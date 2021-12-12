« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm  (Read 8950 times)

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,700
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
« Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 06:48:10 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 11:15:29 am
The Community Shield game was a massive help, I think. People can say it's a friendly all they like but it felt way more competitive than most friendlies, and against an elite side to boot. I doubt any of Fulham's pre-season games have come close to that level of intensity.

We actually play every friendly with intensity. Thats why Klopp starts with 30min each.  Last year, with no tour, he was able to organise 30 min matches. He says 30 minutes of full intensity is better than 90 minutes holding back or playing at a pace wed never play in competitive games.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline RogerTheRed

  • Champions of the World
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,274
  • There's a golden sky on the way
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
« Reply #81 on: Today at 07:29:10 am »
Come on Redmen!!
Thanks for a great op stockdam. Our team seems pretty easy to predict with only questions being is Ali fit , (seems he is) and does Bobby start (I think he does). As many say, I expect a routine win, with Mo getting off the mark.
Logged
Come On You Mighty Scouse Reds!!

Online red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,322
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
« Reply #82 on: Today at 07:36:34 am »
Cant wait for Satdee. First game of the Season really lifts your mood. come on redmen.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,275
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
« Reply #83 on: Today at 09:42:08 am »

Premier League predictions begin with Crystal Palace v Arsenal tomorrow. Sign up using the thread below. Predictions thread is also now open

Premier League Predictions sign up - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352757.0


LFC predictions started at the weekend, but anyone is welcome to join at any time

LFC Prediction league - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352756.0

 :wave
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,242
  • Bam!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
« Reply #84 on: Today at 09:44:57 am »
Back to planning my weekends around football it is.  :D

Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline .adam

  • .asking .for .trouble .for .arson .around .in .Sweden
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,166
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
« Reply #85 on: Today at 10:28:14 am »
Not sure it's been mentioned in the thread but Harry Wilson is out for two months so will miss this.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,879
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
« Reply #86 on: Today at 10:29:21 am »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 09:44:57 am
Back to planning my weekends around football it is.  :D



Except only one of our first 3 games is of a weekend 😉
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline -Willo-

  • -the wisp-
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,290
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
« Reply #87 on: Today at 10:41:38 am »
Can't wait to see Nunez against these.
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,657
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
« Reply #88 on: Today at 10:53:45 am »
Quote from: .adam on Today at 10:28:14 am
Not sure it's been mentioned in the thread but Harry Wilson is out for two months so will miss this.

Thats a shame for the lad, hope he gets the chance to play us at Anfield
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,068
  • Seis Veces
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
« Reply #89 on: Today at 11:25:24 am »
Quote from: .adam on Today at 10:28:14 am
Not sure it's been mentioned in the thread but Harry Wilson is out for two months so will miss this.

That'll be a big blow for them. Championship or Premier League I feel with a couple of decent players surrounding him he'll always be good for goals and assists.

Do they have anything else going for them in the middle? Any other creative players to make something for Mitrovic? I know they've brought in one who used to play for Man United.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,525
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
« Reply #90 on: Today at 11:43:27 am »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 09:44:57 am
Back to planning my weekends around football it is.  :D




Haha, was thinking that, could do without a lunchtime kickoff!
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,243
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
« Reply #91 on: Today at 11:57:19 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:29:21 am
Except only one of our first 3 games is of a weekend 😉

2 Mondays in that as well as a Wednesday for our 5th game.... I fucking hate MNF
Logged
Believer

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,371
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
« Reply #92 on: Today at 01:14:39 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 11:25:24 am
That'll be a big blow for them. Championship or Premier League I feel with a couple of decent players surrounding him he'll always be good for goals and assists.

Do they have anything else going for them in the middle? Any other creative players to make something for Mitrovic? I know they've brought in one who used to play for Man United.
In short, no.  Wilson was far and away their leading assist maker last season (with the caveat that he took nearly all set-pieces) and Carvalho was a distant second.

De Cordova-Reid, Seri and Reed are good players but not particularly creative or attack minded.  I'd imagine Mitrovic will be flanked by two wide forwards, usually Carvalho and Kebano last season, but I'm not sure they've even replaced Carvalho.

If they're relying on Andreas Pereira being their creative spark it's going to be boring old season for them  ;D
« Last Edit: Today at 01:16:30 pm by thaddeus »
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,743
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
« Reply #93 on: Today at 01:17:43 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 01:14:39 pm
In short, no.  Wilson was far and away their leading assist maker last season (with the caveat that he took nearly all set-pieces) and Carvalho was a distant second.

De Cordova-Reid, Seri and Reed are good players but not particularly creative or attack minded.  I'd imagine Mitrovic will be flanked by two wide forwards, usually Carvalho and Kebano last season, but I'm not sure they've even replaced Carvalho.

If they're relying on Andreas Pereira being their creative spark it's going to be boring old season for them  ;D

Didnt De Cordova-Reid score the obligatory, once in a lifetime worldy against us? :D
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,879
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
« Reply #94 on: Today at 08:41:21 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 11:57:19 am
2 Mondays in that as well as a Wednesday for our 5th game.... I fucking hate MNF

I was struggling to afford the season ticket I was sharing in 2010 and the Monday night games finished me off.  Taking the kids the Palace game, its a right pain cos the M60 by ours is fucked at half 5 and every night game I go to will be the night some gobshite Manc decides to crash on the clockwise bit.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,306
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
« Reply #95 on: Today at 08:51:46 pm »
Konate and Jones injured?
Logged
#JFT97

Online UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,711
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
« Reply #96 on: Today at 09:56:59 pm »
I would go:

Becker

Trent
Matip
VVD
Robbo

Fabinho
Hendo
Thiago

Mo
Darwin
Diaz

Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 