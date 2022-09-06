« previous next »
Author Topic: How many points do you expect in the next 5 games? 2022/2023 Edition  (Read 5124 times)

Offline leinad

Re: How many points do you expect in the next 5 games? 2022/2023 Edition
« Reply #40 on: September 6, 2022, 12:51:44 am »
Wolves (H) 3
Chelsea (A) 3
Brighton (H) 1
Arsenal (A) 3
City (H) 3
Offline deano2727

Re: How many points do you expect in the next 5 games? 2022/2023 Edition
« Reply #41 on: September 6, 2022, 04:12:04 am »
Wolves (H) 3
Chelsea (A) 1
Brighton (H) 3
Arsenal (A) 1
City (H) 1

Not great, not terrible. If we could convert one of those draws (ideally City) into a win, it would be much better. I don't see us challenging for the title this season, but you never know. Probably need to win 4 of those games including beating City in those 4 to have a realistic shot at challenging.
Offline lfcred1976

Re: How many points do you expect in the next 5 games? 2022/2023 Edition
« Reply #42 on: September 6, 2022, 10:19:19 am »
Wolves (H) 3
Chelsea (A) 1
Brighton (H) 3
Arsenal (A) 1
City (H) 0
Offline Caps4444

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: How many points do you expect in the next 5 games? 2022/2023 Edition
« Reply #43 on: September 6, 2022, 10:24:53 am »
Quote from: deano2727 on September  6, 2022, 04:12:04 am
Wolves (H) 3
Chelsea (A) 1
Brighton (H) 3
Arsenal (A) 1
City (H) 1

Not great, not terrible. If we could convert one of those draws (ideally City) into a win, it would be much better. I don't see us challenging for the title this season, but you never know. Probably need to win 4 of those games including beating City in those 4 to have a realistic shot at challenging.

If we feel we are not going to challenge for the title, then would prefer to turn the Arsenal/Chelsea draws into wins. I think we will find out a lot more after the next 2 games.win both and I think we are in a title race..otherwise could be out of it.
Offline Fromola

  • Legacy Fan
Re: How many points do you expect in the next 5 games? 2022/2023 Edition
« Reply #44 on: September 6, 2022, 12:49:56 pm »
Depends if we can start actually scoring first as well. Aside from Bournemouth we've never actually led in a game this season baring the last kick against Newcastle. That's over a 6 game sequence.

These are 6 tough games. We need to be beating Brighton and Wolves at home but these will be tough matches. Wolves after playing away in CL Wednesday night and with the squad still short, Brighton a side in form that will play through us if the midfield isn't right, as they did at Old Trafford (and at Anfield last season).

Chelsea, Arsenal and City are games we'll need to be near our best for. Even last season we couldn't beat City or Chelsea in the league. We will hopefully have near enough our strongest side out on the pitch by then though.
Offline lamonti

Re: How many points do you expect in the next 5 games? 2022/2023 Edition
« Reply #45 on: September 6, 2022, 01:00:49 pm »
I was actually just looking at our next five games and don't feel confident about any of them at all.

Not that I think we'll lose them all, but every game feels completely like it's in the balance, because we're playing so incoherently at the moment. Genuinely think any result is plausible in any game at the moment, and the fitness/freshness of returning players  and oppositions players missing  will be so important. Gonna be a real fight.

Wolves - terrible at goals, decent at stopping goals
Chelsea - who knows this season, hopefully Kante still out
Brighton - playing great stuff right now and were excellent against us in Anfield last year but absolute draw merchants too
Arsenal - top of the league but failed their first big test
City - if we can't raise our game for this then god knows, even last year when we were awful for 45 we should have won it
Offline End Product

Re: How many points do you expect in the next 5 games? 2022/2023 Edition
« Reply #46 on: September 6, 2022, 01:22:00 pm »
Had a dream we lost 10-8 to Northern Ireland, so my head is scrambled.   
Offline deano2727

Re: How many points do you expect in the next 5 games? 2022/2023 Edition
« Reply #47 on: September 6, 2022, 02:13:22 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on September  6, 2022, 10:24:53 am
If we feel we are not going to challenge for the title, then would prefer to turn the Arsenal/Chelsea draws into wins. I think we will find out a lot more after the next 2 games.win both and I think we are in a title race..otherwise could be out of it.

