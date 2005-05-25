« previous next »
MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm

MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
Officials

Referee: Andy Madley

Assistants: Dan Cook, Derek Eaton

Fourth official: Tony Harrington

VAR: Stuart Attwell  Assistant VAR: Gary Beswick



It's my privilege to kick-off the first pre-match thread of the 2022/2023 campaign. Congratulations for winning the first trophy of the year and let's have an ever better season than the last one. I'd like to see us win the league again this year but to do so, we will need to stop drawing so many games.

Our first game of this season is away in London at Craven Cottage. The ground holds about 25,700 (Wikipedia says 22,384) which is, I think, the third smallest this season. There is some work being done that will take it up to 29,600 but this won't be finished until next season which probably means that the capacity for this season will be under 20,000 (anyone have an update on this?). Above is an artist's impression of what the ground will look like.

I looked up their season ticket prices and new prices range from £460 to over £1,000. The top end seems a lot of money to pay for a yo-yo team. They were in the top division two seasons ago and dropped down to the Championship last season but bounced back winning the league.

Their top rated players are probably Palhinha, Mitrović, Solomon, Pereira and of course, Harry Wilson. A decent first team but nothing to worry us when we are in top form.

Their squad is valued at about £160M against our £780M; that's quite an imbalance and reflects how much better our squad is. I guess their aim is to try to avoid relegation and then to slowly build. The great danger for them would be to over-spend and get into financial problems.

My assessment is that they haven't improved from last year and I expect them to be in and around the relegation places again. One of the threads on one of their forums is about how many points they will need to stay up so they aren't that confident either.












Everyone should know that we have brought in Núñez, Carvalho and Ramsey and that Carvalho was bought from Fulham (does that mean that he won't be playing?).

We have sold Mane, Williams, Minamino, Grujic and the legend who is Origi.

Mane was one of my favourite players and I was sad to see him leave. However Nüñez and Carvalho are two exciting players who I'm looking forward to seeing.
Diaz and, of course, Salah are going to continue where they left off last season.

On the injury front, we have Oxlade-Chamberlain and Jota with ongoing injuries. Alisson, Kelleher, Tsimikas and Ramsay all had knocks and therefore haven't had any recent matches. Konate may have picked up a minor knock yesterday. Hopefully most or all of these injuries will have cleared up by the weekend although Ox and, maybe, Jota are the main doubts. It's nice to see Harvey Elliott back in contention.

Fulham tend to be a passing team with a lot of possession and their formation is 4-2-3-1. However I don't expect them to have much of the ball against us and the difference in class should tell. Upsets do happen but I don't see anything other than a comfortable win for us. However, a couple of seasons ago, they drew with us at Craven Cottage and beat us 1-0 at Anfield. We do tend to have a slight weakness against some of the teams that we expect to beat and do draw too often when we should win. As I said, that is something we need to restrict to a minimum if we are going to challenge for the league. We will need to treat this game seriously (I have no doubt that we will) as Fulham will be fighting for every point.

Although our pre-season was a bit mixed, Salah, Thiago, Diaz, Firmino and Nunez all looked sharp. We did look pretty good against City and deserved to win.

Starting lineup?

Alisson
TAA.  Matip   VVD   Robertson
  Henderson Fabinho Thiago
   Diaz  Firmino  Salah

Subs to play: Keita, Nunez, Elliott + 2 more

I think we'll win 4-0.


I'm going to cut this pre-match post short as I know we are all ready to talk about the coming season. Sorry I had planned to put more content into this post but I reckon that keeping it short would be better.

So over to you guys to talk about the game and the season ahead.


Football is back and so is this guy....






PS: We have another game against Aston Villa on Sunday (yes the next day) just to give some of the players some game time.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
I'm confused: Fulham have a riverside stadium. According to my bluenose mates that means they should be winning the Premier League and Champion's League regularly, right?

Oh yeah. Let's twat these boat race watching, Michael Jackson statue regretting, property in Mortlake owning, Pak Choi scoffing, Hodge Owl revering, Sloane ranger twats
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
Nice one SD. That new stand looks good a t Fulham.
They seem to have had a mixed set of pre-season results like us.
Can't wait after the City game, Mo is flying, hope we get an early goal.

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
No mention of young midfield General Harrison Reed in the OP?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
Starting to get excited for this, after the Paris disappointed I honestly thought I'd struggle with this season but the bastards have roped me back in.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
Great first Post of the season!

