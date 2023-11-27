So far in 5 games batches w've done:
13 points
10 points
11 points
11 points
Next batches:
21-25 - Bournemouth (a), Chelsea (H), Arsenal (a), Burnley (H), Brentford (a)
26-30 - Luton (H), Notts Forest (a) Man City (H), Everton (a), Brighton (H)
31-35 - Sheff Utd (H), Man Utd (a), Crystal Palace (H) Fulham (a) West Ham (a)
36-38 - Tottenham (H), Aston Villa (a), Wolves (H)
We just need to keep the 11 points per batch up really now and take 9 in the final 3 to hit 87 points which is looking well likely the amount required for the title this time.