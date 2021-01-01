« previous next »
Author Topic: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+

rob1966

  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 34,807
Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
Reply #400 on: Today at 02:08:47 pm
Quote from: 88_RED on Today at 05:01:47 am
I remember one from last season when Kasper Schmeichel had one hand on the ball and I think it was Bobby or Mane who nicked it away and scored.. VAR ruled out the goal because they deemed that he had the ball under control.

I don't even know if the VAR actually looked at whether Adrian had the ball under control or whether he was fouled.. I think VAR only looked at the offside..

Hope it's not a taste of what's the come from the officials.. One parting gift from Mike Riley to us in his final season..  :no

Watched it this morning and the comms did say they looked at the challenge, must have had their eyes shut then, because it was a clear foul.

Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 11:11:20 am
+ Daily Mail UK: Liverpool fans boo the national anthem again ahead of the Community Shield - months after they were condemned for doing so at FA Cup final - as fans brand them 'disrespectful' and a 'disgrace'

The traditional rendition of 'God Save the Queen' was drowned out by jeers and followed with a chant of 'F*** the Tories' from the Liverpool end.

It follows a similar reaction ahead of last season's FA Cup final, when fans booed as Prince William met the Chelsea and Liverpool players on the pitch.

Others focused on the experience for the singer of the anthem, as one fan said: 'So Liverpool players do a anti sexism ad and their fans mercilessly boo a young girl singing the anthem says it all.'

Booing the national anthem is nothing new for Liverpool fans, it has been happening since the 1980s, when it was seen as a protest against Margaret Thatcher's treatment of the city.

-- Daily Mail UK --


Was at Lets Rock in Wavertree yesterday and Pig Bag were on. Of course we started singing "Fuck the Tories" and my missus can't get it out of her head now ;D
Scouse not English

SamLad

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 3,214
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
Reply #401 on: Today at 02:12:08 pm
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 07:10:20 am
just had to rewatch darwins goal

the future seems bright with 3 of our youngish players all involved. Fabio winning the ball and driving forward. After laying the ball off to salah didn't stop moving and created space by running into the box. Harvey was outside of salah creating space in the wings. Somehow robbo manage to end up in the city box for the easiest of headers back for you know whats happens next. Obviously no mention of how poor walker was. Apparently only Trent is a defensive liability at right back.

Less than 10-15 seconds for all that to happen. The speed and intensity from the transition is a joy to watch. None of the city defenders actually have any idea who and when to pick up our forwards.
Darwin's header looks better every time you see it.  a very clever goal, pure instinct.

and if he'd missed the ball completely or Ederson had blocked it ... Fabio was then unmarked a couple of yards behind Darwin for the tap in.
Yorkykopite

  Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  RAWK Writer
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 30,672
  The first five yards........
Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
Reply #402 on: Today at 03:00:31 pm
It's a bad day for the Daily Heil to be complaining about booing the national anthem. The Sunday Times is carrying a report of Jug Ears accepting £1 million in cash from Osama Bin Laden's family.

Who is the patriot now?
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

cashmere pringle

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 2,250
Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
Reply #403 on: Today at 03:15:06 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:17:26 am
Did you see the way she hugged Bobby that boy was going nowhere.  ;D

Any links ?
Yosser0_0

  U_____U (geddit?)
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 7,568
Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
Reply #404 on: Today at 03:20:01 pm
So I read this on the BBC Website:-

'FT: Liverpool 3-1 Man City

Apparently, according to ITV, there were runners-up medals available for the Man City players. But they opted not to collect them. To be fair, it's not one you'd prize in your collection is it?'