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
I enjoyed the OP, not too long and an easy read. Thanks.
Yeah really looking forward to this, not the worse game to open the season with. Bearing in mind how we looked on Saturday, I'm hoping for a comfortable win.
The starting line up, bar injuries, almost writes itself but I expect Nunez to be on it within a few games.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
Lovely stuff. Thanks stockdam!

Away to a newly promoted team, like last season. Sometimes I think its not a great to play a new team but we looked sharp and ready against City and well be well aware we need to hit the ground running, same as every season!

Assume the line up will be very close to what started against City. Nunez for Bobby and Konate for Matip about the o key possible differences I reckon.

Think we could see both our former Fulham players off the bench, Carvalho in particular had looked really sharp in pre season and I think will be a frequent sub this season.

Looking forward to it now. Saturday whetted the appetite. Ready to go again!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
Thanks for the OP stockdam.

Even though it's a shorter turnaround from previous years, the Champions League final seems absolutely ages ago. Maybe it's because we lost and you just want to get things started as soon as possible when that happens.

Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:45:05 am
Lovely stuff. Thanks stockdam!

Away to a newly promoted team, like last season. Sometimes I think its not a great to play a new team but we looked sharp and ready against City and well be well aware we need to hit the ground running, same as every season!

Yeah, I'm always wary about playing a newly promoted side away in the first game of the season but we did ok last season. As always, any win will do but being greedy, I wouldn't be averse to Nunez scoring and Firmino getting a couple to take his tally for us to 100.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
Thanks Stockdam

Exciting stuff. I'm sure we're thinking it'll be interesting to see who we go with, and it'll end up being pretty much our tried and tested. But man is it exciting thinking about Nunez getting his competitive debut. Also...five subs, remember ;)
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
Our record against sides that finished outside the Top 4 last season was 28-2-2 which is absurdly good so I wouldn't say we drop many points to teams we should beat to be honest.

Anyway, Fulham doesn't seem to be the toughest side to break down so I reckon we'll control this and win fairly handily.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 10:08:50 am
Thanks Stockdam

Exciting stuff. I'm sure we're thinking it'll be interesting to see who we go with, and it'll end up being pretty much our tried and tested. But man is it exciting thinking about Nunez getting his competitive debut. Also...five subs, remember ;)

Yeah, there are 5 subs but I just named 3 that I think will come on. I'm sure we'll use the other 2 but that may depend on minor tweaks or tiredness or the score.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
Just when I thought I was out.....they pull me back in.....
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
Needed a break from it all after how last season ended and have generally avoided football over the summer apart from the Euros final. Ready to go again now!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
Get me Darwin Nunez!! Made for a hattrick, Bobby was decent v City but the threat level just went up big time when Darwin entered. He'll feast here.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
The loss in Paris has had no negative affect on me, but I find these seasons nowadays take a terrible toll. Drop two points against anyone and people are claiming (with some justification) that it's over. It's a massive emotional investment and I always fear that I won't be able to take another one - but here I am. Just fuckin' win lads.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
Saturday was a competitive friendly, didn't really mean anything.

But if the Fulham players and coaching staff watched it, which I'm sure they will have, they will bricking themselves.  As we know, "there aren't any easy games in the PL" - but we're better than Fulham in every position, we know the sum of our parts are greater than the whole, and they should be focused on damage-limitation against a very sharp-looking Liverpool side.

Mo to score again on the opening day?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
Their manager seems really unhappy with their transfers (or lack of) so far. Only been training with 16 senior players and looks like Wilson will be out with a knee injury

'Marco Silva has just finished a short post-game presser. Pleased with the performance against a Champions League team.

But when asked if Fulham are ready for the Premier League season: "No." #FFC'
https://twitter.com/peterrutzler/status/1553778095282339841?t=PxCnAF8DDtgZxKKwZSEKuQ&s=19


https://twitter.com/peterrutzler/status/1553784380576989194?t=Zz2UjhjGWHmK_2Ya6WhySA&s=19

Although they'll be up for it doesn't sound like they should have the squad to really worry is unless we do something dumb
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
Its good to be back. Last Saturday has really fired me up for the season and whats to come. Intrigued whether he throws Darwin in or continues to manage him in the background. Personally I would love for him to be thrown in and think a Fulham level opponent is a good starting point to get off the mark and build some confidence. Cant f*ing wait
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
Still get nightmare-ish flashbacks of the 3-3 game against Watford to kickstart the season in... 17/18? Marco Silva's first game I think and their last minute equaliser was OFFSIDE!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 12:17:22 pm
Their manager seems really unhappy with their transfers (or lack of) so far. Only been training with 16 senior players and looks like Wilson will be out with a knee injury

'Marco Silva has just finished a short post-game presser. Pleased with the performance against a Champions League team.

