I was actually just looking at our next five games and don't feel confident about any of them at all.



Not that I think we'll lose them all, but every game feels completely like it's in the balance, because we're playing so incoherently at the moment. Genuinely think any result is plausible in any game at the moment, and the fitness/freshness of returning players  and oppositions players missing  will be so important. Gonna be a real fight.



Wolves - terrible at goals, decent at stopping goals

Chelsea - who knows this season, hopefully Kante still out

Brighton - playing great stuff right now and were excellent against us in Anfield last year but absolute draw merchants too

Arsenal - top of the league but failed their first big test

City - if we can't raise our game for this then god knows, even last year when we were awful for 45 we should have won it