need to be a thrashing but I'd love something similar to that Norwich game where we are just too clinical for them. They might want to contain us but I don't think they have the tools to frustrate us judging by their record in recent times.