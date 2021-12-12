That'll be a big blow for them. Championship or Premier League I feel with a couple of decent players surrounding him he'll always be good for goals and assists.



Do they have anything else going for them in the middle? Any other creative players to make something for Mitrovic? I know they've brought in one who used to play for Man United.



In short, no. Wilson was far and away their leading assist maker last season (with the caveat that he took nearly all set-pieces) and Carvalho was a distant second.De Cordova-Reid, Seri and Reed are good players but not particularly creative or attack minded. I'd imagine Mitrovic will be flanked by two wide forwards, usually Carvalho and Kebano last season, but I'm not sure they've even replaced Carvalho.If they're relying on Andreas Pereira being their creative spark it's going to be boring old season for them