But when asked if Fulham are ready for the Premier League season: "No." #FFC'
https://twitter.com/peterrutzler/status/1553778095282339841?t=PxCnAF8DDtgZxKKwZSEKuQ&s=19


https://twitter.com/peterrutzler/status/1553784380576989194?t=Zz2UjhjGWHmK_2Ya6WhySA&s=19

Although they'll be up for it doesn't sound like they should have the squad to really worry is unless we do something dumb

Nice OP, thanks.

Was just reading through the Fulham forums and they back up what you have said above, Chris~ .. as you said, they have a first team squad of only 16 players, and only 2 CB's .. they get a couple of injuries and they are very much up against it early on, unless they make some astute signings between now and end August.

We have just too much for them .. I can see us running totally riot this weekend, with Klopp determined to set down a marker, letting City and the rest know what they are up against this season. I can see us scoring 5. Mo will continue his run of scoring on the opening day of the season each year. Captain him in your Fantasy teams, lads!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
Quote from: Para08 on Yesterday at 12:38:25 pm
Its good to be back. Last Saturday has really fired me up for the season and whats to come. Intrigued whether he throws Darwin in or continues to manage him in the background. Personally I would love for him to be thrown in and think a Fulham level opponent is a good starting point to get off the mark and build some confidence. Cant f*ing wait

I think he will continue to use Darwin as a second half sub until he is more acclimatised to our style. Luis / Bobby / Salah will start, imo.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
Quote from: grenny158 on Yesterday at 12:45:15 pm
Nice OP, thanks.

Was just reading through the Fulham forums and they back up what you have said above, Chris~ .. as you said, they have a first team squad of only 16 players, and only 2 CB's .. they get a couple of injuries and they are very much up against it early on, unless they make some astute signings between now and end August.

We have just too much for them .. I can see us running totally riot this weekend, with Klopp determined to set down a marker, letting City and the rest know what they are up against this season. I can see us scoring 5. Mo will continue his run of scoring on the opening day of the season each year. Captain him in your Fantasy teams, lads!


I haven't been following any of the Fulham pre season chat or results but I do remember Neil (TAW) having a chat with a Fulham guy at the end of the season and the lad was saying Da Silva was using the last few games, (with promotion in the bag), to try out a more combative, conservative approach with the Premier League to come in mind. Therefore that could be the way they go. More pie and mash and less vol au vonts from the would be Kings Road Crew. I think we'll do it 2-0.

Thanks Stockdam for the OP.

Any win please (x 38).
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
if he starts bobby to score first .... that will be my £10 bet this coming weekend .... or if he comes on as sub to score ...i think bobby is going to have a great season ...

the match i think ... 1-3 ...
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
Thanks Stockdam!  Is it too simplistic to say we've signed their best player and he's now our sixth best forward?

I'm expecting a tough game just by virtue of it being their first game back in the Premier League and it being their first home fixture of the season.  That said, this manager and this team just repeatedly make light work of such fixtures.

I'm expecting the same XI as the Charity Shield but hopefully with Alisson back in goal.  The subs did themselves no harm at all but similarly the starters were also very good.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
Really needed a mental break after last season and particularly, the end of it. And there's been so much football the last 2-3 years and after Paris, it felt like I had reached my max.

Haven't really paid much attention to our transfers and I didn't watch a single minute of our pre-season friendlies. Saturday against City whet my appetite though and my body is once again ready for Liverpool Football Club. Bring on the 22/23 season.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
Referee: Andy Madley.
Assistants: Dan Cook, Derek Eaton.
Fourth official: Tony Harrington.
VAR: Stuart Attwell.
Assistant VAR: Gary Beswick.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 06:01:08 pm
Referee: Andy Madley.
Assistants: Dan Cook, Derek Eaton.
Fourth official: Tony Harrington.
VAR: Stuart Attwell.
Assistant VAR: Gary Beswick.
One day there will be an officials list which doesn't have at least one name on it that makes your heart sink.

Today is not that day
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 06:29:44 pm
One day there will be an officials list which doesn't have at least one name on it that makes your heart sink.