That's true, although I feel we need to beat Abu Dhabi if we are to actually win the title. Otherwise, at our best, we will likely lose out on a point again. That's the margins we're up against.
Offline CalgarianRed

Re: How many points do you expect in the next 5 games? 2022/2023 Edition
« Reply #48 on: September 7, 2022, 12:00:57 am »
Wolves (H) 3
Chelsea (A) 3
Brighton (H) 3
Arsenal (A) 1
City (H) 0
Offline stevieG786

Re: How many points do you expect in the next 5 games? 2022/2023 Edition
« Reply #49 on: September 7, 2022, 03:17:26 am »
wolves (H) 3
Chelsea (A) 1
Brighton (H) 3
Arsenal (A) 1
City (H) 3
Online StL-Dono

Re: How many points do you expect in the next 5 games? 2022/2023 Edition
« Reply #50 on: September 7, 2022, 03:36:09 am »
Well, I expected about 16 from our first 6 so that didn't exactly pan out.  I feel with our form at present, each and every match could go in any direction.

I'm expecting 7 from the next 5. 

Wolves W
Chelsea D
Brighton D
Arsenal D
Boy City D

Offline chromed

Re: How many points do you expect in the next 5 games? 2022/2023 Edition
« Reply #51 on: September 7, 2022, 04:22:46 am »
I think well win all 5, (6) including tonights game.

Well put in a solid away performance in Naples this evening and come away with a 2 nil victory.
Thatll give us a much needed confidence boost going into the weekend and as each game passes and our lads return to full fitness well play ourselves into great form just in time for City.
Offline T.Mills

Re: How many points do you expect in the next 5 games? 2022/2023 Edition
« Reply #52 on: September 7, 2022, 07:14:48 am »
Thats a horrific set of fixtures at the best of times! :shocked

7 points coming against Wolves, Brighton (d) and City.
Offline Benimar Col

Re: How many points do you expect in the next 5 games? 2022/2023 Edition
« Reply #53 on: September 7, 2022, 11:24:57 am »
Quote from: StL-Dono on September  7, 2022, 03:36:09 am

I'm expecting 7 from the next 5. 

Wolves W
Chelsea D
Brighton D
Arsenal D
Boy City D



brave predictions,, given we should have beat Everton, the chances where created but not executed

Im sticking my cock out, win the next 3, draw v Arsenal, lose v Manchester City
Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: How many points do you expect in the next 5 games? 2022/2023 Edition
« Reply #54 on: September 7, 2022, 01:19:13 pm »
We're beating both Chelsea and Brighton since they'll have new managers
Offline lollysportswasher

Re: How many points do you expect in the next 5 games? 2022/2023 Edition
« Reply #55 on: September 7, 2022, 01:25:05 pm »
Wolves W
Chelsea W
Brighton W
Arsenal D
Boy City D
Offline Linudden

Re: How many points do you expect in the next 5 games? 2022/2023 Edition
« Reply #56 on: September 7, 2022, 04:51:23 pm »
Wolves 3
Chelsea 1
Brighton 3
Arsenal 1
Man City 1

Totalling out at nine points.
Offline Caps4444

Re: How many points do you expect in the next 5 games? 2022/2023 Edition
« Reply #57 on: September 7, 2022, 08:34:25 pm »
This reminds me of the 09/10 season, 2nd the previous season, lost a big player in Alonso.and struggled both in Europe and the league.was always playing catch-up..also remember losing to Fiorentina 2-0

Offline Higgins79

Re: How many points do you expect in the next 5 games? 2022/2023 Edition
« Reply #58 on: September 7, 2022, 08:46:32 pm »
None
Offline Caps4444

Re: How many points do you expect in the next 5 games? 2022/2023 Edition
« Reply #59 on: September 7, 2022, 08:49:39 pm »
People need to wake up if they think top 4 is a cert and that we will finish above the London sides!

I wonder what the forum was like in 09/10 when we lost to fiorentina, having lost to spurs and Villa in the league as well..as this is turning into a tough season.
Offline Zlen

Re: How many points do you expect in the next 5 games? 2022/2023 Edition
« Reply #60 on: September 7, 2022, 08:53:50 pm »
Some would be nice. No guarantees it seems.
Online MD1990

Re: How many points do you expect in the next 5 games? 2022/2023 Edition
« Reply #61 on: September 7, 2022, 08:56:42 pm »
very easily we win none of the next 5.
Offline DelTrotter

Re: How many points do you expect in the next 5 games? 2022/2023 Edition
« Reply #62 on: September 7, 2022, 10:13:21 pm »
At least 3 are at home as I don't see how we win an away game at the moment, not running is a bit easier to get away with at Anfield. But they'll all be a massive slog, Wolves hardly concede, Brighton are decent, maybe we'll roll back the years v City. I'll go 5 points.
Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: How many points do you expect in the next 5 games? 2022/2023 Edition
« Reply #63 on: October 1, 2022, 03:54:11 pm »
Id take 2 points from our next 2 games to be honest.

