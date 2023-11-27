« previous next »
How many points do you expect in the next 5 games? 2022/2023/2024/2025 Edition

StevoHimself

Re: How many points do you expect in the next 5 games? 2022/2023 Edition
November 27, 2023, 09:42:34 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on November 27, 2023, 11:43:53 am
Can't find a 23/24 edition

Fulham H
Sheffield United A
Crystal Palace A
Man United H
Arsenal H

11.

We'll beat Fulham, buck our away trend by beating Sheff Utd, draw away against Palace, beat United and then draw with Arsenal.
andy07

Re: How many points do you expect in the next 5 games? 2022/2023 Edition
November 27, 2023, 09:54:19 pm
13.  Drop points in one game but probably one we least expect.
Walshy nMe®

Re: How many points do you expect in the next 5 games? 2022/2023 Edition
November 30, 2023, 10:23:09 am
Just realised after Fulham, our next 4 home games are:

United
Arsenal
Newcastle
Chelsea

Nice run of big home games coming there.
Dull Tools

Re: How many points do you expect in the next 5 games? 2023/2024 Edition
January 2, 2024, 04:17:15 pm
11 points from the last 5 - 3 points Newcastle, Palace, Burnley - 1 point Arsenal, United.

Decent return and about what is expected. Maybe 1-2 more given the 3 hardest were at home.

Next 5 -

Bournemouth (A)
Chelsea (H)
Arsenal (A)
Burnley (H)
Brentford (A)

The APLT predicts 11 points which I think I would be happy with.
BobPaisley3

Re: How many points do you expect in the next 5 games? 2023/2024 Edition
January 2, 2024, 04:39:47 pm
Quote from: Dull Tools on January  2, 2024, 04:17:15 pm
11 points from the last 5 - 3 points Newcastle, Palace, Burnley - 1 point Arsenal, United.

Decent return and about what is expected. Maybe 1-2 more given the 3 hardest were at home.

Next 5 -

Bournemouth (A)
Chelsea (H)
Arsenal (A)
Burnley (H)
Brentford (A)

The APLT predicts 11 points which I think I would be happy with.
If we get 13 I think its on. They are our easiest away fixtures left apart from the Arsenal one, we need 6 from Bournemouth and Brentford.
Always in a pub barney on christmas eve

Re: How many points do you expect in the next 5 games? 2023/2024 Edition
January 2, 2024, 05:02:22 pm
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on January  2, 2024, 04:39:47 pm
If we get 13 I think its on. They are our easiest away fixtures left apart from the Arsenal one, we need 6 from Bournemouth and Brentford.

13 points with the draw being Chelsea. I'd settle for that.
Same points for us no matter who the draw is against, but 1 point less for Arsenal if it isn't them.
stonecold_jpm

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,250
Re: How many points do you expect in the next 5 games? 2022/2023 Edition
January 2, 2024, 05:38:27 pm
So far in 5 games batches w've done:

13 points
10 points
11 points
11 points

Next batches:
21-25 - Bournemouth (a), Chelsea (H), Arsenal (a), Burnley (H), Brentford (a)
26-30 - Luton (H), Notts Forest (a) Man City (H), Everton (a), Brighton (H)
31-35 - Sheff Utd (H), Man Utd (a), Crystal Palace (H) Fulham (a) West Ham (a)
36-38 - Tottenham (H), Aston Villa (a), Wolves (H)

We just need to keep the 11 points per batch up really now and take 9 in the final 3 to hit 87 points which is looking well likely the amount required for the title this time.
BobPaisley3

Re: How many points do you expect in the next 5 games? 2023/2024 Edition
January 2, 2024, 05:45:44 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on January  2, 2024, 05:02:22 pm
13 points with the draw being Chelsea. I'd settle for that.
Same points for us no matter who the draw is against, but 1 point less for Arsenal if it isn't them.
Yeah, I was thinking the draw against Arsenal but as you say, 3 against them would be incredible and likely put them out of the race. Chelsea is under the floodlights, hopefully we get a performance like last night.
BobPaisley3

Re: How many points do you expect in the next 5 games? 2022/2023 Edition
January 2, 2024, 05:47:01 pm
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on January  2, 2024, 05:38:27 pm
So far in 5 games batches w've done:

13 points
10 points
11 points
11 points

Next batches:
21-25 - Bournemouth (a), Chelsea (H), Arsenal (a), Burnley (H), Brentford (a)
26-30 - Luton (H), Notts Forest (a) Man City (H), Everton (a), Brighton (H)
31-35 - Sheff Utd (H), Man Utd (a), Crystal Palace (H) Fulham (a) West Ham (a)
36-38 - Tottenham (H), Aston Villa (a), Wolves (H)

We just need to keep the 11 points per batch up really now and take 9 in the final 3 to hit 87 points which is looking well likely the amount required for the title this time.
13 wins from 18- 8 home wins and 5 away wins gets us to 84. A couple of draws to 86. As you say, that should be enough.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: How many points do you expect in the next 5 games? 2022/2023 Edition
January 2, 2024, 05:48:08 pm
15
Schmarn

Re: How many points do you expect in the next 5 games? 2022/2023 Edition
January 2, 2024, 05:56:37 pm

So if we beat the dross we really should be very close to the title as there are 3 or 4 games in each set which we should win. Of course football often doesnt work like that but its all about maintaining form and avoiding batches of injuries.

StL-Dono

Re: How many points do you expect in the next 5 games? 2022/2023 Edition
January 2, 2024, 07:21:43 pm
Ugh...   I hate seeing that away to Villa in match 37. 