The arrogance of this lot, this event is clearly beneath them now. Somehow, I can't see Klopp being happy with his players behaving in this manner.
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Samie

  The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 52,176
Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
Reply #405 on: Today at 03:25:07 pm
1892tillforever

  "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 10,822
  Either the curtains go or I do
Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
Reply #406 on: Today at 03:28:07 pm
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 11:11:20 am
+ Daily Mail UK: Liverpool fans boo the national anthem again ahead of the Community Shield - months after they were condemned for doing so at FA Cup final - as fans brand them 'disrespectful' and a 'disgrace'

The traditional rendition of 'God Save the Queen' was drowned out by jeers and followed with a chant of 'F*** the Tories' from the Liverpool end.

It follows a similar reaction ahead of last season's FA Cup final, when fans booed as Prince William met the Chelsea and Liverpool players on the pitch.

Others focused on the experience for the singer of the anthem, as one fan said: 'So Liverpool players do a anti sexism ad and their fans mercilessly boo a young girl singing the anthem says it all.'

Booing the national anthem is nothing new for Liverpool fans, it has been happening since the 1980s, when it was seen as a protest against Margaret Thatcher's treatment of the city.

-- Daily Mail UK --
Whenever you get righteous indignation from the Fail it's mission accomplished.
stockdam

  The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 13,296
  Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
Reply #407 on: Today at 03:32:27 pm
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 03:20:01 pm
So I read this on the BBC Website:-

'FT: Liverpool 3-1 Man City

Apparently, according to ITV, there were runners-up medals available for the Man City players. But they opted not to collect them. To be fair, it's not one you'd prize in your collection is it?'

The arrogance of this lot, this event is clearly beneath them now. Somehow, I can't see Klopp being happy with his players behaving in this manner.

Nobody likes being beaten or getting a runners up medal. However if you arent prepared to entertain the idea of getting a runners up medal then you shouldnt play. There are plenty of people who would love to be in your shoes and plenty of people who have worked hard to make the event successful. Id ban any players who refuse their medal. Losing is part of sport and you should respect the competition not act like a twat.
#JFT97

Bread

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 1,795
Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
Reply #408 on: Today at 03:45:54 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:25:07 pm


The finest group of centre backs in the world right now. What a defence we've assembled.
Fruity

  Batty. Box clever. Can weather all lifts. May in fact be Robbie Rotten.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 5,403
  a fruit is not just for christmas...
Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
Reply #409 on: Today at 03:56:25 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:25:07 pm


didn't realise Matip was taller than the rest? Is that right or is it camera angles?
alf a pound of braeburns!

Yorkykopite

  Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  RAWK Writer
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 30,672
  The first five yards........
Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
Reply #410 on: Today at 04:14:54 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 03:32:27 pm
Nobody likes being beaten or getting a runners up medal. However if you arent prepared to entertain the idea of getting a runners up medal then you shouldnt play. There are plenty of people who would love to be in your shoes and plenty of people who have worked hard to make the event successful. Id ban any players who refuse their medal. Losing is part of sport and you should respect the competition not act like a twat.

Give players a choice at the start of every final. "Do you want to a runner's up medal if you don't win?" And players must stick with their choice, whether it's yes or no.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Red_Potato

  RAWK Supporter
  Kopite
  • ******
  Posts: 777
  Potato beats scissors
Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
Reply #411 on: Today at 04:17:08 pm
Quote from: Red46 on Today at 01:55:26 pm
The national anthem is a national embarrassment. This country has given the world everything from the English language itself, William Shakespeare, Milton, Chaucer, Magna Carta, Parliamentary democracy, Tom Paine, Isaac Newton, The Industrial Revolution, the Railways, the jet engine, The Beatles, Stones, Led Zep, David Bowie, the NHS, football itself and just about every other major sport on earth etc etc etc yet the best we can come up with for a national anthem is a toe curlingly embarrassing sycophantic dirge in honour of one particular member of one particular branch of a pan European freeloaders society who just got lucky that they landed here in the one country stupid enough to put up with their sh*t.
We Brits paying for the Royal Family is akin to African Americans in the US southern states keeping a slaveholder family in the height of opulence in the name of history and tradition.
If there was a trophy for the worlds biggest mugs we Brits really would have something to brag about on our banners, wed have more stars on our flags than the yanks with old glory.

