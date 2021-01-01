Fair comments but lets face it Britain wasnt the only country trying to nab other countries resources or build an Empire, every country was at it and they still are now to be honest, where in the 19th century it was mostly the big European powers playing 3D chess these days its the likes of the US and China.

The quest for resources and power is pretty much the history of mankind.

Britain was just good at it back in the day and when I say Britain I include Ireland in that, the Irish only left the UK after WWI, where ever the English, Scots and Welsh went raping and pillaging there was an Irishman standing next to them. Irish soldiers won something like 60 Victoria Crosses fighting for the Empire, some of their acts of heroism particularly in putting down uprisings in India are almost unbelievable. There were Irishmen at Roukes Drift. Indeed when the Duke of Wellington said on the eve of the battle of Waterloo I dont know what they do to the enemy but by god they frighten me he was talking about his Irish troops.

At the height of the British Empire there were more Irish MPs sitting in Parliament than Scottish or Welsh. Thats not to say terrible things didnt happen in Ireland, the famine was a flat out genocide and what made it worse if that was possible was that it was inflicted on fellow countrymen.

Life wasnt a picnic for the average English person though, Jeremy Paxman did an excellent documentary to mark the 100th anniversary of the First World War where he explained how the life expectancy of a child under 5 born into one of Englands big working class citys in 1914 was actually worse than that for a soldier serving in front line trenches on the western front. Given those first world war trenches are seared into our collective consciousness as a meat grinder it just shows what life was like for ordinary English people during the British Empire.

History is complicated mate but I suspect we are broadly on the same side



I suppose there were plenty of Irish scoundrels and murderers back in the day. There's still plenty of them now.Just to pick up on one of the things I see in your post:Most of Ireland (some is arguable still occupied) left the Brishish Empire in 1922, forming the Irish Free State. The Republic Of Ireland was finally established in 1937.Our failed 1916 uprising, which saw Dublin City centre shelled by the Bristish Navy, led to a tipping point in rebel recruitment in Ireland. The ringleaders of the uprising were executed, which didn't go down well with the public.The War of Independence ran from 1919 until 1921, the highlights of which saw Cork City burnt to the ground and the infamous Black And Tans unleashed on the country.The treaty signed in 1921 partitioned the country and N. Ireland was essentially born. This subsequently led to a civil war between the pro treaty Irish government and anti treaty militia, which eventually went on to become the modern IRA (I am simplifying here). The IRA forerunners lost the civil war, and to this day Ireland remains a 26 county country and officially honours the peace treaty of 1921. Although unofficially, rogue politicians have supported the guellia war in NI.Now this wasn't our first attempts at independence.So when you say that we left the UK after WW1, it kinda sounds like we had a sort of Brexit referendum.We were in fact an occupied territory. If you look back at the past 500 years, there were 20 significant rebellions against the Crown. its a bit of a stretch to say that we were partners in the UK / British Empire.Many of the MPs from Ireland were aristocracy / people of British origin, a side effect of the Irish plantation.Irish volunteers did fight in WW1 but these figures must be viewed by recognising which of them were Unionists, mainly but not exclusively from what is now N. Ireland, and which of them were "Irish", generally speaking - not pro-Britian. Also, the 1918 compulsory conscription in Ireland for the war effort meant any man under 51 was eligible for enforced service.Colony soldiers are common place in history. It is a way out of abject poverty. Normally this poverty and lack of opportunity occurs due to asset stripping and biased treatment of natives by the occupying force.As for British conditions and the behaviour of other empires, this does little to justify one's own empire's behaviour, and is a form of "what aboutism".Right, let's all just be glad we like each other now. The fair minded, civil people among us anyway.