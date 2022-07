So I read this on the BBC Website:-



'FT: Liverpool 3-1 Man City



Apparently, according to ITV, there were runners-up medals available for the Man City players. But they opted not to collect them. To be fair, it's not one you'd prize in your collection is it?'



The arrogance of this lot, this event is clearly beneath them now. Somehow, I can't see Klopp being happy with his players behaving in this manner.