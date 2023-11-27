« previous next »
How many points do you expect in the next 5 games? 2022/2023 Edition

StevoHimself

Re: How many points do you expect in the next 5 games? 2022/2023 Edition
Reply #80 on: November 27, 2023, 09:42:34 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on November 27, 2023, 11:43:53 am
Can't find a 23/24 edition

Fulham H
Sheffield United A
Crystal Palace A
Man United H
Arsenal H

11.

We'll beat Fulham, buck our away trend by beating Sheff Utd, draw away against Palace, beat United and then draw with Arsenal.
andy07

Re: How many points do you expect in the next 5 games? 2022/2023 Edition
Reply #81 on: November 27, 2023, 09:54:19 pm
13.  Drop points in one game but probably one we least expect.
Walshy nMe®

Re: How many points do you expect in the next 5 games? 2022/2023 Edition
Reply #82 on: November 30, 2023, 10:23:09 am
Just realised after Fulham, our next 4 home games are:

United
Arsenal
Newcastle
Chelsea

Nice run of big home games coming there.
Dull Tools

Re: How many points do you expect in the next 5 games? 2023/2024 Edition
Reply #83 on: January 2, 2024, 04:17:15 pm
11 points from the last 5 - 3 points Newcastle, Palace, Burnley - 1 point Arsenal, United.

Decent return and about what is expected. Maybe 1-2 more given the 3 hardest were at home.

Next 5 -

Bournemouth (A)
Chelsea (H)
Arsenal (A)
Burnley (H)
Brentford (A)

The APLT predicts 11 points which I think I would be happy with.
BobPaisley3

Re: How many points do you expect in the next 5 games? 2023/2024 Edition
Reply #84 on: January 2, 2024, 04:39:47 pm
Quote from: Dull Tools on January  2, 2024, 04:17:15 pm
11 points from the last 5 - 3 points Newcastle, Palace, Burnley - 1 point Arsenal, United.

Decent return and about what is expected. Maybe 1-2 more given the 3 hardest were at home.

Next 5 -

Bournemouth (A)
Chelsea (H)
Arsenal (A)
Burnley (H)
Brentford (A)

The APLT predicts 11 points which I think I would be happy with.
If we get 13 I think its on. They are our easiest away fixtures left apart from the Arsenal one, we need 6 from Bournemouth and Brentford.
Barneylfc∗

Re: How many points do you expect in the next 5 games? 2023/2024 Edition
Reply #85 on: January 2, 2024, 05:02:22 pm
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on January  2, 2024, 04:39:47 pm
If we get 13 I think its on. They are our easiest away fixtures left apart from the Arsenal one, we need 6 from Bournemouth and Brentford.

13 points with the draw being Chelsea. I'd settle for that.
Same points for us no matter who the draw is against, but 1 point less for Arsenal if it isn't them.
stonecold_jpm

Re: How many points do you expect in the next 5 games? 2022/2023 Edition
Reply #86 on: January 2, 2024, 05:38:27 pm
So far in 5 games batches w've done:

13 points
10 points
11 points
11 points

Next batches:
21-25 - Bournemouth (a), Chelsea (H), Arsenal (a), Burnley (H), Brentford (a)
26-30 - Luton (H), Notts Forest (a) Man City (H), Everton (a), Brighton (H)
31-35 - Sheff Utd (H), Man Utd (a), Crystal Palace (H) Fulham (a) West Ham (a)
36-38 - Tottenham (H), Aston Villa (a), Wolves (H)

We just need to keep the 11 points per batch up really now and take 9 in the final 3 to hit 87 points which is looking well likely the amount required for the title this time.
BobPaisley3

Re: How many points do you expect in the next 5 games? 2023/2024 Edition
Reply #87 on: January 2, 2024, 05:45:44 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on January  2, 2024, 05:02:22 pm
13 points with the draw being Chelsea. I'd settle for that.
Same points for us no matter who the draw is against, but 1 point less for Arsenal if it isn't them.
Yeah, I was thinking the draw against Arsenal but as you say, 3 against them would be incredible and likely put them out of the race. Chelsea is under the floodlights, hopefully we get a performance like last night.
BobPaisley3