Oh, thank you, I suppose. Especially for The Rolling Stones.
Maith an fear. Tá súil agam gur thagann sibh ar áis chun níos mo a tugann duinn. Go háirithe níos mo Béarla!
SOS member 7832

Slippers

  atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 1,414
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
Reply #412 on: Today at 04:19:13 pm
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 11:11:20 am
+ Daily Mail UK: Liverpool fans boo the national anthem again ahead of the Community Shield - months after they were condemned for doing so at FA Cup final - as fans brand them 'disrespectful' and a 'disgrace'

The traditional rendition of 'God Save the Queen' was drowned out by jeers and followed with a chant of 'F*** the Tories' from the Liverpool end.

It follows a similar reaction ahead of last season's FA Cup final, when fans booed as Prince William met the Chelsea and Liverpool players on the pitch.

Others focused on the experience for the singer of the anthem, as one fan said: 'So Liverpool players do a anti sexism ad and their fans mercilessly boo a young girl singing the anthem says it all.'

Booing the national anthem is nothing new for Liverpool fans, it has been happening since the 1980s, when it was seen as a protest against Margaret Thatcher's treatment of the city.

-- Daily Mail UK --

*chef's kiss*
Uncle Ronnie

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 2,120
Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
Reply #413 on: Today at 04:19:47 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:25:07 pm


How many fingers has Virgil got!?
Red46

  Boys Pen
  • *
  Posts: 5
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
Reply #414 on: Today at 04:34:25 pm
Quote from: Red_Potato on Today at 04:17:08 pm
Oh, thank you, I suppose. Especially for The Rolling Stones.
Maith an fear. Tá súil agam gur thagann sibh ar áis chun níos mo a tugann duinn. Go háirithe níos mo Béarla!

Im afraid I havent a clue what the second part of your message says mate so I cant really respond properly, apologies for that. Like most scousers I do have Irish ancestry but they came here in the 1840s so I cant really ask them to translate, not without a seance anyway.
Ghost Town

  Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 10,128
  mundus vult decipi
Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
Reply #415 on: Today at 04:44:36 pm
Quote from: Red46 on Today at 01:55:26 pm
The national anthem is a national embarrassment. This country has given the world everything from the English language itself, William Shakespeare, Milton, Chaucer, Magna Carta, Parliamentary democracy, Tom Paine, Isaac Newton, The Industrial Revolution, the Railways, the jet engine, The Beatles, Stones, Led Zep, David Bowie, the NHS, football itself and just about every other major sport on earth etc etc etc yet the best we can come up with for a national anthem is a toe curlingly embarrassing sycophantic dirge in honour of one particular member of one particular branch of a pan European freeloaders society who just got lucky that they landed here in the one country stupid enough to put up with their sh*t.
We Brits paying for the Royal Family is akin to African Americans in the US southern states keeping a slaveholder family in the height of opulence in the name of history and tradition.
If there was a trophy for the worlds biggest mugs we Brits really would have something to brag about on our banners, wed have more stars on our flags than the yanks with old glory.
Fucking THIS!

Keep posting mate if that's an example of your stuff :thumbup
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Kalito

  Anny Roader
  • ****
  Posts: 332
  ***JFT97***
Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
Reply #416 on: Today at 04:47:34 pm
Quote from: Red46 on Today at 01:55:26 pm
The national anthem is a national embarrassment. This country has given the world everything from the English language itself, William Shakespeare, Milton, Chaucer, Magna Carta, Parliamentary democracy, Tom Paine, Isaac Newton, The Industrial Revolution, the Railways, the jet engine, The Beatles, Stones, Led Zep, David Bowie, the NHS, football itself and just about every other major sport on earth etc etc etc yet the best we can come up with for a national anthem is a toe curlingly embarrassing sycophantic dirge in honour of one particular member of one particular branch of a pan European freeloaders society who just got lucky that they landed here in the one country stupid enough to put up with their sh*t.
We Brits paying for the Royal Family is akin to African Americans in the US southern states keeping a slaveholder family in the height of opulence in the name of history and tradition.
If there was a trophy for the worlds biggest mugs we Brits really would have something to brag about on our banners, wed have more stars on our flags than the yanks with old glory.
Preach! Beautiful post.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