Arsenal and City could be a shit show for us on this evidence.
Offline Sharado

Re: How many points do you expect in the next 5 games? 2022/2023 Edition
« Reply #64 on: March 2, 2023, 11:51:28 am »
The next 5 games really will dust down where we end up this season.

I'm saying 10 points or more, and we're getting top 4.

Much under that, and we won't.

United Home
Bournemouth Away
City Away
Chelsea Away
Arsenal Home

Offline Billy Elliot

Re: How many points do you expect in the next 5 games? 2022/2023 Edition
« Reply #65 on: March 2, 2023, 12:53:20 pm »
Like these but I'm a bit late

Wolves 1 - I'll be honest I was expecting a draw.
Yernited 0
Cideh 0
Chelsea 3
Arsenal 1

Expected = 5. But so far 3, with four to go.

Up the reds - prove me wrong red men!
Offline Billy Elliot

Re: How many points do you expect in the next 5 games? 2022/2023 Edition
« Reply #66 on: March 2, 2023, 12:56:58 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on March  2, 2023, 11:51:28 am


I'm saying 10 points or more, and we're getting top 4.



I've been hoping for top 7 (to land a Europa Conference spot - with cup finals going our way). It's got to the stage that I've been looking forward to cheap, accessible tickets for home matches - and away trips to weird places so much - that top four would be a bit of a disappointment.  ;D
Offline killer-heels

Re: How many points do you expect in the next 5 games? 2022/2023 Edition
« Reply #67 on: March 2, 2023, 02:30:41 pm »
Id take 9 points from our next 5.
Online Kenny19

Re: How many points do you expect in the next 5 games? 2022/2023 Edition
« Reply #68 on: March 2, 2023, 03:27:25 pm »
Can't predict game per game but I think we'll win 2 and draw the other 3. Would deffo settle for that
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: How many points do you expect in the next 5 games? 2022/2023 Edition
« Reply #69 on: Today at 11:43:53 am »
Can't find a 23/24 edition

Fulham H
Sheffield United A
Crystal Palace A
Man United H
Arsenal H
Offline BigCDump

Re: How many points do you expect in the next 5 games? 2022/2023 Edition
« Reply #70 on: Today at 11:48:55 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 11:43:53 am
Can't find a 23/24 edition

Fulham H
Sheffield United A
Crystal Palace A
Man United H
Arsenal H

If we don't get 13 points out of this set then we're only looking at a top four finish this season.
Offline killer-heels

Re: How many points do you expect in the next 5 games? 2022/2023 Edition
« Reply #71 on: Today at 01:22:44 pm »
Quote from: BigCDump on Today at 11:48:55 am
If we don't get 13 points out of this set then we're only looking at a top four finish this season.

I am just looking out of the first three. We have to win those and then we will be fine for a title challenge. We cant be dropping points at shite sides anymore.
Online MD1990

Re: How many points do you expect in the next 5 games? 2022/2023 Edition
« Reply #72 on: Today at 01:25:12 pm »
aawy form needs to improve. Sheffield & palace we have to win
Offline Studgotelli

Re: How many points do you expect in the next 5 games? 2022/2023 Edition
« Reply #73 on: Today at 02:08:07 pm »
Yep really need 3 wins out of the next 3 first and foremost. Then can take Utd & Arsenal one at a time
Online newterp

Re: How many points do you expect in the next 5 games? 2022/2023 Edition
« Reply #74 on: Today at 02:35:40 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:22:44 pm
I am just looking out of the first three. We have to win those and then we will be fine for a title challenge. We cant be dropping points at shite sides anymore.
Offline thaddeus

Re: How many points do you expect in the next 5 games? 2022/2023 Edition
« Reply #75 on: Today at 02:42:19 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 01:25:12 pm
aawy form needs to improve. Sheffield & palace we have to win
Very much!

I'm confident of us winning the three homes games even though two are against fellow sides in/around the top of the table, albeit undeservedly so high in the table in Man U's case.  Away games at a newly promoted team and Palace feel like they're going to be a slog.

12/15, enough to keep us in the mix.
Online farawayred

Re: How many points do you expect in the next 5 games? 2022/2023 Edition
« Reply #76 on: Today at 04:42:15 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:22:44 pm
I am just looking out of the first three. We have to win those and then we will be fine for a title challenge. We cant be dropping points at shite sides anymore.
You should have said "the first four" then.
