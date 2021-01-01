« previous next »
Offline leinad

« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 12:51:44 am »
Wolves (H) 3
Chelsea (A) 3
Brighton (H) 1
Arsenal (A) 3
City (H) 3
Offline deano2727

« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 04:12:04 am »
Wolves (H) 3
Chelsea (A) 1
Brighton (H) 3
Arsenal (A) 1
City (H) 1

Not great, not terrible. If we could convert one of those draws (ideally City) into a win, it would be much better. I don't see us challenging for the title this season, but you never know. Probably need to win 4 of those games including beating City in those 4 to have a realistic shot at challenging.
Offline lfcred1976

« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 10:19:19 am »
Wolves (H) 3
Chelsea (A) 1
Brighton (H) 3
Arsenal (A) 1
City (H) 0
Offline Caps4444

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 10:24:53 am »
If we feel we are not going to challenge for the title, then would prefer to turn the Arsenal/Chelsea draws into wins. I think we will find out a lot more after the next 2 games.win both and I think we are in a title race..otherwise could be out of it.
Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 12:49:56 pm »
Depends if we can start actually scoring first as well. Aside from Bournemouth we've never actually led in a game this season baring the last kick against Newcastle. That's over a 6 game sequence.

These are 6 tough games. We need to be beating Brighton and Wolves at home but these will be tough matches. Wolves after playing away in CL Wednesday night and with the squad still short, Brighton a side in form that will play through us if the midfield isn't right, as they did at Old Trafford (and at Anfield last season).

Chelsea, Arsenal and City are games we'll need to be near our best for. Even last season we couldn't beat City or Chelsea in the league. We will hopefully have near enough our strongest side out on the pitch by then though.
Offline lamonti

« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 01:00:49 pm »
I was actually just looking at our next five games and don't feel confident about any of them at all.

Not that I think we'll lose them all, but every game feels completely like it's in the balance, because we're playing so incoherently at the moment. Genuinely think any result is plausible in any game at the moment, and the fitness/freshness of returning players  and oppositions players missing  will be so important. Gonna be a real fight.

Wolves - terrible at goals, decent at stopping goals
Chelsea - who knows this season, hopefully Kante still out
Brighton - playing great stuff right now and were excellent against us in Anfield last year but absolute draw merchants too
Arsenal - top of the league but failed their first big test
City - if we can't raise our game for this then god knows, even last year when we were awful for 45 we should have won it
Offline End Product

« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 01:22:00 pm »
Had a dream we lost 10-8 to Northern Ireland, so my head is scrambled.   
Offline deano2727

« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 02:13:22 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Yesterday at 10:24:53 am
If we feel we are not going to challenge for the title, then would prefer to turn the Arsenal/Chelsea draws into wins. I think we will find out a lot more after the next 2 games.win both and I think we are in a title race..otherwise could be out of it.

That's true, although I feel we need to beat Abu Dhabi if we are to actually win the title. Otherwise, at our best, we will likely lose out on a point again. That's the margins we're up against.
Offline CalgarianRed

« Reply #48 on: Today at 12:00:57 am »
Wolves (H) 3
Chelsea (A) 3
Brighton (H) 3
Arsenal (A) 1
City (H) 0
Offline stevieG786

« Reply #49 on: Today at 03:17:26 am »
wolves (H) 3
Chelsea (A) 1
Brighton (H) 3
Arsenal (A) 1
City (H) 3
Online StL-Dono

« Reply #50 on: Today at 03:36:09 am »
Well, I expected about 16 from our first 6 so that didn't exactly pan out.  I feel with our form at present, each and every match could go in any direction.

I'm expecting 7 from the next 5. 

Wolves W
Chelsea D
Brighton D
Arsenal D
Boy City D