Today is not that day
Which Stuart Attwell are you referring to?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 06:48:57 pm
Which Stuart Attwell are you referring to?
;D

Can't wait to see what form his artistic commentary on ineptitude will take this season. And he's not alone...
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 06:01:08 pm
Referee: Andy Madley.
Assistants: Dan Cook, Derek Eaton.
Fourth official: Tony Harrington.
VAR: Stuart Attwell.
Assistant VAR: Gary Beswick.

Thankyou. Ill update the first post.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 02:24:57 am
I'm confused: Fulham have a riverside stadium. According to my bluenose mates that means they should be winning the Premier League and Champion's League regularly, right?

Oh yeah. Let's twat these boat race watching, Michael Jackson statue regretting, property in Mortlake owning, Pak Choi scoffing, Hodge Owl revering, Sloane ranger twats


Sorry mate, youre well off the mark, there. As a Red living in Down here for 50 years, Fulham fans are the nice, ordinary people in general. Dont confuse them with some of the idiots that follow the blueshite a couple of miles away.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
Quote from: stjohns on Yesterday at 10:30:25 pm
Sorry mate, youre well off the mark, there. As a Red living in Down here for 50 years, Fulham fans are the nice, ordinary people in general. Dont confuse them with some of the idiots that follow the blueshite a couple of miles away.

The Blueshite a couple of miles from Anfield or the other Blueshite a couple of miles from Fulhams ground?

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
Changes for the new Premier League season

The multi-ball system - which allows the game to resume with another ball when the match ball goes out of play - is to return, partly as an effort to speed up the game. In-game time last season averaged 55 minutes 07 seconds, regarded as 'unacceptable'.

Concussion trials are to continue for another season. Teams are allowed to make an extra substitution in the event of a suspected concussion. The Premier League is understood to be supportive of the idea of temporary substitutions, though, and is lobbying for it. It believes club medical staff should be given an amount of time to make a call without the substitute being permanent.

Premier League clubs have been advised not to stop games for a medical emergency in the stands unless absolutely necessary.

Assistant referees have been instructed to only delay raising their flag for an obvious offside when there is an immediate chance of a goal.

Clubs will be allowed to play friendlies while the World Cup takes place in November and December.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
Quote from: stjohns on Yesterday at 10:30:25 pm
Sorry mate, youre well off the mark, there. As a Red living in Down here for 50 years, Fulham fans are the nice, ordinary people in general. Dont confuse them with some of the idiots that follow the blueshite a couple of miles away.
I wasn't really being serious, just trotting out a load of absurd sterotypes about the region in the traditional manner of the 'Let's twat these..." posts :)

And I agree, I've never had any issues with any Fulham fans I've known. Seems a nice little club with a decent enough fanbase
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 10:56:42 pm
Changes for the new Premier League season

The multi-ball system - which allows the game to resume with another ball when the match ball goes out of play - is to return, partly as an effort to speed up the game. In-game time last season averaged 55 minutes 07 seconds, regarded as 'unacceptable'.

Concussion trials are to continue for another season. Teams are allowed to make an extra substitution in the event of a suspected concussion. The Premier League is understood to be supportive of the idea of temporary substitutions, though, and is lobbying for it. It believes club medical staff should be given an amount of time to make a call without the substitute being permanent.

Premier League clubs have been advised not to stop games for a medical emergency in the stands unless absolutely necessary.

Assistant referees have been instructed to only delay raising their flag for an obvious offside when there is an immediate chance of a goal.

Clubs will be allowed to play friendlies while the World Cup takes place in November and December.
I must be going soft in the head because they all sound sensible to me.  It will be interesting to see how "an immediate chance of a goal" is interpreted by the assistants.

As with many of these tweaks though they wouldn't be needed if the rules were applied properly in the first place.  The time taken to get a ball back onto the pitch is insignificant compared to the time spent stalling on restarting the game by a team that is in time-wasting mode.  Referees have the rules to stop that happening but it's almost unheard of to see a booking for time-wasting until 80+ minutes even though some teams time-waste and dither from the first whistle.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Fulham v Liverpool - League, Sat 6 Aug @ 12:30pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:31:20 am
I wasn't really being serious, just trotting out a load of absurd sterotypes about the region in the traditional manner of the 'Let's twat these..." posts :)

And I agree, I've never had any issues with any Fulham fans I've known. Seems a nice little club with a decent enough fanbase
I've only seen them in person once and their fans were... sound.  None of the baiting songs and just a half-hearted repeating of "We are full-um, full-um, full-um, we are full-um".  I think Houllier was still the manager back then though so it's been a few years ;D