Lee0-3Liv

  Daddy Discord
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 3,398
Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
Reply #417 on: Today at 04:49:42 pm
Quote from: Rush 82 on Yesterday at 07:15:11 pm
Who's the lady handing out the medals?

She's clearly absolutely made up for us

Debbie Hewett, chair of the FA. According to her wiki she is a lifelong Liverpool fan.
Dim Glas

  Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 33,614
  🇺🇦
Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
Reply #418 on: Today at 04:50:23 pm
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 03:56:25 pm
didn't realise Matip was taller than the rest? Is that right or is it camera angles?

He is the tallest of all of them, but only by a little bit! So its camera angles. Cos Virg and Ibou are about the same height too.

Gomez is the short arse at 62  :P
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

S

  pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 11,754
  Tonight, Tonight
Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
Reply #419 on: Today at 04:50:35 pm
Did anyone else quite like this not being played at Wembley?

Quote from: Red46 on Today at 01:55:26 pm
The national anthem is a national embarrassment. This country has given the world everything from the English language itself, William Shakespeare, Milton, Chaucer, Magna Carta, Parliamentary democracy, Tom Paine, Isaac Newton, The Industrial Revolution, the Railways, the jet engine, The Beatles, Stones, Led Zep, David Bowie, the NHS, football itself and just about every other major sport on earth etc etc etc yet the best we can come up with for a national anthem is a toe curlingly embarrassing sycophantic dirge in honour of one particular member of one particular branch of a pan European freeloaders society who just got lucky that they landed here in the one country stupid enough to put up with their sh*t.
Brilliantly put.
Ghost Town

  Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 10,128
  mundus vult decipi
Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvr
« Reply #420 on: Today at 04:50:44 pm »
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on Today at 04:49:42 pm
Debbie Hewett, chair of the FA. According to her wiki she is a lifelong Liverpool fan.
Think I just saw a blue fume cloud growing over County Road. Proof, proof at last!!!
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,983
Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
« Reply #421 on: Today at 04:51:21 pm »
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on Today at 04:49:42 pm
Debbie Hewett, chair of the FA. According to her wiki she is a lifelong Liverpool fan.

Of course, she's part of The Cartel, as Man City fans would say.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Red_Potato

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 777
  • Potato beats scissors
Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
« Reply #422 on: Today at 05:37:21 pm »
Quote from: Red46 on Today at 04:34:25 pm
Im afraid I havent a clue what the second part of your message says mate so I cant really respond properly, apologies for that. Like most scousers I do have Irish ancestry but they came here in the 1840s so I cant really ask them to translate, not without a seance anyway.

In short, just says come back and teach us more English.

I agree with your point on the Royals and I admire the protest behind the anthem booing. When a city is left behind or mistreated, or if a portion of the people abhor the Royal Family, it is their gift to protest in a way that will draw attention to it. 
Just bear in mind that the whole idea of what Britain gave the world needs to be considered with the price a lot of occupied populations paid for it.
 
I like to think we have a close relationship with the UK now (despite BoJo's recent shenanigans) and I often enjoy trips across the Irish Sea.
But without getting into it, giving us English was in reality banning Irish with severe consequences if caught out.
Democracy- if you're referring to Cromwell, you should check out his whirlwind tour of Ireland.

In a way, your view of those in the UK who support the Royals is similar to how many in the former colonies would view someone who is proud of what the British did for the world. Not everything you listed was a good experience for a lot of people.
The Industrial Revolution- great inventions, yes. Raw materials? Hmmm, not exactly a fair trade deal... Copper mines in Ireland would be an example.