I think they'll be well out of the title race by then, but likely will still be a place tough to get a point.  And, from what it looks like at the new year, it's going to be a tight race until the end with every point critical.
DelTrotter

Re: How many points do you expect in the next 5 games? 2022/2023 Edition
January 2, 2024, 07:28:19 pm
Quote from: StL-Dono on January  2, 2024, 07:21:43 pm
Ugh...   I hate seeing that away to Villa in match 37. 

I think they'll be well out of the title race by then, but likely will still be a place tough to get a point.  And, from what it looks like at the new year, it's going to be a tight race until the end with every point critical.

It's a great place for it, fair chance they'll be playing for nothing (maybe we are too who knows) and it's a few days after the european semis, they'll have nothing left by then if they get that far.
Studgotelli

Re: How many points do you expect in the next 5 games? 2022/2023 Edition
January 21, 2024, 11:38:53 pm
What I thought would be a banana skin today turned to an easy 3 pts on the board from this batch of 5 til Brentford.

13-15 pts would be amazing. Im buzzing for the rest of the season.
stonecold_jpm

Re: How many points do you expect in the next 5 games? 2022/2023 Edition
March 2, 2024, 07:39:21 pm
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on January  2, 2024, 05:38:27 pm
So far in 5 games batches w've done:

13 points
10 points
11 points
11 points

Next batches:
21-25 - Bournemouth (a), Chelsea (H), Arsenal (a), Burnley (H), Brentford (a)
26-30 - Luton (H), Notts Forest (a) Man City (H), Everton (a), Brighton (H)
31-35 - Sheff Utd (H), Man Utd (a), Crystal Palace (H) Fulham (a) West Ham (a)
36-38 - Tottenham (H), Aston Villa (a), Wolves (H)

We just need to keep the 11 points per batch up really now and take 9 in the final 3 to hit 87 points which is looking well likely the amount required for the title this time.

Update:

5 games batches weve done so far:

13 points
10 points
11 points
11 points
12 points

Current & remaining batches:
26-30 - Luton (H) - 3 points, Notts Forest (a) - 3 points, Man City (H), Brighton (H) Sheff Utd (H)
31-35 - Man Utd (a), Crystal Palace (H) Fulham (a) Everton (a) West Ham (a)
36-38 - Tottenham (H), Aston Villa (a), Wolves (H)

Going well so far, can we get the 15 points to give us vital breathing space?

actwithoutwords

Re: How many points do you expect in the next 5 games? 2022/2023 Edition
March 4, 2024, 05:38:49 pm
3 home games ahead in this batch. 9 points would be massive. Only 8 games left after that and you're well into the run in.
mikey_LFC

Re: How many points do you expect in the next 5 games? 2022/2023 Edition
September 12, 2024, 08:33:09 pm
INTERNATIONAL BREAK
14/09/2024 15:00 Nottingham Forest (h)
17/09/2024 20:00 AC Milan (a)
21/09/2024 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth (h)
25/09/2024 20:00 LC 3rd Round - West Ham H skysports
28/09/2024 17:30 Wolverhampton (a) skysports
02/10/2024 20:00 Bologna (h)
05/10/2024 12:30 Crystal Palace (a) TNT SPORTS
INTERNATIONAL BREAK

Probably need at least 5 wins and 2 draws but can see 7 wins here. Interested to see how we deal with a game every 3-4 days under Slot, and what rotation will look like. Also, be interesting to see what happens the first time we have a hiccup, though hopefully we dont need to find out for a while.

All four home games should be wins, though the cup game could be tricky and i know a lot of West Ham fans were fuming last year when Moyes rotated in the cup game and got battered. Three tricky-ish away games, but all are winnable, and ones we shouldnt be losing.

Will be massive for the season if we could enter the next international break with 9 from 9 (even better if we still havent conceded :P).
Piggies in Blankies

Re: How many points do you expect in the next 5 games? 2022/2023 Edition
September 12, 2024, 08:39:59 pm
18 points
RedSince86

Re: How many points do you expect in the next 5 games? 2022/2023 Edition
September 13, 2024, 11:10:20 am
18 points, only the last game at Palace being a early KO worries me slightly but we have a brilliant record at Selhurst park since Palace returned to the PL.
killer-heels

Re: How many points do you expect in the next 5 games? 2022/2023 Edition
September 13, 2024, 11:17:43 am
18 out of 5 games?
farawayred

Re: How many points do you expect in the next 5 games? 2022/2023 Edition
September 13, 2024, 04:08:47 pm
SantaAtHeart

Re: How many points do you expect in the next 5 games? 2022/2023/2024/2025 Edition
November 10, 2024, 10:13:15 am
Saints (A) 3 points
Abu Dhabi (H) hoping for 3, would settle for 1 point
Newcastle (A) 3 points
Everton (A) 1 point
Fulham (H) 3 points

11 points minimum, 13 hopefully
Gus 1855

Re: How many points do you expect in the next 5 games? 2022/2023/2024/2025 Edition
November 10, 2024, 10:16:39 am
The next few games are so important, it's remarkable how much the next two sets of fixtures in particular could make the season swing.

At one extreme, Arsenal lose/draw to Chelsea today, City lose/draw to Spurs then we beat Southampton and City, then the gap to them is suddenly 11 points.

At the other extreme, say City beat Spurs and then beat us, while we have a brainfart against Southampton and suddenly they're a point ahead of us.

Both options are very possible.
bird_lfc

Re: How many points do you expect in the next 5 games? 2022/2023/2024/2025 Edition
Today at 08:14:50 am
Well, weve come out of the real test pretty bloddy well

Chelsea, arsenal, Villa, Brighton and city in 5 of our last 6 games and only dropping 2 points.

Newcastle (a)
Everton (a)
Fulham (h)
Tottenham (a)
Leicester (h)


Its going to be a rough month, and all our injuries seem to have been ignored, presumably because we are playing so well, but 11 or higher from these 5 for me
