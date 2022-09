Not sure why people are so confident on top 4.



Arsenal played very well today and they will brush aside the fodder in the league…

Spurs will be very hard to beat

United don’t look great, but they are winning 4 wins on the bounce.

Chelsea will also be there or there about.



We need to be in amongst it, we can’t be playing catch-up….already 5/6 points behind.



We are still one of the favourites, but we need to start getting on a run.