The British have a lot more to be proud of - your democratic society today, broadly your defense of freedoms today - domestic and abroad, etc...
I would happily live in the UK if circumstances required it, for work for example. I travel a lot with my job.
So it's maybe unnecessary to list examples that aren't universally revered and in some cases, have quite a dark side.
Much like some of the monarchs in British history. 

I'm not trying to be a prick - I only meant to be a little mischievous. And I agree with your general point. It was just jarring to see your examples of Britain's true greatness, when there are many less controversial (and blood soaked) examples to choose from.

Good result yesterday though. And genuinely,  thanks for The Rolling Stones....
SOS member 7832

Offline a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,465
  • YNWA
Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
« Reply #423 on: Today at 05:54:17 pm »
Quote from: Red_Potato on Today at 05:37:21 pm
In short, just says come back and teach us more English.

I agree with your point on the Royals and I admire the protest behind the anthem booing. When a city is left behind or mistreated, or if a portion of the people abhor the Royal Family, it is their gift to protest in a way that will draw attention to it. 
Just bear in mind that the whole idea of what Britain gave the world needs to be considered with the price a lot of occupied populations paid for it.
 
I like to think we have a close relationship with the UK now (despite BoJo's recent shenanigans) and I often enjoy trips across the Irish Sea.
But without getting into it, giving us English was in reality banning Irish with severe consequences if caught out.
Democracy- if you're referring to Cromwell, you should check out his whirlwind tour of Ireland.

In a way, your view of those in the UK who support the Royals is similar to how many in the former colonies would view someone who is proud of what the British did for the world. Not everything you listed was a good experience for a lot of people.
The Industrial Revolution- great inventions, yes. Raw materials? Hmmm, not exactly a fair trade deal... Copper mines in Ireland would be an example.

The British have a lot more to be proud of - your democratic society today, broadly your defense of freedoms today - domestic and abroad, etc...
I would happily live in the UK if circumstances required it, for work for example. I travel a lot with my job.
So it's maybe unnecessary to list examples that aren't universally revered and in some cases, have quite a dark side.
Much like some of the monarchs in British history. 

I'm not trying to be a prick - I only meant to be a little mischievous. And I agree with your general point. It was just jarring to see your examples of Britain's true greatness, when there are many less controversial (and blood soaked) examples to choose from.

Good result yesterday though. And genuinely,  thanks for The Rolling Stones....


Brilliant post, mo chara.
Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,664
Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
« Reply #424 on: Today at 06:03:26 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:25:07 pm


Looks like there's a fucking facehugger about to leap out from underneath the shield!

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Red46

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 5
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
« Reply #425 on: Today at 06:46:51 pm »
Quote from: Red_Potato on Today at 05:37:21 pm
In short, just says come back and teach us more English.

I agree with your point on the Royals and I admire the protest behind the anthem booing. When a city is left behind or mistreated, or if a portion of the people abhor the Royal Family, it is their gift to protest in a way that will draw attention to it. 
Just bear in mind that the whole idea of what Britain gave the world needs to be considered with the price a lot of occupied populations paid for it.
 
I like to think we have a close relationship with the UK now (despite BoJo's recent shenanigans) and I often enjoy trips across the Irish Sea.
But without getting into it, giving us English was in reality banning Irish with severe consequences if caught out.
Democracy- if you're referring to Cromwell, you should check out his whirlwind tour of Ireland.

In a way, your view of those in the UK who support the Royals is similar to how many in the former colonies would view someone who is proud of what the British did for the world. Not everything you listed was a good experience for a lot of people.
The Industrial Revolution- great inventions, yes. Raw materials? Hmmm, not exactly a fair trade deal... Copper mines in Ireland would be an example.