Re: How many points do you expect in the next 5 games? 2022/2023 Edition
Reply #88 on: January 2, 2024, 05:47:01 pm
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on January  2, 2024, 05:38:27 pm
So far in 5 games batches w've done:

13 points
10 points
11 points
11 points

Next batches:
21-25 - Bournemouth (a), Chelsea (H), Arsenal (a), Burnley (H), Brentford (a)
26-30 - Luton (H), Notts Forest (a) Man City (H), Everton (a), Brighton (H)
31-35 - Sheff Utd (H), Man Utd (a), Crystal Palace (H) Fulham (a) West Ham (a)
36-38 - Tottenham (H), Aston Villa (a), Wolves (H)

We just need to keep the 11 points per batch up really now and take 9 in the final 3 to hit 87 points which is looking well likely the amount required for the title this time.
13 wins from 18- 8 home wins and 5 away wins gets us to 84. A couple of draws to 86. As you say, that should be enough.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: How many points do you expect in the next 5 games? 2022/2023 Edition
Reply #89 on: January 2, 2024, 05:48:08 pm
15
Schmarn

Re: How many points do you expect in the next 5 games? 2022/2023 Edition
Reply #90 on: January 2, 2024, 05:56:37 pm

So if we beat the dross we really should be very close to the title as there are 3 or 4 games in each set which we should win. Of course football often doesnt work like that but its all about maintaining form and avoiding batches of injuries.

StL-Dono

Re: How many points do you expect in the next 5 games? 2022/2023 Edition
Reply #91 on: January 2, 2024, 07:21:43 pm
Ugh...   I hate seeing that away to Villa in match 37. 

I think they'll be well out of the title race by then, but likely will still be a place tough to get a point.  And, from what it looks like at the new year, it's going to be a tight race until the end with every point critical.
DelTrotter

Re: How many points do you expect in the next 5 games? 2022/2023 Edition
Reply #92 on: January 2, 2024, 07:28:19 pm
Quote from: StL-Dono on January  2, 2024, 07:21:43 pm
Ugh...   I hate seeing that away to Villa in match 37. 

I think they'll be well out of the title race by then, but likely will still be a place tough to get a point.  And, from what it looks like at the new year, it's going to be a tight race until the end with every point critical.

It's a great place for it, fair chance they'll be playing for nothing (maybe we are too who knows) and it's a few days after the european semis, they'll have nothing left by then if they get that far.
Studgotelli

Re: How many points do you expect in the next 5 games? 2022/2023 Edition
Reply #93 on: January 21, 2024, 11:38:53 pm
What I thought would be a banana skin today turned to an easy 3 pts on the board from this batch of 5 til Brentford.

13-15 pts would be amazing. Im buzzing for the rest of the season.
stonecold_jpm

Re: How many points do you expect in the next 5 games? 2022/2023 Edition
Reply #94 on: March 2, 2024, 07:39:21 pm
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on January  2, 2024, 05:38:27 pm
So far in 5 games batches w've done:

13 points
10 points
11 points
11 points

Next batches:
21-25 - Bournemouth (a), Chelsea (H), Arsenal (a), Burnley (H), Brentford (a)
26-30 - Luton (H), Notts Forest (a) Man City (H), Everton (a), Brighton (H)
31-35 - Sheff Utd (H), Man Utd (a), Crystal Palace (H) Fulham (a) West Ham (a)
36-38 - Tottenham (H), Aston Villa (a), Wolves (H)

We just need to keep the 11 points per batch up really now and take 9 in the final 3 to hit 87 points which is looking well likely the amount required for the title this time.

Update:

5 games batches weve done so far:

13 points
10 points
11 points
11 points
12 points

Current & remaining batches:
26-30 - Luton (H) - 3 points, Notts Forest (a) - 3 points, Man City (H), Brighton (H) Sheff Utd (H)
31-35 - Man Utd (a), Crystal Palace (H) Fulham (a) Everton (a) West Ham (a)
36-38 - Tottenham (H), Aston Villa (a), Wolves (H)

Going well so far, can we get the 15 points to give us vital breathing space?

actwithoutwords

Re: How many points do you expect in the next 5 games? 2022/2023 Edition
Reply #95 on: Today at 05:38:49 pm
3 home games ahead in this batch. 9 points would be massive. Only 8 games left after that and you're well into the run in.