The British have a lot more to be proud of - your democratic society today, broadly your defense of freedoms today - domestic and abroad, etc...
I would happily live in the UK if circumstances required it, for work for example. I travel a lot with my job.
So it's maybe unnecessary to list examples that aren't universally revered and in some cases, have quite a dark side.
Much like some of the monarchs in British history. 

I'm not trying to be a prick - I only meant to be a little mischievous. And I agree with your general point. It was just jarring to see your examples of Britain's true greatness, when there are many less controversial (and blood soaked) examples to choose from.

Good result yesterday though. And genuinely,  thanks for The Rolling Stones....

Fair comments but lets face it Britain wasnt the only country trying to nab other countries resources or build an Empire, every country was at it and they still are now to be honest, where in the 19th century it was mostly the big European powers playing 3D chess these days its the likes of the US and China.
The quest for resources and power is pretty much the history of mankind.
Britain was just good at it back in the day and when I say Britain I include Ireland in that, the Irish only left the UK after WWI, where ever the English, Scots and Welsh went raping and pillaging there was an Irishman standing next to them. Irish soldiers won something like 60 Victoria Crosses fighting for the Empire, some of their acts of heroism particularly in putting down uprisings in India are almost unbelievable. There were Irishmen at Roukes Drift. Indeed when the Duke of Wellington said on the eve of the battle of Waterloo I dont know what they do to the enemy but by god they frighten me he was talking about his Irish troops.
At the height of the  British Empire there were more Irish MPs sitting in Parliament than Scottish or Welsh. Thats not to say terrible things didnt happen in Ireland, the famine was a flat out genocide and what made it worse if that was possible was that it was inflicted on fellow countrymen.
Life wasnt a picnic for the average English person though, Jeremy Paxman did an excellent documentary to mark the 100th anniversary of the First World War where he explained how the life expectancy of a child under 5 born into one of Englands big working class citys in 1914 was actually worse than that for a soldier serving in front line trenches on the western front. Given those first world war trenches are seared into our collective consciousness as a meat grinder it just shows what life was like for ordinary English people during the British Empire.
History is complicated mate but I suspect we are broadly on the same side
Online Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,241
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
« Reply #426 on: Today at 06:48:48 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Today at 05:54:17 pm
Brilliant post, mo chara.

Agreed. Not sure what mo chara means but it was a great post
Believer

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,529
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
« Reply #427 on: Today at 07:17:16 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 03:28:07 pm
Whenever you get righteous indignation from the Fail it's mission accomplished.

Hitlers  favourite British newspaper
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,128
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
« Reply #428 on: Today at 07:20:48 pm »
Wow. The thread has gone all Simon Schama.

Personally I only intended to take the piss out of the National Dirge ;)
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Red_Potato

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 777
  • Potato beats scissors
Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
« Reply #429 on: Today at 07:45:15 pm »
Quote from: Red46 on Today at 06:46:51 pm
Fair comments but lets face it Britain wasnt the only country trying to nab other countries resources or build an Empire, every country was at it and they still are now to be honest, where in the 19th century it was mostly the big European powers playing 3D chess these days its the likes of the US and China.
The quest for resources and power is pretty much the history of mankind.
Britain was just good at it back in the day and when I say Britain I include Ireland in that, the Irish only left the UK after WWI, where ever the English, Scots and Welsh went raping and pillaging there was an Irishman standing next to them. Irish soldiers won something like 60 Victoria Crosses fighting for the Empire, some of their acts of heroism particularly in putting down uprisings in India are almost unbelievable. There were Irishmen at Roukes Drift. Indeed when the Duke of Wellington said on the eve of the battle of Waterloo I dont know what they do to the enemy but by god they frighten me he was talking about his Irish troops.
At the height of the  British Empire there were more Irish MPs sitting in Parliament than Scottish or Welsh. Thats not to say terrible things didnt happen in Ireland, the famine was a flat out genocide and what made it worse if that was possible was that it was inflicted on fellow countrymen.
Life wasnt a picnic for the average English person though, Jeremy Paxman did an excellent documentary to mark the 100th anniversary of the First World War where he explained how the life expectancy of a child under 5 born into one of Englands big working class citys in 1914 was actually worse than that for a soldier serving in front line trenches on the western front. Given those first world war trenches are seared into our collective consciousness as a meat grinder it just shows what life was like for ordinary English people during the British Empire.
History is complicated mate but I suspect we are broadly on the same side

I suppose there were plenty of Irish scoundrels and murderers back in the day. There's still plenty of them now.
Just to pick up on one of the things I see in your post:
Most of Ireland (some is arguable still occupied) left the Brishish Empire in 1922, forming the Irish Free State. The Republic Of Ireland was finally established in 1937.
Our failed 1916 uprising, which saw Dublin City centre shelled by the Bristish Navy, led to a tipping point in rebel recruitment in Ireland. The ringleaders of the uprising were executed,  which didn't go down well with the public.
The War of Independence ran from 1919 until 1921, the highlights of which saw Cork City burnt to the ground and the infamous Black And Tans unleashed on the country.

The treaty signed in 1921 partitioned the country and N. Ireland was essentially born. This subsequently led to a civil war between the pro treaty Irish government and anti treaty militia, which eventually went on to become the modern IRA (I am simplifying here). The IRA forerunners lost the civil war, and to this day Ireland remains a 26 county country and officially honours the peace treaty of 1921. Although unofficially,  rogue politicians have supported the guellia war in NI.

Now this wasn't our first attempts at independence.
So when you say that we left the UK after WW1, it kinda sounds like we had a sort of Brexit referendum.
We were in fact an occupied territory. If you look back at the past 500 years, there were 20 significant rebellions against the Crown. its a bit of a stretch to say that we were partners in the UK / British Empire.

Many of the MPs from Ireland were aristocracy / people of British origin, a side effect of the Irish plantation.

Irish volunteers did fight in WW1 but these figures must be viewed by recognising which of them were Unionists, mainly but not exclusively from what is now N. Ireland, and which of them were "Irish", generally speaking - not pro-Britian. Also, the 1918 compulsory conscription in Ireland for the war effort meant any man under 51 was eligible for enforced service.

Colony soldiers are common place in history. It is a way out of abject poverty. Normally this poverty and lack of opportunity occurs due to asset stripping and biased treatment of natives by the occupying force.

As for British conditions and the behaviour of other empires, this does little to justify one's own empire's behaviour, and is a form of "what aboutism".

Right, let's all just be glad we like each other now. The fair minded, civil people among us anyway.
SOS member 7832

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,672
  • The first five yards........
Re: FA Comm Shield Liverpool 3 v 1 Man City Trent 21' Alvrz 70' Mo 83' Darwin 90+
« Reply #430 on: Today at 09:34:55 pm »
Quote from: Red46 on Today at 01:55:26 pm
The national anthem is a national embarrassment. This country has given the world everything from the English language itself, William Shakespeare, Milton, Chaucer, Magna Carta, Parliamentary democracy, Tom Paine, Isaac Newton, The Industrial Revolution, the Railways, the jet engine, The Beatles, Stones, Led Zep, David Bowie, the NHS, football itself and just about every other major sport on earth etc etc etc yet the best we can come up with for a national anthem is a toe curlingly embarrassing sycophantic dirge in honour of one particular member of one particular branch of a pan European freeloaders society who just got lucky that they landed here in the one country stupid enough to put up with their sh*t.
We Brits paying for the Royal Family is akin to African Americans in the US southern states keeping a slaveholder family in the height of opulence in the name of history and tradition.
If there was a trophy for the worlds biggest mugs we Brits really would have something to brag about on our banners, wed have more stars on our flags than the yanks with old glory.

I love this post.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.
